As per requirements of multiple privacy laws all around the world, the processing activities conducted by a data processor shall be governed by a written contract between such data processor and the data controller. Many of the services Avaya offers to its customers will include certain "processing on behalf." To facilitate privacy compliance for its customers, Avaya has prepared a global Data Processing Addendum (DPA), which has been benchmarked against numerous compliance obligations mandated by privacy laws around the world. It not only fulfils the major legal requirements under respective privacy regulations, but also has been drafted for the benefit of Avaya customers. Avaya offers the global DPA to all customers.

The DPA assures that, regarding the personal data Avaya processes on behalf of its customers, Avaya shall: