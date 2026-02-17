Product Marketing Manager, Avaya

Parth Dhoundiyal is a Product Marketing Manager at Avaya. Over the past few years, he has worked across SaaS, fintech, and edtech organizations, including NovelVox, PhonePe, and Unacademy. In these roles, he has worked on GTM launches, marketplace growth, customer experience improvements, and funnel optimization initiatives that directly impacted revenue and adoption.

Parth is particularly interested in utilizing AI-driven insights, automation, and data-backed storytelling to simplify workflows, strengthen product narratives, and create scalable growth motions.

He enjoys working cross-functionally and is always happy to collaborate on GTM planning, messaging, sales enablement, partner strategy, or anything that helps the team win in the market together.