A Strong CX Ecosystem Ignites Innovation, Accelerating Next-gen Customer Service

Customer experience (CX) technologies are reaching new levels of innovation, enabling businesses to create deeper customer connections and new pathways to business growth. This innovation is transforming the modern contact center into dynamic Experience Centers, capable of enhancing customer interactions across text, email, chat, and voice channels—through enhanced automation, analytics, and of course, the ultimate game-changer, AI.

Avaya has built a solid foundation to lead CX innovation by integrating advanced capabilities and AI into every facet of the customer interaction. This foundation—Avaya Experience Platform (AXP)—helps the world’s largest businesses establish a CX strategy built for success by bringing in next-gen technologies at a pace that best meets their needs. Whether pursuing an on-prem, cloud, or hybrid path, enterprises using AXP can benefit from an array of enhanced, AI-powered capabilities including orchestration, data analysis, and customer journey tools, and do so in a non-disruptive way.

An Expansive CX Ecosystem

But success does not exist in a vacuum, and Avaya brings another key component essential to CX innovation: An expansive partner Ecosystem. By collaborating with a broad range of leading technology partners and AI leaders, Avaya helps enterprises gain the most advanced range of CX innovations and capabilities available.

This thriving ecosystem of leading CX and Employee Experience (EX) alliance partners helps businesses drive the precise outcomes they want, with lower risks and faster results. A strong ecosystem complements Avaya’s platform, so businesses can integrate the best capabilities into a rock-solid infrastructure. It is a concept Avaya calls ‘better together.’

Comprised of hundreds of partners, Avaya’s ecosystem supports a strategy to help organizations innovate without disruption. This includes introducing AI features from tech’s top players – from Google to Microsoft to Rong Central – so customers can bring in AI ‘over the top’ of their existing solutions.

Our ecosystem plays a key role in Avaya’s approach to CX innovation, based on key guiding principles:

Customer journey to the cloud: High-impact CX capabilities are now cloud-powered, which means enterprises need to decide how to implement the cloud while avoiding major business disruptions. Avaya’s CX approach is to ease cloud transition by offering businesses a choice, whether they employ an on-prem, cloud, or hybrid strategy. With support from a ‘Who’s Who’ of technology partners that can bring in new capabilities with speed and simplicity, Avaya’s ecosystem lets customers accelerate their journey with greater precision.

Open technology: Open systems and APIs are key to driving fast, flexible deployments, and Avaya offers deep expertise with this approach. Recognizing each business has its own preferred environment, AXP was built as an open platform to easily interface with capabilities from certified partners, allowing businesses to quickly add advanced technologies as needed. Avaya has completed compliance testing with hundreds of partner solutions, fostering an open ecosystem that accelerates innovation and deployment, with many technology options for customers.

Retain existing investments: More companies are concerned that the ‘rip and replace’ approach to cloud deployment means multiple steps backward before they move forward. Instead, they seek a less disruptive path. In fact, we have clients who started down a rip-and-replace path to the cloud with others, only to later turn to Avaya for a smoother, more tailored approach leveraging existing investments and customizations. Alliance partners play a vital role, bringing advanced solutions that layer in enhancements such as AI-powered virtual agents and automation, while using what still works well.

Advancing AI Solutions

A prime example of our open ecosystem in action is Avaya’s decades-long partnership with Verint. The companies have been enhancing customer experiences for joint customers by combining the strengths of Verint’s AI-powered intelligent virtual agents, which deliver real-time assistance to agents with AXP. Verint adheres to Avaya’s innovation without disruption approach, enabling brands to add new features across different deployment methods while minimizing risk.

The Verint Open Platform can be integrated into AXP, giving Avaya customers access to more than fifty different AI-powered virtual agents, providing advanced CX automation and analysis capabilities. Recently, the companies announced a deepening of their partnership, including access to two new Verint virtual agents that leverage automation and use GenAI to simplify and speed customer service.

Expanding the Possibilities

With deep expertise in open CX and EX innovation, Avaya and its alliance ecosystem partners are helping businesses benefit from a wider range of capabilities, expanding what’s possible. New AI-infused levels of service are leading to more satisfied customers—and to business growth. As the Avaya ecosystem flourishes, you can expect more opportunities to tap the full potential of an AI-powered platform backed by a wide range of partners.