Orchestrate policyholder experience for the AI age
Avaya Infinity connects interactions, insurance data, AI, employees, and workflows to help insurers turn every policyholder, claimant, agent, and broker conversation into coordinated action.
Insurance customer experience has outgrown the traditional contact center
Insurance interactions, from claims reporting to policy updates, require quick access to data, while agents need fast policy and billing insights. However, essential data, systems, and teams are often siloed across separate platforms and channels. Avaya Infinity unifies policyholder interactions, data, AI, staff, and workflows in real time to deliver smoother service and connected claims experiences
Unified
Policyholder interactions, claims and policy data, systems, employees, and workflows operate in one orchestrated environment across the contact center and the broader insurance enterprise.
Contextual
AI and workflows use relevant policyholder, policy, claims, billing, interaction, and enterprise context—not isolated signals—to support both inbound and outbound engagement.
Real-time
Understanding, decisions, and action can happen during the interaction, helping employees resolve needs and advance workflows while the policyholder is still engaged.
Governed
AI, data, and workflows operate within insurer-defined policies, permissions, controls, and auditability.
Controlled
Maintain control over deployment, data, AI choices, and the pace of modernization.
Avaya Infinity’s next wave of innovation for insurance
The latest Avaya Infinity advancements help insurers move from AI experimentation to measurable, enterprise-ready execution across policy servicing, claims, agent and broker support, and inbound and outbound engagement.
Measure AI by insurance outcomes, not hype
AI Performance Index (APIx) helps insurers evaluate AI across outcomes, efficiency, cost, automation, and experience so leaders can see where AI is creating measurable value—and where human expertise or workflow improvements are still needed.
Coordinate AI and human expertise around every interaction
Tandem care helps AI and insurance professionals work from shared context. AI can gather information, summarize history, surface guidance, and coordinate routine work while employees focus on situations requiring empathy, judgment, reassurance, or specialized insurance knowledge.
Give AI and employees real-time insurance context
Activate relevant data from policy administration, claims, CRM, billing, fraud, customer, and other enterprise systems so interactions reflect what is actually happening across the insurer, not just what exists inside the contact center.
Turn insurance intelligence into action during the interaction
Connect systems, data, AI, and workflows in real time so teams can verify, route, guide, notify, document, automate, and advance authorized policy or claims processes while the interaction is still happening.
Capture the power of intelligent orchestration for insurance
Avaya Infinity, with support for Model Context Protocol (MCP), connects insurance data, systems, AI, employees, and workflows to deliver contextual, continuous policyholder journeys.
Get the advantages of cloud with the security and data sovereignty of on-prem
Modernize with a universal architecture while maintaining flexibility for the security, data, infrastructure, and operational requirements your insurance organization manages.
Infuse omnichannel insurance conversations with AI-driven workflows
Connect voice and digital interactions with workflow and task automation across policy service, claims, billing, agent support, and other customer journeys.
Hyper-personalize policyholder and employee experiences
Turn fragmented interaction, policy, claims, and customer data into actionable context that helps employees and AI understand who the customer is, why they are contacting you, and what should happen next.
Connect and orchestrate without heavy-lift integrations
Connect existing insurance systems and emerging technologies through open integration, orchestration, and low-code/no-code workflows—without requiring you to rebuild your environment around a new platform.
Rapidly adapt with AI-agnostic orchestration
Use the AI models that fit your strategy, balance performance and cost, apply enterprise guardrails, and evolve as AI technologies and insurer requirements change.
Avaya Infinity AI-Powered Outbound Customer Engagement: From Dialing to OrchestrationRead the blog
Why insurers choose Avaya
For Aflac, combining technology with a focus on easier, more empathetic customer experiences helped deliver measurable improvements for customers and employees.
- 11 percentage-point increase in Customer Ease
- 15% reduction in average handling time
- 10 percentage-point increase in agent tenure
Complete policyholder understanding
Bring together conversation history, intent, sentiment, policy information, claims activity, billing context, preferences, and other authorized enterprise data to create a more complete real-time view of the policyholder.
Intelligence that explains and improves
Understand not only what happened in a policyholder interaction, but why—helping operations, employees, and AI continuously improve claims, service, and customer journeys.
Open, enterprise-ready architecture
Use MCP to connect AI, insurance systems, data, and workflows without depending on brittle point-to-point integrations or locking your organization into a single vendor stack.
Enterprise control and governance
Maintain control over deployment, data, AI choices, access, governance, and auditability as insurance customer experience becomes more intelligent and connected.
Action in the moment
Help employees and AI guide decisions, automate authorized steps, and advance work across systems during the interaction—whether a customer is reporting a claim, updating a policy, making a payment, or asking for help.
Enterprise control, without the cloud-only tradeoff
Insurance environments do not become simple just because technology moves to the cloud. Large insurers often manage complex infrastructure, sensitive customer data, established policy and claims systems, business continuity requirements, regulatory obligations, and technology investments built over many years.
Avaya Infinity is designed for that enterprise reality:
- Flexible deployment: Cloud, hybrid, on-premises, and backward-compatible modernization paths
- Governed operations: Role-based access, audit trails, retention controls, and enterprise-defined data protections
- Enterprise resilience at scale: Architecture designed to support the availability, continuity, and operational visibility large insurers require
A flexible path forward for Avaya CC Elite insurance customers
Your Avaya CC Elite environment already supports critical operations across policy servicing, claims, billing, and support. Modernization does not require abandoning this investment. Avaya Infinity offers a practical path to integrate real-time AI, digital engagement, data, workflows, and orchestration into your trusted platform.
Extend existing investment
Build on your current Avaya environment and insurance systems while introducing new CX, AI, automation, and digital capabilities.
Move in phases
Modernize specific journeys or capabilities according to business priorities, funding cycles, operational readiness, and risk tolerance.
Keep deployment control
Support cloud, hybrid, and on-premises requirements rather than forcing every insurance workload into the same deployment model.
Bring AI into the workflow
Connect AI with the systems and processes where work actually happens while maintaining insurer-defined control over model choice, data access, permissions, and execution.
"In our line of work it is essential to understand that you can’t digitize empathy."
Mary Daniel VP of Customer Solutions Center, Aflac
See Avaya Infinity in action—Choose your demo:
- Product Tour
- Live demo series
- Custom demo
Take a self-guided tour
Experience Avaya Infinity first-hand from the perspective of a customer, agent, and administrator. Explore fluid channel interactions, contextual experiences, AI-enabled assistance, and low-code workflows at your own pace.
Register for our live demos
Explore the next generation of enterprise customer experience and see how Avaya Infinity can help you introduce AI, orchestration, connected data, and digital capabilities while building on your existing contact center investments.
Request a personalized demo
See Avaya Infinity applied to the journeys that matter to your organization. An Avaya specialist can tailor the experience around use cases such as claims, policy servicing, billing, renewals, agent and broker support, customer authentication, proactive engagement, or other insurance workflows.
An open ecosystem for insurance customer experience
Your insurance technology ecosystem already includes critical platforms for policies, claims, CRM, billing, data, analytics, fraud, workforce management, and customer engagement.
Avaya Infinity is designed to connect with that reality.
Infinity brings together AI models, enterprise data, Avaya capabilities, and partner technologies in an open ecosystem designed for real-time orchestration. With MCP and open integration, insurers can activate context across customer journeys and evolve their AI strategy without having to standardize everything around a single vendor.
The power of context for building policyholder connection now
Context is essential for insurance interactions. Claims reps need loss, policy, and history details; service staff need cross-channel context; and AI agents require secure system access to perform authorized tasks. MCP offers an open connection framework that enables AI to turn enterprise data into coordinated action.
AI-powered context unlocked by MCP delivers personalization at scale
The action-ready AI agent built with MCP
See how Avaya Infinity brings agentic AI and Model Context Protocol together to help organizations connect customer context, enterprise systems, and workflows. This allows AI to move beyond answering questions toward helping complete appropriate actions in real time.
Moments that make the connection
Avaya Infinity is built for the moments that define an insurance relationship—when policyholder context, employee expertise, AI, and enterprise systems need to work together.
Do we already know who this policyholder is?
Bring together authorized policy, claims, interaction, intent, and enterprise context to create a more complete understanding before and during the interaction.
Does the policyholder have to repeat what already happened?
Carry context across IVR, digital self-service, virtual agents, agentic AI, and human employees so a claims or service journey can continue rather than restart at every handoff.
Can we reach out before the policyholder has to call?
Trigger timely, governed outbound engagement based on events such as claim updates, missing information, policy changes, payments, renewals, service events, risk signals, or the next best action.
Should this be handled by AI or a person?
Coordinate automation and human expertise based on context, complexity, urgency, sensitivity, and the moments where empathy, judgment, reassurance, or insurance expertise matter most.
Can we act during the interaction?
Orchestrate authorized systems, workflows, employees, and AI so verification, routing, notifications, documentation, updates, and other appropriate actions can happen while the policyholder is still engaged.
Can we close the loop after the interaction?
Coordinate follow-up across claims, policy service, billing, underwriting, agents, and other teams so the next step is assigned, completed, documented, and measured.
Can we trust how AI is being used?
Apply AI within insurer-defined policies, permissions, data boundaries, guardrails, monitoring, logging, and auditability.
Are we locked into one platform or one AI model?
Support multiple AI models, an open technology ecosystem, and flexible deployment options so your organization can evolve its AI and insurance technology strategy over time.
Frequently asked questions about Avaya Infinity for insurance
How is Avaya Infinity different from traditional CCaaS for insurers?
Traditional CCaaS platforms can require insurers to adapt complex operations to a standardized cloud architecture. Avaya Infinity takes a different approach by connecting customer interactions, AI, enterprise data, existing systems, and workflows through a real-time orchestration layer.
That gives insurers a way to modernize customer experience while building on existing policy, claims, Avaya, data, and technology investments rather than treating the contact center as an isolated application.
What enterprise CX leaders are really asking in AI platform demos
Why does MCP matter for insurance customer experience?
Model Context Protocol provides a standardized way for AI to connect with enterprise systems, data, and tools. For insurers, that can help AI work with appropriate context from claims, policies, billing, CRM, knowledge, and other authorized systems instead of operating as a disconnected assistant.
It also gives insurers a more open way to introduce agentic AI without relying entirely on proprietary integrations tied to one AI provider.
How does Avaya Infinity work with enterprise data platforms like Databricks?
Avaya Infinity can use the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform and Lakehouse architecture to create a scalable, governed, AI-ready data foundation.
For insurers, that can help bring together structured and unstructured interaction data with relevant enterprise information while maintaining centralized governance and auditability. Delta Sharing enables secure, zero-copy sharing of authorized data, helping AI and analytics use current context without creating another disconnected data silo.
What is tandem care, and why does it matter in insurance?
Tandem care combines AI and human employees into a coordinated operating model.
AI can support routine work by gathering information, summarizing interactions, surfacing relevant guidance, and coordinating next steps. Human employees can then focus their expertise on the moments requiring empathy, judgment, negotiation, reassurance, or complex problem-solving.
That balance can be especially important in insurance, where a routine policy question and a conversation with someone experiencing a serious loss require very different kinds of service.
How does Avaya Infinity support closed-loop insurance customer experience?
Closed-loop experience means a policyholder need results in a clear, completed next step—not merely a successfully handled interaction.
Avaya Infinity can help orchestrate the journey from understanding the customer's need to triggering authorized action, routing work, coordinating AI or human follow-up, updating systems, and measuring whether the intended outcome was completed.
For insurers, that can connect the contact center more directly to processes across claims, policy servicing, billing, agent support, and other business functions.
How does Avaya Infinity support AI-powered outbound customer engagement?
Avaya Infinity brings inbound and outbound engagement into the same orchestration environment so insurers can make outreach more proactive, contextual, governed, and measurable.
Customer and event context can help drive communications around claim status, missing documentation, policy changes, billing, renewals, service events, or other appropriate next steps. Capabilities including campaign management, outbound preview mode, compliance controls, real-time campaign statistics, and operational reporting help organizations manage outreach more effectively.
What deployment models are supported?
Avaya Infinity supports cloud, hybrid, and on-premises deployment options.
For existing Avaya insurance customers, that provides flexibility to modernize in stages based on infrastructure strategy, security and data requirements, regulatory considerations, business continuity needs, and the readiness of individual workloads—rather than requiring a single all-at-once migration.
Why should Avaya CC Elite insurance customers consider Avaya Infinity?
Because modernization does not have to begin with replacement.
CC Elite may already support critical policyholder, claims, agent, broker, and service operations. Avaya Infinity provides a path to build on that foundation by adding capabilities such as real-time AI, digital channels, connected enterprise data, workflow automation, and cross-system orchestration.
That allows insurers to modernize around the journeys and business outcomes that matter most while protecting the value of existing investments.
How do insurers govern AI with Avaya Infinity?
AI operates within enterprise controls for access, data usage, permissions, oversight, and auditability. An open architecture also gives insurers greater flexibility over which AI models and technologies they use rather than making governance dependent on a single embedded AI stack.
As AI expands across policyholder journeys, those controls can help organizations govern how AI accesses information, performs authorized work, and interacts with human employees.
Reimagine insurance customer experience with Avaya Infinity
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