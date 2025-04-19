State of Louisiana
Avaya Brand Name Telecommunications & Unified Communications Products
Explore State of Louisiana Contract
Contract Summary
Statewide contract for the State of Louisiana to furnish Avaya Brand Name Telecommunication and UC Products.
Contract Details
Avaya LLC
www.avaya.com
350 Mount Kemble Ave
Morristown NJ 07960
Contact
Colette Buxton, Account Manager
(972) 745-5021
cbuxton@avaya.com
Stacey Cox, Sales Operations Manager
(786) 331-0108
sacox@avaya.com
SLEDcontracts@avaya.com
Contract: #4400025481
Contract Term: 9/21/24
(Options extend to 9/21/26)
Products and Services Offered
This contract offers a full suite of solutions for state and local governments and educators in Louisiana including:
Public Sector Communications Solutions
- Unified Communications
- Contact Center
- Devices and Phones
- Collaboration Solutions
- Citizen Services
- Remote Management
- NG911 Compliance and Awareness
- Modern Communication Platform
- Integrated Student Contact Center Support
- Enhanced Security and Response Capability
- Next Generation Learning Tools
How to Obtain Quotes and Place Purchase Orders
To obtain a quote or to place a direct order, please contact your Avaya Account Manager, or contact one of the approved Avaya resellers
Please reference Louisiana contract # 4400025481 on your purchase order
Authorized Resellers
- AT&T Corp
(225) 298-8511
- ConvergeOne
601-573-1772
- Norstan Communications Inc
DBA BlackBox Network Services
(952) 352-4991
- NWN Carousel
(601) 899-8912
Revised 4/26/2024