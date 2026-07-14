Orchestrate patient and member experience for the AI age
Avaya Infinity connects interactions, healthcare data, AI, employees, and workflows to help healthcare organizations turn every patient or member conversation into coordinated action.
Healthcare experience has outgrown the traditional contact center
In healthcare, a conversation is rarely just a conversation. A patient may need an appointment, a referral, financial guidance, clinical follow-up, or reassurance. A member may need help understanding benefits, resolving a claim, or finding the right care.
But the information and people needed to help them are often spread across disconnected systems, departments, and locations.
Avaya Infinity creates a unified orchestration layer where patient and member interactions, enterprise data, AI, care teams, service representatives, and workflows can work together in real time—helping healthcare organizations make access simpler, service more personal, and every next step clearer.
Connected
Bring patient and member interactions, healthcare systems, data, employees, and workflows together in one orchestrated environment.
Contextual
Give AI and employees the relevant history, intent, preferences, and organizational context needed to understand each person’s situation.
Real-time
Guide decisions, engage the right resources, and trigger actions while the patient or member is still connected.
Governed
Apply healthcare-defined policies, permissions, security controls, logging, and auditability across AI, data, and workflows.
Controlled
Retain control over deployment, sensitive data, integrations, and AI model choices as your organization modernizes.
Avaya Infinity’s next wave of healthcare innovation
The latest Avaya Infinity advancements move healthcare engagement beyond isolated automation—toward measurable, coordinated execution across both inbound and outbound patient and member journeys.
Measure AI by healthcare outcomes—not activity
AI Performance Index, or APIx, helps organizations evaluate AI across outcomes, efficiency, cost, automation, and experience. Healthcare leaders can see where AI is improving access and service—and where human support or workflow changes are still needed.
Coordinate AI and human expertise around every interaction
Tandem care helps AI and healthcare service teams work from shared context. AI can gather information, summarize history, surface guidance, and coordinate routine steps while employees focus on situations requiring empathy, judgment, reassurance, or specialized knowledge.
Give AI and employees real-time healthcare context
Activate relevant data from EHR and EMR platforms, CRM systems, scheduling, billing, claims, benefits, care-management, and other enterprise sources so interactions can reflect what is actually happening across the organization.
Turn understanding into action during the interaction
Connect systems, data, AI, employees, and workflows so your organization can identify, authenticate, route, schedule, notify, escalate, document, and follow up while the patient or member is still engaged.
Capture the power of intelligent healthcare orchestration
Avaya Infinity, with support for Model Context Protocol (MCP), helps unify data, systems, AI, and workflows to create more contextual and continuous patient and member journeys.
Gain cloud advantages while maintaining security and data control
Use a universal, modern architecture with cloud, hybrid, and on-premises deployment options that align with healthcare security, sovereignty, continuity, and modernization requirements.
Infuse omnichannel healthcare conversations with AI-driven workflows
Create fluid interactions across voice, messaging, chat, SMS, video, and other channels—supported by workflow and task automation behind the scenes.
Personalize patient and member experiences
Transform fragmented interaction and enterprise data into relevant, real-time context that helps employees understand who needs help, why they are contacting you, and what should happen next.
Connect and orchestrate without disruptive integrations
Accelerate connections with healthcare and enterprise applications while supporting low-code and no-code workflow creation and reducing dependence on brittle, one-off integrations.
Adapt with AI-agnostic orchestration
Use multiple AI models, align each model to the appropriate healthcare use case, balance cost and performance, and apply organization-defined guardrails.
AI-powered outbound healthcare engagement: From reminders to coordinated action
Use contextual, governed outreach to support appointment reminders, care-gap communications, post-discharge follow-up, preventive-care campaigns, benefits education, payment notifications, and other time-sensitive journeys.
Why healthcare organizations choose Avaya Infinity
For Johns Hopkins Health System, connecting Avaya communications with Epic helped automate patient identification, give representatives immediate access to relevant information, and support more efficient appointment scheduling across more than 11,000 calls on busy days.
- 70% identification-and-validation match across incoming calls
- Faster access to relevant patient information for approximately 400 representatives
- Better coordination between centralized patient services and individual practices
A more complete understanding of the patient or member
Bring together interaction history, intent, sentiment, preferences, identity, account context, and relevant enterprise information in a real-time view.
Intelligence that explains and improves
Understand not only what happened during an interaction, but why it happened—helping leaders identify access barriers, recurring service issues, workflow gaps, and opportunities to improve.
Open, healthcare-ready architecture
Use MCP, APIs, and an open ecosystem to connect AI, data, applications, and workflows without forcing the organization into a single vendor’s technology stack.
Enterprise control and governance
Maintain control over deployment, data access, AI choices, permissions, retention, governance, and auditability as healthcare engagement becomes more intelligent.
Action in the moment
Help employees and AI guide decisions, automate routine work, bring in the right resource, and complete next steps across systems during the interaction—not after the patient or member disconnects.
Enterprise control, without the cloud-only tradeoff
Healthcare organizations cannot sacrifice continuity, data control, or existing investments simply to gain access to new digital and AI capabilities.
Avaya Infinity is designed for the operational realities healthcare technology and experience leaders manage:
- Flexible deployment: Support cloud, hybrid, on-premises, and backward-compatible modernization paths.
- Governed operations: Apply role-based access, audit trails, retention controls, encryption, and bring-your-own-key capabilities to help protect sensitive interactions.
- Enterprise resilience at scale: Use geo-redundancy, API management, operational visibility, and health monitoring to support complex, high-volume environments.
A flexible path forward for healthcare organizations using Avaya CC Elite
Avaya CC Elite continues to support essential patient, member, and operational communications across many healthcare organizations.
Avaya Infinity gives those organizations a practical way to introduce digital engagement, real-time AI, connected healthcare data, workflow orchestration, and advanced automation without forcing a disruptive rip-and-replace transformation.
Extend existing investments
Build on communications infrastructure, integrations, workflows, and employee knowledge already supporting your organization.
Move in phases
Align transformation with patient-access priorities, regulatory reviews, operational readiness, funding cycles, and organizational risk tolerance.
Keep deployment control
Support cloud, hybrid, and on-premises requirements across facilities, departments, business units, and geographic regions.
Bring governed AI into healthcare workflows
Control model choice, data access, recommendations, and automated execution through enterprise-defined policies and guardrails.
"We wanted to improve operational efficiencies and deliver a seamless patient experience. Bringing Avaya and EPIC together could help us achieve those goals."
Ruth Spangler Project Director, Johns Hopkins Health System
See Avaya Infinity in action—choose your healthcare demo
- Product Tour
- Live demo series
- Custom demo
Take a self-guided tour
Experience Avaya Infinity from the perspectives of a patient or member, a service representative, and an administrator. Explore fluid channel transitions, contextual employee support, intelligent routing, and low-code workflows at your own pace.
Register for our live demos
Explore how Avaya Infinity can help healthcare organizations modernize contact centers, connect fragmented experiences, introduce AI responsibly, and improve service without disrupting critical operations.
Request a personalized healthcare demo
See how Avaya Infinity could support your organization’s specific patient-access, member-service, clinical-support, revenue-cycle, care-coordination, or modernization priorities.
An Avaya specialist can tailor the demonstration around your current environment, healthcare applications, operational challenges, and desired outcomes.
An open ecosystem for connected healthcare experience
Avaya Infinity brings together AI models, enterprise data, healthcare applications, and partner technologies in an open ecosystem designed for real-time orchestration.
By connecting systems through MCP, APIs, and supported integrations, healthcare organizations can activate context across patient and member journeys, extend existing technology investments, and scale AI without unnecessary vendor lock-in.
The power of context for building trust in healthcare
Patient and member experience cannot run effectively on disconnected tools, incomplete information, and delayed action.
Healthcare organizations need a platform that helps employees and AI understand what is happening in the moment, use the appropriate information, initiate the right next step, and remain governed throughout the process.
AI-powered context unlocked by MCP helps create more personal healthcare experiences at scale
Action-ready AI built with MCP
See how the convergence of agentic AI and Model Context Protocol can help organizations securely connect AI with authorized systems, information, and tools—allowing an AI agent to move from answering questions to coordinating appropriate action.
Moments that make the healthcare connection
Avaya Infinity is built for moments when context, empathy, intelligence, and coordinated action need to come together.
Do we already know who this patient or member is?
Bring together identity, interaction history, intent, preferences, and relevant enterprise context to create a more complete understanding before and during the interaction.
Do patients and members need to repeat themselves?
Carry appropriate context across IVR, digital self-service, virtual agents, AI agents, and human employees so the experience continues rather than restarting at every handoff.
Can we reach out before someone has to call?
Trigger timely, governed outbound engagement based on appointments, care plans, eligibility, claims, service events, preferences, risk indicators, or the next best action.
Should this be handled by AI or a person?
Coordinate automation and human expertise based on context, complexity, urgency, sensitivity, and the moments when empathy, judgment, reassurance, or specialized knowledge matter most.
Can we act during the interaction?
Orchestrate authorized systems, workflows, employees, and AI so scheduling, routing, verification, notifications, documentation, and other appropriate steps can happen in the moment.
Can we close the loop after the interaction?
Coordinate follow-up across teams and systems so the next step is assigned, completed, documented, and measured.
Can we trust how AI is being used?
Apply AI within organization-defined policies, permissions, data boundaries, guardrails, monitoring, logging, and auditability.
Are we locked into one platform or one AI model?
Support multiple AI models, an open partner ecosystem, and flexible deployment options so your organization can evolve its AI and healthcare technology strategy over time.
Frequently asked questions about Avaya Infinity and healthcare experience
How is Avaya Infinity different from a traditional healthcare contact center platform?
Traditional contact center platforms primarily manage queues, channels, routing, and employee interactions.
Avaya Infinity extends beyond the contact center by connecting AI, healthcare and enterprise data, employees, and workflows in real time. This helps organizations understand the reason behind an interaction, coordinate resources across departments, and initiate the appropriate next step while the patient or member is still engaged.
Why does MCP matter in healthcare?
Model Context Protocol provides a standardized way for AI to connect with approved enterprise systems, information, tools, and workflows.
For healthcare organizations, this can reduce dependence on one-off integrations while helping AI operate with the relevant context and controls required for each use case.
How does Avaya Infinity work with enterprise data platforms such as Databricks?
Avaya Infinity can use modern enterprise data platforms to help create a scalable, governed foundation for structured and unstructured interaction data.
This can give authorized teams a more unified view of contact-center information, support secure data sharing, improve analytics, and provide greater visibility into human and AI performance.
What is tandem care in a healthcare service environment?
Tandem care is an operating model in which AI and human employees work as one coordinated service system.
AI supports interactions with context, summaries, guidance, knowledge, and workflow assistance. Human employees concentrate on the situations requiring empathy, judgment, reassurance, accountability, or complex problem-solving.
How does Avaya Infinity support closed-loop patient and member experience?
A closed-loop experience means that every need leads to a defined next step.
Avaya Infinity can help an organization move from understanding the request to routing work, activating the appropriate workflow, supporting human or AI follow-up, updating connected systems, and measuring whether the intended action was completed.
How does Avaya Infinity support AI-powered outbound healthcare engagement?
Avaya Infinity brings inbound and outbound engagement into the same orchestration environment.
Healthcare teams can use authorized context, AI-supported workflows, campaign management, compliance controls, operational reporting, and human support to deliver more timely appointment reminders, care communications, benefits education, service updates, payment notifications, and follow-up.
What deployment models are supported?
Avaya Infinity supports cloud, hybrid, and on-premises deployment models.
This gives healthcare organizations the flexibility to modernize in stages and align deployment with infrastructure, security, data-residency, operational-continuity, and regulatory requirements.
Why should healthcare organizations using Avaya CC Elite consider Avaya Infinity?
CC Elite continues to support critical healthcare operations, but many organizations are looking to add digital engagement, real-time AI, connected data, proactive outreach, and cross-system orchestration.
Avaya Infinity provides a path to introduce those capabilities while extending current investments and reducing the risk of a disruptive, one-time migration.
How does Avaya Infinity help govern AI and protect sensitive healthcare information?
Avaya Infinity supports enterprise controls for access, data use, permissions, model selection, monitoring, logging, and auditability.
Healthcare organizations can define where AI is used, which data sources it may access, what actions it can recommend or execute, and when a human must remain involved.
Modernize healthcare communication and coordination with Avaya Infinity, now with MCP support
Customer Story
Johns Hopkins Healthcare System
Customer Story
GDIT
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