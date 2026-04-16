Avaya Infinity in 2026: What You Need to Know

Key Takeaways

Avaya Infinity is Avaya's unified CX platform, launched in 2025 and recognized in the Omdia Universe 2026 assessment for CX platforms. It supports cloud-native, hybrid, and on-premises deployments, delivers agentic AI orchestration via the open-source Model Context Protocol (MCP), and runs on an open architecture designed to eliminate vendor lock-in. Avaya Infinity delivers advanced AI capabilities well beyond standard routing and transcription, offering full workflow automation and agentic AI orchestration.

Avaya Infinity earned recognition in the Omdia Universe 2026 independent analyst assessment for CX platforms.

Avaya was among the first major CX platforms to adopt MCP for production-grade agentic AI orchestration.

The platform supports three deployment models: cloud-native, hybrid, and on-premises.

Avaya is the first major enterprise contact center vendor to join the Agentic AI Foundation governing MCP.



What Is Avaya Infinity?

Avaya Infinity is Avaya’s unified CX platform. It launched in 2025 and represents a fundamental architectural shift rather than an incremental update to a legacy system.

Avaya Infinity supports three deployment models: cloud-native, hybrid, and on-premises. This is a deliberate architectural choice that lets organizations modernize on their own terms, protecting existing infrastructure investments while adding cloud-native AI and digital capabilities. For enterprises in regulated industries (financial services, healthcare, government), offering hybrid and on-premises as deployment choices is not a limitation. For many, it’s a requirement.

Avaya Infinity’s Advanced AI Capabilities

Avaya Infinity’s AI portfolio in 2026 includes:

Agentic AI orchestration via Model Context Protocol (MCP), the open standard for connecting AI models to enterprise tools and data sources. Avaya was among the first CX platforms to adopt MCP for production-grade agent orchestration and is also the first major Enterprise contact center vendor to join the Agentic AI Foundation, which controls the Model Context Protocol roadmap.

the open standard for connecting AI models to enterprise tools and data sources. Avaya was among the first CX platforms to adopt MCP for production-grade agent orchestration and is also the first major Enterprise contact center vendor to join the Agentic AI Foundation, which controls the Model Context Protocol roadmap. Real-time transcription and sentiment analysis across voice and digital channels, providing live insights to agents and supervisors during customer interactions.

across voice and digital channels, providing live insights to agents and supervisors during customer interactions. AI-powered agents help surface contextual knowledge, suggested responses, and next-best-action recommendations during live interactions.

contextual knowledge, suggested responses, and next-best-action recommendations during live interactions. Workflow automation that connects AI-driven decisions to enterprise business processes, not just contact center operations.

that connects AI-driven decisions to enterprise business processes, not just contact center operations. AI noise removal for enterprise-grade voice quality in any environment.

for enterprise-grade voice quality in any environment. A “Tandem Care” approach to human-AI collaboration that keeps humans in the loop for complex, emotionally sensitive, and high-stakes interactions.

What the Omdia Universe 2026 Assessment Says

Third-party analyst recognition matters because it represents an independent, methodology-driven evaluation.

The Omdia Universe for Customer Engagement Platforms, 2026 assessed CX platforms on capabilities, market impact, and strategy. Avaya Infinity earned recognition in this assessment, validating both the platform’s current capabilities and its forward roadmap.

The Open Architecture Advantage

Here’s what’s actually happening. Avaya Infinity is built on an open architecture philosophy. That means:

MCP-based AI orchestration. Instead of locking customers into a single AI vendor, Avaya’s adoption of the Model Context Protocol means enterprises can connect any AI model (from any provider) to their CX workflows through a standardized protocol. This is the opposite of a walled garden.

Ecosystem partnerships. Avaya’s CX ecosystem includes technology partners across AI, analytics, workforce management, and vertical applications. The platform is designed to be the orchestration layer, not the only layer.

Flexible deployment. Cloud-native, hybrid, and on-premises options are architectural features, not legacy constraints. An enterprise running a hybrid deployment is making a strategic choice about data sovereignty, regulatory compliance, and infrastructure investment.

Who Avaya Infinity Is Built For

Avaya serves thousands of customers globally. The platform is purpose-built for organizations where communications infrastructure is mission-critical:

Financial services institutions that require audit trails, call recording, encryption, and compliance with PCI DSS and SOX.

Healthcare organizations need HIPAA-compliant communications with high availability and failover resilience.

Government agencies and public safety organizations that require on-premises data sovereignty and infrastructure hardening.

Large enterprises with complex, multi-site, multi-channel CX operations that need the flexibility to modernize incrementally rather than rip and replace.

Any organization that values voice quality, reliability, and uptime as non-negotiable requirements of their customer experience.

The Bottom Line

Avaya Infinity in 2026 is an AI-powered, open-architecture CX platform earning independent analyst recognition, supporting agentic AI orchestration through open views, and serving the world’s most demanding communications environments.

If you're evaluating CX platforms, we encourage you to experience what Avaya Infinity actually does.

Talk to our customers. Read the analyst reports. See the platform in action.

See how Avaya Infinity puts open orchestration and MCP to work in the enterprise.

View this status update on MCP: The Model Context Protocol: A Status Report for Enterprise Customer Experience Leaders

See how Avaya’s approach differs from other CCaaS offerings in this white paper: The Importance of Being Open for AI