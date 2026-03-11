Your best AI still can't hold someone's hand through a fraud alert.

That's not a criticism of AI. It's a recognition that the most pivotal moments in customer experience don't call for faster algorithms. They call for something no model can fully replicate: the ability to read between the lines, absorb someone's anxiety, and say the exact right thing at the exact right time.

And yet, across the enterprise landscape, the dominant narrative remains stubbornly binary. Automate or humanize. Scale or empathize. Cut costs or invest in people.

The data tells a completely different story.

The Research: What Your Customers Say

Avaya conducted a nationally representative survey of U.S. consumers to understand what they truly expect when they contact a business. The findings should make every CX leader rethink their automation playbook.

Here's the paradox at the heart of modern customer experience: 83% of consumers say it's extremely or very important to speak with a human agent when they have a problem. At the same time, 56% are perfectly satisfied with an AI assistant as long as it resolves their issue quickly.

These aren't contradictory data points. They're the blueprint for a new operating model, one we call Tandem Care.

What Is Tandem Care?

Tandem Care is the principle that AI and human agents should function as a single, coordinated system rather than as separate tiers of service. It's not about routing customers to a bot first and a human second. It's about ensuring that intelligence flows continuously between both, so the customer never feels a seam.

Think of it like a surgical team. The instruments are indispensable. The surgeon is irreplaceable. But neither works without the other, and the patient shouldn't have to think about who's doing what.

When Tandem Care works, the AI handles pattern recognition, data retrieval, and contextual preparation. The human agent handles judgment, empathy, and the emotional texture of the conversation. Together, they produce outcomes that neither could achieve on their own.

Why Reskilling Matters More Than Replacing

The conversation around AI in customer experience has overwhelmingly focused on what agents will stop doing. The more urgent question is: what should agents start doing?

Our research reveals that 39% of consumers rank information accuracy as the single most important attribute when contacting a business, followed by speed at 24%. While valued, politeness comes in at just 13%. This isn't a rejection of warmth. It's an elevation of competence.

The implication is profound. Agents who once spent their days reading scripts and navigating clunky knowledge bases now need to become something different entirely: real-time problem solvers armed with AI-generated context.

That means reskilling, not replacing. The frontline agent of 2026 needs to be fluent in three capabilities that barely existed five years ago:

Contextual fluency. The ability to absorb an AI-generated summary of a customer's journey and immediately act on it. Our research found that 94% of consumers consider it important that a human agent already knows their context when taking over from AI. For 70%, it's very or extremely important. Agents need training to interpret and leverage these AI-prepared briefings, not just read them.

Emotional calibration. Knowing when to lead with empathy and when to lead with precision. The data show a clear hierarchy: consumers dealing with sensitive financial matters, such as fraud or insurance claims, overwhelmingly prefer humans, with 67% saying they always want a human in these situations. But for scheduling or reminders, they're happy with AI. Agents must learn to recognize which mode a customer needs and adapt in real time.

Collaborative intelligence. Working alongside AI as a partner rather than viewing it as a competitor. When 69% of consumers say it's extremely or very important that AI and human agents work together, the message is unambiguous. The agent who treats AI-generated suggestions as valuable intelligence, rather than ignoring them or unthinkingly following them, will deliver better outcomes meaningfully.

The Six-Minute Window: Where Tandem Care Proves Its Value

One of the most striking findings from our research involves time. 60% of consumers expect to speak with a live agent within six minutes, or they risk frustration or disengagement. And this isn't just about patience. Consumers now equate speed with respect.

This is precisely where the Tandem Care model creates measurable advantage. In a traditional model, the agent spends the first few minutes asking questions that the customer has already answered. In a Tandem Care model powered by Avaya Infinity, the AI has already captured the customer's intent, summarized their history, and prepared the agent before the connection is even made.

The result? The agent opens with something like: "I can see you've been working on this billing issue since Tuesday. Let me pick up right where we left off."

That single sentence transforms the interaction. It communicates competence, respect, and continuity. It turns a potential churn moment into a loyalty-building one.

The Silent Threat That Makes This Urgent

Here's the data point that should keep every CX executive up at night: 74% of consumers have quietly stopped doing business with a company because of a single frustrating service experience, without ever complaining.

Read that again. Three out of four customers who leave don't tell you why.

This is what we call the Silent Exit, and it represents the most dangerous blind spot in enterprise CX. Traditional feedback mechanisms, such as CSAT surveys and NPS scores, capture only the fraction of customers who bother to respond. The majority simply vanish.

Tandem Care, powered by Avaya Infinity's real-time sentiment detection, helps organizations identify the moments where disengagement begins. When the AI detects rising frustration through voice tone, word choice, or interaction patterns, it can trigger an immediate intervention: a faster escalation, a more experienced agent, or a proactive offer that shows the customer they're valued.

You can't fix what you can't see. Tandem Care makes the invisible visible.

The Memory Mandate: Why Context Is the New Currency

If there's one theme that carries across every chapter of the research, it's this: customers expect to be remembered.

The numbers are unequivocal. 83% of consumers expect or would find it helpful for human agents to know their history. Even for AI agents, 70% hold the same expectation. And 86% say companies should remember their preferences across interactions.

This isn't about creepy surveillance. It's about basic respect. When a customer has to explain their issue to the third agent for the third time, the message they receive is: "Your time doesn't matter to us."

Avaya Infinity's persistent context layer ensures that every interaction, whether it began with a chatbot at 2 AM or a phone call last Tuesday, feeds into a unified customer memory. When a human agent picks up the conversation, they see the full picture: previous interactions, attempted resolutions, expressed preferences, and real-time sentiment indicators.

This is where reskilling intersects with technology. An agent equipped with this contextual intelligence doesn't need a script. They need judgment, adaptability, and the training to transform data into empathetic action.

The Healthcare Test: A Masterclass in Orchestration

Avaya’s research included a revealing section on healthcare interactions that perfectly illustrates the Tandem Care principle in action.

When asked whether they prefer AI or human support for various healthcare tasks, consumers drew sharp lines. For scheduling appointments, 54% were comfortable with a human, but a significant portion welcomed AI. For reminders and follow-ups, preferences were nearly evenly split across AI, human, and no preference.

But for discussing symptoms or diagnosis, 80% preferred a human. For mental health or emotional support, the number was identical: 80%.

The pattern is clear. The emotional weight of the task determines the optimal resource. And the brands that get this orchestration right, routing simple tasks to capable AI while preserving human presence for moments that demand empathy, will earn the deepest trust.

This is not a technology problem. It's an orchestration problem. And it requires agents who understand their role in the system: not as the default handler for everything, but as the specialized resource for the moments that matter most.

What Avaya Infinity Makes Possible

Avaya Infinity is the platform that enables Tandem Care to operate at enterprise scale. It's not a bolt-on AI feature or a chatbot upgrade. It's a Connection Platform engineered to unify the entire customer journey.

AI-Powered Agent Assist equips human agents with real-time insights, interaction summaries, next-best-action recommendations, and sentiment indicators. Agents spend less time searching and more time connecting.

Seamless AI-to-Human Context Transfer ensures that when a conversation escalates from a virtual assistant to a live agent, the full history travels with it. Customer inputs, bot responses, attempted resolutions, and emotional tone are all preserved.

Priority-Based Routing with Sentiment Flags identifies high-stakes interactions, such as fraud reports or insurance claims, and fast-tracks them to experienced human agents with full context and urgency indicators.

Cross-System Intelligence pulls customer data from CRMs, ticketing systems, and behavioral signals into a single actionable view, updated in real time. Both AI and human agents operate from the same intelligence layer.

Real-Time Sentiment and Friction Detection identifies rising frustration across voice and digital channels before customers disengage, enabling proactive intervention rather than post-churn analysis.

The Reskilling Roadmap: Three Priorities for CX Leaders

For organizations ready to embrace Tandem Care, the reskilling journey centers on three strategic priorities:

Priority 1: Train agents as context interpreters, not script readers. When an agent receives an AI-generated briefing that includes a customer's interaction history, sentiment trajectory, and likely intent, they need the skills to synthesize that information instantly and respond with informed empathy. This is a fundamentally different capability than following a decision tree.

Priority 2: Develop emotional intelligence as a measurable competency. Our data shows that 97% of consumers prefer human interaction for serious financial matters. That preference exists because humans offer something AI cannot yet replicate: the ability to absorb anxiety, validate frustration, and communicate genuine care. These skills can be taught, measured, and rewarded.

Priority 3: Build collaborative workflows between agents and AI. The agent who views AI suggestions as useful intelligence, incorporating them when appropriate and overriding them when human judgment dictates otherwise, will consistently outperform both the agent who ignores AI and the one who follows it unthinkingly. Training for this collaborative mindset is essential.

The Bottom Line: Connection as Competitive Advantage

The era of choosing between automation and humanity is over.

The research shows that 76% of consumers have chosen one brand over another based solely on service quality. That means customer experience isn't a support function anymore. It's a growth engine.

The brands that will win are the ones that master Tandem Care: the seamless integration of artificial intelligence and human empathy, operating as a single system designed around the customer's needs rather than the organization's org chart.

Avaya Infinity is built for exactly this future. Not to replace your people, but to make them extraordinary.

Because in the end, the most powerful technology in your contact center isn't the one that answers questions fastest. It's the one that helps a human being connect with another human being at the moment it matters most.

This post draws on findings from Avaya's "Signals of Connection" research report, surveying U.S. consumers in January 2026. The full report is available as part of the Avaya Connected Consumer Research Series.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Tandem Care in the context of customer experience?

Tandem Care is a service model where AI and human agents operate as a unified, coordinated system rather than as separate support tiers. AI handles data retrieval, pattern recognition, and contextual preparation while human agents provide judgment, empathy, and emotional intelligence. Together, they deliver faster, more personalized, and more empathetic customer interactions than either could on its own.

Why is reskilling contact center agents important in the age of AI?

AI is transforming the role of frontline agents, not eliminating it. Research shows that 83% of consumers still consider it extremely or very important to speak with a human when resolving problems. Reskilling prepares agents to work alongside AI as context interpreters, emotional calibrators, and collaborative problem solvers rather than as script readers, enabling them to handle complex, high-stakes interactions where human presence is irreplaceable.

What does the research say about consumer preferences for AI versus human support?

Consumer preferences depend heavily on the situation. While 56% of consumers are satisfied with AI-only resolution for simple issues, 80% prefer humans for emotionally sensitive tasks like medical diagnoses or mental health support, and 67% always want a human for serious financial matters like fraud. The key takeaway is that effective CX requires intelligent orchestration that matches the right resource to the right moment.

How does Avaya Infinity support the human-in-the-loop model?

Avaya Infinity provides AI-powered agent assist with real-time insights, seamless AI-to-human context transfer that preserves full conversation history, priority-based routing with sentiment detection, and a cross-system intelligence layer that gives both AI and human agents access to the same unified customer data. This architecture ensures that agents are always informed, prepared, and empowered when they engage with customers.

What is the "Silent Exit" and why does it matter for CX strategy?

The Silent Exit refers to the 74% of consumers who quietly stop doing business with a company after a frustrating experience without ever providing feedback. This invisible churn represents the most significant blind spot in traditional CX measurement. Avaya Infinity addresses this through real-time sentiment and friction detection, enabling proactive intervention before customers disengage permanently.

How quickly do customers expect to reach a human agent?

According to Avaya's Connected Consumer Research, 60% of consumers expect to speak with a live agent within six minutes before frustration sets in. Customers now equate response speed with respect, making intelligent routing and AI-prepared handoffs essential for preserving the emotional quality of the service experience.

What role do memory and context play in customer loyalty?

Memory is a foundational expectation. The research found that 83% of consumers expect or would find it helpful for agents to know their interaction history, 86% want companies to remember their preferences, and 96% consider it important to switch channels without repeating information. Failing to deliver contextual continuity signals to customers that their time and relationship are not valued.

How does Tandem Care differ from traditional tiered support models?

Traditional tiered models treat AI as a deflection layer and humans as an escalation destination, often creating frustrating handoffs where customers must repeat themselves. Tandem Care eliminates this divide by ensuring continuous intelligence flow between AI and human agents. Context, sentiment, and customer history are shared in real time, so every interaction feels like a single, connected conversation regardless of who or what is providing the support.

What industries benefit most from a human-in-the-loop CX approach?

Any industry where high-stakes, emotionally charged, or complex interactions occur benefits significantly. Healthcare, financial services, insurance, government, and telecommunications are particularly strong fits. However, the research demonstrates that even in retail and general consumer services, 76% of consumers have switched brands based solely on service quality, making Tandem Care relevant across virtually every sector.

How can CX leaders measure the success of a Tandem Care strategy?

Key metrics include first-contact resolution rates, average handle time, customer effort scores, real-time sentiment trends, silent churn reduction, and agent satisfaction scores. Because Tandem Care emphasizes proactive detection over reactive surveys, organizations should also track intervention success rates, meaning how often the system identified at-risk interactions and successfully recovered them before the customer disengaged.