Avaya has worked in several areas to enable customers to be LGPD-compliant when relying on Avaya solutions:

Contractual Commitment to Privacy—Data Processing Addendum

Many of the services Avaya offers to its customers include certain “processing on behalf.” To facilitate LGPD compliance for customers, Avaya has incorporated a Data Processing Addendum (DPA) into its agreements, where appropriate. The DPA was drafted considering the best practices of privacy and data protection regulation, specially to meet the obligations on LGPD, as well as for the benefit of Avaya customers, to help them to comply with LGPD.

Security of Processing

Data security is a top priority for Avaya, just as it is for Avaya customers. Avaya has highly-skilled professionals to help ensure processing of information and personal data under its custody and responsibility is protected, whether related to Avaya remote maintenance solutions, our cloud offerings or to any other solutions where Avaya processes data.

Privacy by Design and by Default

Avaya’s portfolio of on premises and cloud-based solutions have embedded technology features that enable its customers to meet privacy by design and default requirements. Furthermore, Avaya is here to advise on the individual settings of respective system and to work with your team to make sure you can use our solutions in the most privacy-enhancing ways.

Assistance in Fulfilment Data Subject’s Rights

Most of the services Avaya offers to customers will be treated as “processing on behalf.” When Avaya acts as a data processor on behalf of customers (i.e., data controllers) it will assist them by appropriate technical and organizational measures, insofar as this is possible, for the fulfilment of customers’ obligation to respond to legitimate data subjects’ requests under the LGPD. In addition, to the extent the customer, in its use of the services and/or products and/or other technology solutions provided by Avaya, does not have the ability to address the data subject’s request, Avaya will (upon a customer’s written request) assist the customer in responding to such a request, to the extent Avaya is legally permitted to do so and the response to such data subject’s request is required under LGPD. If Avaya receives a request from a data subject directly, it will promptly notify the customer so the company can take appropriate action.