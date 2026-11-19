Expertise that powers every operational and customer connection
Get the guidance you need at every step, from designing and implementing to managing your communications infrastructure, so your organization can deliver reliable, connected experiences across manufacturing operations, customer service, supply chain coordination, field support, and employee collaboration.
We strengthen the connections that keep manufacturing moving
Our specialists help you assess, design, and manage your communications infrastructure for smarter performance, greater resilience, and continuous modernization. From deployment to optimization, we help keep critical communications running seamlessly across plants, warehouses, distribution centers, contact centers, corporate offices, and hybrid environments.
Avaya Professional Services
Design the right communications environment for customers, plant teams, field technicians, suppliers, distributors, and employees. Plan for contingencies, integrate new capabilities, and manage modernization with 300+ packaged services and fully customizable engagements built around your operational, technology, safety, and customer experience requirements.
Managed Services
Choose the right balance between an Avaya-managed and self-managed environment based on your operational and technical needs. Avaya offers a full stack of ITIL/ISO-aligned standard or custom services for your communications infrastructure, backed by SLAs to help support the availability and continuity manufacturing operations demand.
Support Services
Keep the communications behind plant operations, customer service, supply chain coordination, field support, distribution, and workforce collaboration performing at their best. Get comprehensive, cost-effective support designed to maximize reliability and availability, identify potential issues early, and resolve problems quickly so your teams can stay focused on production, customers, and operational performance.
Why customers choose us
Johns Hopkins Healthcare System (JHHS) connects the patient experience
JHHS and Avaya join forces to unify enterprise siloes, integrating the JHHS Electronic Health Records system and enterprise communications in inventive ways that drive more personal, efficient and satisfying patient experiences.
By combining empathy with ease, Aflac raises the experience bar
Aflac deploys innovative Avaya technologies including AI agent assist to increase ease of interaction and decrease handling time for customers facing stressful life events and the Aflac employees working hard to support them.
Access Bank leverages Avaya technology to double its customer base by 2027
The bank uses an Avaya hybrid system combining on-prem for voice, video banking, routing, and analytics with cloud for digital channels and chatbot integration, creating a unified customer engagement platform.