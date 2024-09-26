“My favorite part of my role is helping customers add new capabilities to their workplaces.”

With years of experience in creating, migrating, integrating, and growing contact centers around the world, ACES know how to tackle any challenge a customer brings. When Jeff, who has 32 years with Avaya, starts on a new client project he learns “as much as I can about where the customer currently is and where they need to go. From there I can make a map for how we can help them.” Then Jeff coordinates tasks among other ACES architects, deployment teams, and the customer.

When a customer needed 911 services for agents who worked from home, Jeff led Avaya’s integration with a new 911 vendor. “I worked with the vendor to get their product deployed in our cloud and worked with the customer to set up 911 location services for the agents’ home addresses.”

Jeff says that being an Enterprise Architect “is fun for me because it combines my love of technology with my ability to relate to people.”

