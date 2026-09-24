In healthcare, a conversation is rarely just a conversation. A patient may need an appointment, a referral, financial guidance, clinical follow-up, or reassurance. A member may need help understanding benefits, resolving a claim, or finding the right care.

But the information and people needed to help them are often spread across disconnected systems, departments, and locations.

Avaya Infinity creates a unified orchestration layer where patient and member interactions, enterprise data, AI, care teams, service representatives, and workflows can work together in real time, helping healthcare organizations make access simpler, service more personal, and every next step clearer.