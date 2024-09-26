Meet our ACES

Unique solutions for your enterprise’s challenges. At Avaya, we bring enthusiasm, skill, and agility to create amazing experiences for your enterprise—and your customers.

Meet some of our people - the ACES who work every day to bring the best technology and implementations to your business

Jeff Johnson

Jeff Johnson

Cloud Enterprise Architect

View leader bio
Judi Halperin

Judi Halperin

Principal Consultant

View leader bio
Yong Sun

Yong Sun

Senior Software Architect

View leader bio
Tyler Keck

Tyler Keck

ACES Global Security Practice Leader

View leader bio
Jessica Fend

Jessica Fend

Cloud Enterprise Architect

View leader bio
Julio Cesar Peña

Julio Cesar Peña

Technical Lead

View leader bio
Nichioka Fabio

Nichioka Fabio

Professional Services

View leader bio
Ricardo Kaligari

Ricardo Kaligari

APS Senior Consultant

View leader bio
Craig Schnoor

Craig Schnoor

Enterprise Architect

View leader bio
David McGlynn

David McGlynn

Enterprise Architect

View leader bio

Talk with our ACES about your unique project

Contact Avaya