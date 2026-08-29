Unified

Policyholder interactions, claims and policy data, systems, employees, and workflows operate in one orchestrated environment across the contact center and the broader insurance enterprise.

Contextual

AI and workflows use relevant policyholder, policy, claims, billing, interaction, and enterprise context—not isolated signals—to support both inbound and outbound engagement.

Real-time

Understanding, decisions, and action can happen during the interaction, helping employees resolve needs and advance workflows while the policyholder is still engaged.

Governed

AI, data, and workflows operate within insurer-defined policies, permissions, controls, and auditability.

Controlled

Maintain control over deployment, data, AI choices, and the pace of modernization.