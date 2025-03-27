Constellation Research Names Avaya In ShortLists™ Among Top Solutions For Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS)

Avaya Experience Platform and Avaya Cloud Office are recognized for transforming customer experience with scalable, cloud-delivered communications infrastructure and modernized contact center solutions

Morristown, NJ – May 6, 2024 – Avaya, a global leader in customer experience and communications solutions, today announced that two of its solutions have been recognized by Constellation Research in its latest ShortLists™: Avaya Experience Platform™ (AXP) Public Cloud for Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), and Avaya Cloud Office for Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS). Both ShortLists showcase vendors in different categories of the market that are relevant to early adopters. In addition, products included in the lists meet the threshold criteria for their category as determined by Constellation Research.

Avaya Experience Platform™ portfolio enables enterprises to improve customer and employee experiences, and business outcomes by delivering CX capabilities through a single platform, regardless of whether it is deployed in on-prem, private cloud or public cloud. It provides an integrated hybrid cloud platform that allows customers to easily choose their journey.

With AXP Public Cloud, organizations can quickly and easily layer-on cloud technologies – including new AI-powered innovations – without disruption to business continuity or existing core systems. This allows them to deliver an experience that provides their end-users with more options, faster responses, and a more personalized approach. Organizations can easily connect everything—voice, video, chat, messaging, and more—to deliver effortless experiences for customers at every touchpoint, bringing together teams, resources, and insights to maximize contact center performance and experiences.

Avaya Cloud Office is a cloud-based communications system with a rich set of features including enterprise grade voice, video, IM/messaging, online meetings and conferencing, collaboration capabilities, and more. With Avaya Cloud Office, customers can easily connect their entire workforce, whether in the office, mobile, or remote, to a single system regardless of their location.

"We are honored that Avaya has been recognized by Constellation Research for both our CCaaS (AXP Public Cloud) and UCaaS (Avaya Cloud Office) capabilities," said Soren Abildgaard, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at Avaya. "This acknowledgement underscores Avaya’s commitment to providing solutions that not only streamline communications, but also enhance the experiences of customers and employees alike through more impactful interactions. Our public cloud option is part of the broader AXP platform, which is designed to help customers integrate new innovations at their own pace without disruption, and to choose their journey across deployment methods. This delivers faster, more personalized service across all channels, and equips businesses with the tools to achieve seamless, efficient contact center operations and performance.”

“Modern service and communications strategies focus on those moments of collaboration and engagement with customers and across teams, be it through a contact center or across a global enterprise, putting pressure on leaders to take advantage of exciting innovations in technology while delivering an uninterrupted capacity to connect across an increasingly complex channel landscape,” noted Liz Miller, VP & Principal Analyst with Constellation Research. “What we consistently see with leaders highlighted in both the CCaaS and UCaaS Constellation ShortLists is a unique ability to deliver beyond expectations with innovations like Generative AI, agile cloud infrastructures and open architectures ready for any deployment scenario. As people find new ways to connect, solutions like the Avaya Experience Platform are at the ready to meet these new experience demands and growth opportunities.”

Avaya remains a trusted customer experience provider to organizations such as the top 14 hotels, casinos, and resorts in the U.S. who use the Avaya to serve their customers. Avaya's collaborations with Bayview Technologies, Michigan State University, and C3i Solutions showcase its impact across various sectors, with Bayview optimizing customer journeys, Michigan State University enhancing operational functions and satisfaction, and C3i delivering unique experiences through AI. Over the past year, Avaya earned a 5-Star rating from CRN’s 2023 Partner Program Guide for the 15th consecutive year and received accolades for its innovative use of AI in contact centers at The Norns Awards in June 2023. The recent partnership announcement with Zoom further demonstrates Avaya's ability to deliver innovation on top of existing solutions, responding to the collaboration needs of its customers, and further assuring Avaya delivers on its promise of ensuring top-tier communication solutions for companies and organizations.

Constellation Research evaluates more than 21 solutions categorized in each market. The Constellation ShortLists are determined by client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share, and internal research.

Constellation Research at Avaya Engage

In addition to today's Shortlists announcement, Avaya recently shared that Constellation Research CEO and Founder R “Ray” Wang will be a keynote speaker at Avaya ENGAGE. This premier event, hosted in Denver, Colorado from May 13-15, 2024, is where CX-savvy customers come together to see how Avaya and its global partner ecosystem empower organizations to engage with customers and employees for maximum value. R “Ray” Wang will join Avaya's CEO, Alan Masarek, on main stage to discuss the role of AI-powered innovation and the importance of customer experience in today’s experience economy. To experience Avaya ENGAGE, register for in-person attendance or stream the event virtually. Virtual attendance is free of charge and offers live broadcasts of mainstage sessions and 18 additional breakout sessions. The virtual sessions will also be available on-demand for 90 days following the event for easy access. Visit the Avaya ENGAGE website to register for attendance, or to explore virtual options.