Avaya Infinity + MCP: Unlocking Intelligent, Contextual Customer Experiences

Avaya Infinity with Model Context Protocol (MCP) is a powerful engine for customer and employee experiences. This video explores how Avaya Infinity leverages MCP to deliver dynamic, model-agnostic experiences with real-time access to enterprise data, tools, and more. From contextual interactions to enterprise-grade trust, discover how Avaya Infinity with MCP empowers organizations to evolve in the future of customer experience.

APIs Avaya Infinity AI & Automation Customer Experience Overview

