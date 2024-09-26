Security, privacy, and integrity are critical to Avaya and our relationships with our customers. Avaya has extensive knowledge in protecting personal information and helping its customers to meet their legal obligations with regards to personal information. Avaya has a long history of providing robust and secure products and services to its customers all over the world (this includes governments and other public authorities and organizations, such as financial institutions, that must meet the highest standards of security).

As per PIPL, personal information is any data that directly (via “direct identifiers”, such as name, email address) or indirectly (via “indirect identifiers”, such as, phone number, employee ID, etc.) identifies a human being (“Data Subject”).

In order to provide our services (e.g. Implementation-, Maintenance- and Managed Services) effectively and timely, Avaya has to process personal information of its customers. This may be the case, for example, when the Customer opens a troubleshooting ticket with Avaya or when Avaya has to remotely access Customer’s systems, e.g., to set up a new user. Often the processed categories of personal information are limited to business contact details of personnel managing the relationship with Avaya and users of customer telecommunication systems, but in some occasions it may become necessary (in particular, for agreed troubleshooting or management purposes) to access data stored on customer systems, which may potentially contain identifiers such as unique user IDs, names, phone numbers, IP addresses, configuration details, usage logs and other information on the persons whose data our customers are processing within the systems.