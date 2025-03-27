Avaya Named to Constellation Research ShortList™ for Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS)

Cloud-based communications and collaboration solution Avaya Cloud Office® by RingCentral recognized for its seamless, secure communication capabilities, validating its position as a leading provider in the market

Morristown, NJ – April 5, 2023 – Avaya, a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced Avaya Cloud Office® by RingCentral (ACO) has been recognized by Constellation Research in their Constellation ShortList™ for vendors in the cloud-based communication and collaboration solutions market. The Constellation ShortList is compiled through conversations with early adopter clients, independent analysis, and briefings with vendors and partners. The vendors included in the list meet the threshold criteria for the category as determined by Constellation Research.

“Avaya is delighted to receive this recognition from Constellation Research,” said David Austin, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Alliances, Avaya. “It is a clear reflection of the value our customers, partners and analysts see in ACO as a differentiated UCaaS solution.” He added, “Our ability to take ACO and deliver it as part of a hybrid cloud solution, integrated with Avaya contact center capabilities and delivered by our world-class professional services organization and partner community makes us unique in a highly competitive UCaaS market. Avaya Cloud Office truly enables employees with what they need to be able to communicate from anywhere they may be.”

Avaya Cloud Office is a cloud-based communications system with enterprise-grade voice, video, IM/messaging, meetings, conferencing, and collaboration. The solution enables seamless, secure cloud-based communication and collaboration for organizations worldwide. Avaya Cloud Office is an ideal steppingstone for unified communications customers looking to migrate to the cloud at a rate and pace that fits their needs.

Organizations worldwide have been using Avaya Cloud Office for seamless, secure cloud-based communication and collaboration. Dauphin County quickly discovered its disparate on-premises systems from multiple vendors, which was 20+ years old, was unfit for business continuity and offered no remote working capability. County users unanimously selected for Avaya Cloud Office compared to another vendor solution for its ability to seamlessly integrate with the way the county was progressing and needed to work.

“Avaya Cloud Office delivers simple but valuable functions we were missing. It’s like going from a ‘90s station wagon to a Tesla,” said Elizabeth Parry, CIO at Dauphin County. “It gave me great joy in my role as Director of IT to see our workers excited about the new features and functions that were available to them. We needed something that could very seamlessly integrate with the way the county was progressing and the way our workforce had to work. Avaya Cloud Office spoke for itself. It checked all the boxes our users needed it to check.”

Avaya customer, YMCA Victoria (‘The Y’) is a not-for-profit (NFP) organization that has long brought essential services and support to communities in Victoria. As part of its continued growth, the organization expanded its locations and services throughout Australia. This growth resulted in ‘The Y’ inheriting multiple disparate administration, collaboration and contact center technology systems from previous operators. To help consolidate communications for its five thousand staff and volunteers, ‘The Y’ introduced the all-in-one communication solution Avaya Cloud Office® by RingCentral, with assistance from an Avaya partner. This enabled them to centralize their teams and processes, which has boosted productivity and increased access to its services for the community.

“Avaya was a natural fit for us as the outcomes offered by its systems align with our mission,” said Shane Riddle, General Manager, Technology and Strategy, YMCA Victoria. “Through better connected teams, we can increase our visibility within local communities and provide more ways for people to connect with the Y at their convenience, bringing us together even when external challenges force us apart.”

Constellation evaluates around 20 solutions categorized in this market. This Constellation ShortList is determined by client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share and internal research.

