Commonwealth of Kentucky

Master Agreement MA 758 1000000828

Enterprise Networking, Routing & Switching Equipment

Contract Details

Products and Services Offered

How to Obtain Quotes and Place Purchase Orders

Authorized Resellers

This contract enables Kentucky agencies, local government entities, educational and healthcare organizations to get connected, deliver improved constituent services, enhance workforce productivity and reduce costs.

Avaya LLC

www.avaya.com
350 Mount Kemble Ave
Morristown NJ 07960 

Contact

Sonya Cole, Account Manager
(615) 986-0178
cole254@avaya.com

Stacey Cox, Sales Operations Manager
(786) 331-0108
sacox@avaya.com
SLEDcontracts@avaya.com

 

Contract # MA 758 1000000828

Contract Term 5/31/2025

This contract offers solutions for state and local governments and educators including:

Public Sector Communications Solutions

  • Unified Communications
  • Contact Center
  • Devices and Phones
  • Professional Services

To obtain a quote or to place a direct order, please contact your Avaya Account Manager, or one of the approved Avaya resellers.

Please reference contract # KY MA 758 1000000828 on your purchase order.

