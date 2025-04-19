Commonwealth of Kentucky
Master Agreement MA 758 1000000828
Enterprise Networking, Routing & Switching Equipment
Contract Details
This contract enables Kentucky agencies, local government entities, educational and healthcare organizations to get connected, deliver improved constituent services, enhance workforce productivity and reduce costs.
Products and Services Offered
Avaya LLC
www.avaya.com
350 Mount Kemble Ave
Morristown NJ 07960
Contact
Sonya Cole, Account Manager
(615) 986-0178
cole254@avaya.com
Stacey Cox, Sales Operations Manager
(786) 331-0108
sacox@avaya.com
SLEDcontracts@avaya.com
Contract # MA 758 1000000828
Contract Term 5/31/2025
How to Obtain Quotes and Place Purchase Orders
This contract offers solutions for state and local governments and educators including:
Public Sector Communications Solutions
- Unified Communications
- Contact Center
- Devices and Phones
- Professional Services
Authorized Resellers
To obtain a quote or to place a direct order, please contact your Avaya Account Manager, or one of the approved Avaya resellers.
Please reference contract # KY MA 758 1000000828 on your purchase order.