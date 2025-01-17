What Does it Mean to Be Unified in Communications?

With programs like the Federal Cloud Computing Strategy (Cloud First) and the Federal IT Modernization Strategy encouraging agencies to adopt cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions for better efficiency and service, most federal employees now use some form of unified communications tools. But are these tools unified?

A unified system should have integration at its core, enabling seamless connections across agencies, harnessing the power of AI, and flexibly incorporating partners or an ecosystem of partners’ collaboration tools.

Interagency Collaboration

Collaboration among federal agencies is crucial for tackling complex challenges that blur departmental lines.

Breaking Down Silos

A unified communications and collaboration solution should enable agencies to eliminate redundancies and innovate service delivery by bringing departments together with seamless data sharing. For example, this can include access to demographic data like age or income level to help agencies collaborate on programs and services for specific age groups or households.

Joint Training Programs

Collaborative training initiatives enable employees from different agencies to better understand each other’s roles, creating more integrated service delivery and a more cohesive approach to problem-solving.

A prime example is joint health response training. While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) frequently collaborate on training initiatives, strengthening these efforts can lead to better coordination in addressing public concerns regarding health guidelines, vaccinations, and safety measures – ultimately improving decision-making through shared data access.

AI Integration

AI-powered communications and collaboration solutions help agencies by embracing innovative new ways to address increasingly complex challenges.

Speech Recognition: This is crucial for transcribing conversations accurately, making it easier for agencies to keep records and ensure that information is accessible to all.

Natural Language Processing (NLP): Enable callers to easily manage tasks and access information without needing to speak to a human by allowing them to interact with your automated phone system using natural, everyday language (e.g., “Check the status of my application,” “Schedule an appointment”).

Call Analytics: Dig deep into phone call data to better understand citizen needs and optimize service accordingly. For instance, if there’s a spike in calls about a new policy, the relevant agency can proactively create and disseminate informational resources to reduce call volume on that topic.

Smart Routing: Connect citizens to the right agency resource instantly. For example, if a caller indicates that they need assistance with healthcare or benefits claims, they could be automatically routed to a healthcare scheduling specialist. There’s no need to transfer callers through multiple different departments – wasting their time and your money.

Virtual Assistant (VA): Handle routine inquiries with a virtual assistant, freeing live agents to tackle more complex issues and improve response times.

For example, a federal agency that administers citizen benefits could program a virtual assistant to address frequently asked questions about applying for benefits, required documentation, and updating personal information. It could also guide citizens through various online services like filling out forms or directing them to relevant resources.

Avaya’s VA solution is ready-to-deploy (no coding needed), supports 20 languages, and is fully customizable. Agencies can easily integrate AI capabilities like NLP within minutes to enhance experiences and outcomes.

Partner Integrations

Agencies don’t need another isolated communication tool. They need to control the chaos of system fragmentation by simplifying and optimizing communication within a single, easily accessible hub.

With integration support for hundreds of business apps and API integrations for additional customization, Avaya’s Communication and Collaboration Suite keeps, tech stacks intact for enterprise communication and collaboration whether on-prem, private cloud, or public cloud.

Integration with CRM systems like Salesforce, PipeDrive and Zoho enables users to automate workflows, make and receive calls, view a complete dashboard of team performance, and more on a single screen.

Integration with Microsoft Teams gives users a native Teams environment with the best of Avaya’s UC&C system behind it. This integration also offers major cost savings, as click-to-call integration with Avaya only requires Microsoft E3 licensing.

Integration with Zoom enables users to work in Zoom Workplace (Avaya Aura X Zoom Workplace) while also leveraging Avaya’s Communications and Collaborations Suite without disrupting investments in existing customizations, workflows, or infrastructure.

A unified communications and collaboration solution enables agencies to activate new ideas, enhance productivity, and improve outcomes like never before. Avaya’s solutions for the federal government are fully certified and readily available through the Avaya GSA Schedule. Agencies can procure directly from us or through a select group of authorized Avaya Business Partners who can sell under the terms, conditions, and pricing of Avaya's GSA IT Schedule contract.

Unlock the full potential of communications and collaboration with Avaya. Embrace the power of the cloud, deliver your best service yet, and move at your own pace.