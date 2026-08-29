AI is transforming how insurers serve policyholders, detect risk, and operate across increasingly complex technology environments. But one question stands above the rest: Who controls the future of your policyholder and employee experiences, you or your technology vendors?

At Avaya, we believe the answer should be you. That is why we are embracing the open future of AI, building the Avaya Infinity® platform to support Model Context Protocol (MCP).

It is the right move for insurers that need to innovate without abandoning trusted systems, sensitive data, established workflows, or the governance requirements that protect their customers and their business.

Read the press release