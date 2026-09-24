|Launch patient-access improvements faster
Give authorized service teams visual tools to update workflows while IT maintains governance and control.
CHALLENGE
Routine scheduling, referral, and member-service changes depend on specialized IT resources.
WITH AVAYA INFINITY
Create and orchestrate approved service workflows more quickly without removing IT oversight.
|Personalize each patient or member interaction
Use relevant, authorized healthcare and enterprise context to make service more responsive to the person and the situation.
CHALLENGE
Static routing rules may not reflect the reason for contact or the person’s current service journey.
WITH AVAYA INFINITY
Use interaction history and approved enterprise context to inform routing, employee guidance, and next steps.
|Adopt AI without locking yourself in
Connect approved AI models, healthcare data, and workflows while retaining control over your organization’s AI strategy.
CHALLENGE
Each new AI capability can add another integration project or dependency on one provider.
WITH AVAYA INFINITY
Orchestrate AI models and tools through an open architecture that can evolve with organizational requirements.
Orchestrate patient and member experience for the AI age
Avaya Infinity connects interactions, healthcare data, AI, employees, and workflows to help healthcare organizations turn every patient or member conversation into coordinated action.
Healthcare experience has outgrown the traditional contact center
In healthcare, a conversation is rarely just a conversation. A patient may need an appointment, a referral, financial guidance, clinical follow-up, or reassurance. A member may need help understanding benefits, resolving a claim, or finding the right care.
But the information and people needed to help them are often spread across disconnected systems, departments, and locations.
Avaya Infinity creates a unified orchestration layer where patient and member interactions, enterprise data, AI, care teams, service representatives, and workflows can work together in real time, helping healthcare organizations make access simpler, service more personal, and every next step clearer.
Unified
Bring patient and member interactions, healthcare systems, data, employees, and workflows together in one orchestrated environment.
Contextual
Give AI and employees the relevant history, intent, preferences, and organizational context needed to understand each person’s situation.
Real-time
Guide decisions, engage the right resources, and trigger actions while the patient or member is still connected.
Governed
Apply healthcare-defined policies, permissions, security controls, logging, and auditability across AI, data, and workflows.
Controlled
Retain control over deployment, sensitive data, integrations, and AI model choices as your organization modernizes.
Avaya Infinity’s next wave of healthcare innovation
The latest Avaya Infinity advancements move healthcare engagement beyond isolated automation toward measurable, coordinated execution across both inbound and outbound patient and member journeys.
Measure AI by healthcare service outcomes, not activity
AI Performance Index, or APIx, helps organizations evaluate AI across outcomes, efficiency, cost, automation, and experience. Healthcare leaders can see where AI is improving access and service, and where human support or workflow changes are still needed.
Turn months of manual workflow work into days
Use AI to analyze existing Avaya contact center workflows, document business logic, generate reviewable Avaya Infinity workflows, and validate outputs. Carry proven patient-access and member-service logic forward while Avaya experts and your teams retain control of testing, governance, and rollout.
Coordinate AI and human expertise around every interaction
Tandem care helps AI and healthcare service teams work from shared context. AI can gather information, summarize history, surface guidance, and coordinate routine steps while employees focus on situations requiring empathy, judgment, reassurance, or specialized knowledge.
Give AI and employees real-time healthcare context
Avaya Infinity, built with Databricks, activates authorized enterprise data in real time through Delta Sharing. Connect interaction context with relevant scheduling, billing, claims, benefits, and care-management information, including EHR and EMR data where approved integrations permit, so employees and AI can work from current information under organization-defined controls.
Turn understanding into action during the interaction
Connect systems, data, AI, employees, and workflows so your organization can identify, authenticate, route, schedule, notify, escalate, document, and follow up while the patient or member is still engaged.
Capture the power of intelligent healthcare orchestration
Avaya Infinity, with support for Model Context Protocol (MCP), helps unify data, systems, AI, and workflows to create more contextual and continuous patient and member journeys.
Gain cloud advantages while maintaining security and data control
Use a universal, modern architecture with cloud, hybrid, and on-premises deployment options that align with healthcare security, sovereignty, continuity, and modernization requirements.
Infuse omnichannel healthcare conversations with AI-driven workflows
Create fluid interactions across voice, messaging, chat, SMS, video, and other channels, supported by workflow and task automation behind the scenes.
Personalize patient and member experiences
Transform fragmented interaction and enterprise data into relevant, real-time context that helps employees understand who needs help, why they are contacting you, and what should happen next.
Connect and orchestrate without disruptive integrations
Accelerate connections with healthcare and enterprise applications while supporting low-code and no-code workflow creation and reducing dependence on brittle, one-off integrations.
Adapt with AI-agnostic orchestration
Use multiple AI models, align each model to the appropriate healthcare use case, balance cost and performance, and apply organization-defined guardrails.
AI-powered outbound healthcare engagement: From reminders to coordinated action
Use contextual, governed outreach to support appointment reminders, care-gap communications, post-discharge follow-up, preventive-care campaigns, benefits education, payment notifications, and other time-sensitive journeys.
Explore Avaya Infinity by your role and business outcome
Choose the perspective closest to yours to see how Avaya Infinity can address patient and member experience, operational, and technology challenges.
- Business leadership
- CX operations
- IT leadership
|Connect access teams with the back office
Help patient and member requests move from the conversation to a clear, tracked next step.
CHALLENGE
Service representatives rely on emails and manual handoffs to scheduling, billing, claims, or other teams.
WITH AVAYA INFINITY
Trigger and track authorized workflows across connected front- and back-office systems.
|Keep context across service channels
Carry relevant interaction history forward when patients and members move between digital self-service and human support.
CHALLENGE
People may need to repeat information each time they change channels or reach another department.
WITH AVAYA INFINITY
Preserve appropriate context so the next representative can continue the service journey rather than restart it.
|Act on service insights sooner
Give supervisors timely visibility into access barriers, repeat contacts, and opportunities for employee support.
CHALLENGE
Teams often identify service problems only after reviewing historical reports and recordings.
WITH AVAYA INFINITY
Use real-time analytics and AI-assisted insights to surface issues and inform coaching and operational decisions.
|Modernize engagement with greater control
Introduce new service capabilities while managing deployment, cost, and operational risk.
CHALLENGE
Technical debt and interdependent applications make broad contact center changes difficult.
WITH AVAYA INFINITY
Modernize in phases with deployment choices aligned to existing infrastructure and continuity requirements.
|Reduce routine IT dependency
Give authorized service teams more control over everyday workflow changes while IT retains governance.
CHALLENGE
Specialized IT resources are occupied with routine routing and service-workflow updates.
WITH AVAYA INFINITY
Shift appropriate changes to governed visual tools and reserve technical resources for integration, security, and higher-value work.
|Keep healthcare AI choices open
Connect models, data, and workflows without making one AI provider the permanent center of the architecture.
CHALLENGE
New AI tools can introduce integration complexity and additional vendor dependencies.
WITH AVAYA INFINITY
Use open orchestration to connect approved AI models, enterprise data, and workflows under organization-defined controls.
Why healthcare organizations choose Avaya Infinity
For Johns Hopkins Health System, connecting Avaya communications with Epic helped automate patient identification, give representatives immediate access to relevant information, and support more efficient appointment scheduling across more than 11,000 calls on busy days.
- 70% identification-and-validation match across incoming calls
- Faster access to relevant patient information for approximately 400 representatives
- Better coordination between centralized patient services and individual practices
A more complete understanding of the patient or member
Bring together interaction history, intent, sentiment, preferences, identity, account context, and relevant enterprise information in a real-time view.
Intelligence that explains and improves
Understand not only what happened during an interaction, but why it happened, helping leaders identify access barriers, recurring service issues, workflow gaps, and opportunities to improve.
Bring your own, keep what works
Avaya Infinity supports bring-your-own options for carrier, messaging, workforce management (WFM), and AI, and can integrate preferred workforce engagement management (WEM) tools. Preserve valuable provider relationships, contracts, and workforce investments as you modernize patient and member services.
Open, healthcare-ready architecture
Use MCP, APIs, and an open ecosystem to connect AI, data, applications, and workflows without forcing the organization into a single vendor’s technology stack.
Enterprise control and governance
Maintain control over deployment, data access, AI choices, permissions, retention, governance, and auditability as healthcare engagement becomes more intelligent.
Action in the moment
Help employees and AI guide decisions, automate routine work, bring in the right resource, and complete next steps across systems during the interaction—not after the patient or member disconnects.
Enterprise control, without the cloud-only tradeoff
Healthcare organizations cannot sacrifice continuity, data control, or existing investments simply to gain access to new digital and AI capabilities.
Avaya Infinity is designed for the operational realities healthcare technology and experience leaders manage:
- Flexible deployment: Support cloud, hybrid, on-premises, and backward-compatible modernization paths
- Governed operations: Apply role-based access, audit trails, retention controls, encryption, and bring-your-own-key capabilities to help protect sensitive interactions
- Enterprise resilience at scale: Use geo-redundancy, API, gateway support, health dashboards, and hyperscaler infrastructure to support operational visibility, geographic reach, and scale across complex healthcare service environments
Get more from the investments you already have
Add patient and member experience, AI, data, and orchestration capabilities without requiring wholesale replacement of the technology, contracts, and infrastructure already supporting your organization.
Build on what you have
Extend existing Avaya environments and introduce new capabilities in phases while preserving valuable healthcare integrations and service workflows.
Keep valuable investments
Retain existing carrier agreements, messaging services, workforce platforms, and other enterprise technologies where they continue to meet your needs.
Invest where it creates value
Prioritize capabilities around patient access, member service, deployment requirements, and the pace of change your organization can support.
A flexible path forward for healthcare organizations using Avaya CC Elite
Avaya CC Elite continues to support essential patient, member, and operational communications across many healthcare organizations.
Avaya Infinity gives those organizations a practical way to introduce digital engagement, real-time AI, connected healthcare data, workflow orchestration, and advanced automation without forcing a disruptive rip-and-replace transformation. Maintain organization-defined control over model choice, data access, recommendations, and automated execution as new capabilities are introduced.
Extend existing investments
Build on communications infrastructure, integrations, workflows, and employee knowledge already supporting your organization.
Move in phases
Align transformation with patient-access priorities, regulatory reviews, operational readiness, funding cycles, and organizational risk tolerance.
Accelerate workflow migration with AI
Use AI-assisted analysis, generation, and validation to carry proven contact center logic forward faster, with Avaya experts and your teams reviewing workflows before testing and rollout.
Keep deployment control
Support cloud, hybrid, and on-premises requirements across facilities, departments, business units, and geographic regions.
"We wanted to improve operational efficiencies and deliver a seamless patient experience. Bringing Avaya and EPIC together could help us achieve those goals."
Ruth Spangler Project Director, Johns Hopkins Health System
See Avaya Infinity in action. Choose your healthcare demo
- Product Tour
- Live demo series
- Custom demo
Take a self-guided tour
Experience Avaya Infinity from the perspectives of a patient or member, a service representative, and an administrator. Explore fluid channel transitions, contextual employee support, intelligent routing, and low-code workflows at your own pace.
Register for our live demos
Explore how Avaya Infinity can help healthcare organizations modernize contact centers, connect fragmented experiences, introduce AI responsibly, and improve service without disrupting critical operations.
Request a personalized healthcare demo
See how Avaya Infinity could support your organization’s specific patient-access, member-service, clinical-support, revenue-cycle, care-coordination, or modernization priorities.
An Avaya specialist can tailor the demonstration around your current environment, healthcare applications, operational challenges, and desired outcomes.
An open ecosystem for connected healthcare experience
Avaya Infinity brings together AI models, enterprise data, healthcare applications, and partner technologies in an open ecosystem designed for real-time orchestration.
By connecting systems through MCP, APIs, and supported integrations, healthcare organizations can activate context across patient and member journeys, extend existing technology investments, and scale AI without unnecessary vendor lock-in.
Examples across the Avaya Infinity ecosystem
- CRM and employee experience: Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics 365, ServiceNow, Zendesk, and Microsoft Teams.
- Workforce engagement: Verint WEM, with flexibility to integrate preferred WEM and WFM environments.
- Telecom and messaging: Bring-your-own carrier and messaging options that help preserve existing provider relationships and commercial arrangements.
Healthcare-specific connections to EHR, EMR, scheduling, claims, or other systems depend on the relevant integration, approved data access, and your organization’s requirements.
The power of context for building trust in healthcare
Patient and member experience cannot run effectively on disconnected tools, incomplete information, and delayed action.
Healthcare organizations need a platform that helps employees and AI understand what is happening in the moment, use the appropriate information, initiate the right next step, and remain governed throughout the process.
AI-powered context unlocked by MCP helps create more personal healthcare experiences at scale
Action-ready AI built with MCP
See how the convergence of agentic AI and Model Context Protocol can help organizations securely connect AI with authorized systems, information, and tools—allowing an AI agent to move from answering questions to coordinating appropriate action.
Moments that make the healthcare connection
Avaya Infinity is built for moments when context, empathy, intelligence, and coordinated action need to come together.
Do we already know who this patient or member is?
Bring together identity, interaction history, intent, preferences, and relevant enterprise context to create a more complete understanding before and during the interaction.
Do patients and members need to repeat themselves?
Carry appropriate context across IVR, digital self-service, virtual agents, AI agents, and human employees so the experience continues rather than restarting at every handoff.
Can we reach out before someone has to call?
Trigger timely, governed outbound engagement based on appointments, care plans, eligibility, claims, service events, preferences, risk indicators, or the next best action.
Should this be handled by AI or a person?
Coordinate automation and human expertise based on context, complexity, urgency, sensitivity, and the moments when empathy, judgment, reassurance, or specialized knowledge matter most.
Can we act during the interaction?
Orchestrate authorized systems, workflows, employees, and AI so scheduling, routing, verification, notifications, documentation, and other appropriate steps can happen in the moment.
Can we close the loop after the interaction?
Coordinate follow-up across teams and systems so the next step is assigned, completed, documented, and measured.
Can we trust how AI is being used?
Apply AI within organization-defined policies, permissions, data boundaries, guardrails, monitoring, logging, and auditability.
Are we locked into one platform or one AI model?
Support multiple AI models, an open partner ecosystem, and flexible deployment options so your organization can evolve its AI and healthcare technology strategy over time.
Frequently asked questions about Avaya Infinity and healthcare experience
How is Avaya Infinity different from a traditional healthcare contact center platform?
Traditional contact center platforms primarily manage queues, channels, routing, and employee interactions.
Avaya Infinity extends beyond the contact center by connecting AI, healthcare and enterprise data, employees, and workflows in real time. This helps organizations understand the reason behind an interaction, coordinate resources across departments, and initiate the appropriate next step while the patient or member is still engaged.
How does Avaya Infinity scale for large healthcare contact centers?
Avaya Infinity is designed for large, complex contact center environments and can support deployments with thousands of agents. Flexible cloud, hybrid, and on-premises options combine with geo-redundancy, API gateway support, health monitoring, and hyperscaler infrastructure to support scale and operational control.
Capacity and deployment design can be tailored to patient-access centers, member-service teams, facilities, and service regions based on the requirements of the environment.
Why does MCP matter in healthcare?
Model Context Protocol provides a standardized way for AI to connect with approved enterprise systems, information, tools, and workflows.
For healthcare organizations, this can reduce dependence on one-off integrations while helping AI operate with the relevant context and controls required for each use case.
How does Avaya Infinity work with enterprise data platforms such as Databricks?
Avaya Infinity uses the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform and unified Lakehouse to create a scalable, governed foundation for structured and unstructured contact center data. Centralized governance and audit trails help authorized teams work from shared information.
Delta Sharing enables secure, zero-copy data sharing, helping bring interaction context and authorized enterprise information together. Pre-built insights and automated AI Judges help teams evaluate human and AI agent performance. In healthcare, data access and use remain subject to organization-defined permissions, controls, and human oversight.
What is tandem care in a healthcare service environment?
Tandem care is an operating model in which AI and human employees work as one coordinated service system.
AI supports interactions with context, summaries, guidance, knowledge, and workflow assistance. Human employees concentrate on the situations requiring empathy, judgment, reassurance, accountability, or complex problem-solving.
How does Avaya Infinity support closed-loop patient and member experience?
A closed-loop experience means that every need leads to a defined next step.
Avaya Infinity can help an organization move from understanding the request to routing work, activating the appropriate workflow, supporting human or AI follow-up, updating connected systems, and measuring whether the intended action was completed.
How does Avaya Infinity support AI-powered outbound healthcare engagement?
Avaya Infinity brings inbound and outbound engagement into the same orchestration environment.
Healthcare teams can use authorized context and AI-supported workflows for timely appointment reminders, care communications, benefits education, service updates, payment notifications, and follow-up. Outbound Preview Mode provides pre-call context, supported by campaign and compliance management, real-time campaign statistics, operational reporting, and human support.
What deployment models are supported?
Avaya Infinity supports cloud, hybrid, and on-premises deployment models.
This gives healthcare organizations the flexibility to modernize in stages and align deployment with infrastructure, security, data-residency, operational-continuity, and regulatory requirements.
Why should healthcare organizations using Avaya CC Elite consider Avaya Infinity?
CC Elite continues to support critical healthcare operations, but many organizations are looking to add digital engagement, real-time AI, connected data, proactive outreach, and cross-system orchestration.
Avaya Infinity provides a path to introduce those capabilities while extending current investments and reducing the risk of a disruptive, one-time migration.
AI-assisted workflow modernization starts with Avaya Experience Portal and Orchestration Designer workflows. AI helps analyze existing logic, document dependencies, and generate reviewable Infinity workflows while Avaya experts and customer teams retain responsibility for review, testing, governance, and rollout.
How does Avaya Infinity help govern AI and protect sensitive healthcare information?
Avaya Infinity supports enterprise controls for access, data use, permissions, model selection, monitoring, logging, and auditability.
Healthcare organizations can define where AI is used, which data sources it may access, what actions it can recommend or execute, and when a human must remain involved.
With technologies such as Databricks, teams can monitor data use and AI performance as the environment scales. Controls and integrations should be evaluated for the specific healthcare workflow rather than treated as a blanket compliance assurance.
Can we retain our carrier, messaging, WFM, and WEM investments?
Yes. Avaya Infinity supports bring-your-own options for carrier, messaging, WFM, and AI, and can integrate preferred WEM tools. This helps healthcare organizations preserve selected provider relationships, negotiated contracts, and technology investments as they add new patient and member experience capabilities.
Which CRM and collaboration environments can Avaya Infinity work with?
Avaya Infinity offers embedded agent experiences and integration options for Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics 365, ServiceNow, Zendesk, and Microsoft Teams. Depending on the integration, employees can use capabilities such as call controls, screen pops, click-to-call, directories, and collaboration in familiar workspaces.
Connections to specific healthcare applications, including EHR and EMR systems, should be evaluated separately for integration scope, permissions, and the intended workflow.
What workforce engagement capabilities are available?
Avaya works with Verint to provide workforce engagement capabilities and supports integration with preferred WEM and WFM environments. Healthcare organizations can build on the workforce tools already used by patient-access and member-service teams rather than automatically replacing them.
How is Avaya Infinity priced?
Avaya Infinity uses a flexible per-seat commercial model. Packages, licensing, add-ons, and services depend on organizational requirements. Named and concurrent licensing, volume ranges, contract terms, and bring-your-own options provide additional flexibility.
An Avaya specialist can develop a proposal based on the deployment, integrations, staffing model, and capabilities your healthcare organization requires.
How can Avaya Infinity help lower total cost of ownership?
Avaya Infinity can help reduce unnecessary replacement and migration costs by building on existing investments. Healthcare organizations can retain selected infrastructure, carrier agreements, messaging services, workforce tools, and other systems while adding capabilities over time.
A phased approach lets teams prioritize patient-access and member-service improvements while accounting for implementation, integration, licensing, and ongoing operating costs.
Modernize healthcare communication and coordination with Avaya Infinity, now with MCP support
Report
Patient experience on their terms
Customer Story
Johns Hopkins Healthcare System
Customer Story
GDIT
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