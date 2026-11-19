75 %
meter-reading automation completion
300
contact center agents
5M +
residents served
70
subsidiaries
A large European multi-utility provider serving more than 5 million residents across water, wastewater, energy, and infrastructure wanted to handle more routine customer needs through self-service while simplifying operations across its 70 subsidiaries. With Avaya Infinity, the organization introduced intelligent automation, reduced reliance on live agents for routine requests, and established a foundation for expanding automation across its business.