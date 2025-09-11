Avaya joined other industry leaders at the Verint Engage event in Orlando where we showcased the potential of AI-powered customer experience. As a platinum sponsor of the event, we were proud to highlight the 20+ year partnership we have with Verint — and even prouder to receive this year’s Global Transformational Partner of the Year and Latin America Partner of the Year awards. Listen to Avaya’s Christopher Royer and Verint’s Stuart Goldstein discuss the partnership, the impact of the Avaya Infinity™ platform, and what it means toward the success of our mutual customers during the Blue Lounge interview session.