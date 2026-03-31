The Evolving Customer Experience in the new Autonomous World

Are your customer experience metrics stuck in the past? As AI evolves from a simple tool to a powerful autonomous force, the old rules for success no longer apply.

This session explores the waves of AI—from generative to the emerging cognitive era—and reveals why traditional KPIs are becoming obsolete. Discover the critical shift towards an orchestrated, multi-layered customer experience and learn what new metrics truly measure success in an autonomous world.

Watch now to understand how to build a future-proof strategy, transforming your customer experience from a support function into the intelligent execution layer for your entire enterprise.