Avaya Services for Financial Services

Expertise that powers every customer and employee connection

Get the guidance you need at every step, from designing and implementing to managing your communications infrastructure, so your institution can deliver secure, reliable experiences across customer service, lending, payments, fraud operations, wealth management, and employee collaboration.

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We strengthen the connections that build trust and financial relationships

Our specialists help you assess, design, and manage your communications infrastructure for smarter performance, greater resilience, and continuous modernization. From deployment to optimization, we help keep critical communications running seamlessly across branches, contact centers, operations teams, digital channels, on-premises systems, cloud services, and hybrid environments.

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Avaya Professional Services

Design the right communications environment for customers, employees, advisors, branch teams, and operations specialists. Plan for contingencies, integrate new capabilities, and manage modernization with 300+ packaged services and fully customizable engagements built around your security, regulatory, operational, and customer experience requirements.

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Managed Services

Choose the right balance between an Avaya-managed and self-managed environment based on your institution's operational, security, and technical needs. Avaya offers a full stack of ITIL/ISO-aligned standard or custom services for your communications infrastructure, backed by SLAs to help support the availability and continuity financial services demand.

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Support Services

Keep the communications behind customer service, payments, lending, fraud operations, wealth management, and employee collaboration performing at their best. Get comprehensive, cost-effective support designed to maximize reliability and availability, identify potential issues early, and resolve problems quickly so your teams can stay focused on protecting and serving customers.

Why customers choose us

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Access Bank leverages Avaya technology to double its customer base by 2027

The bank uses an Avaya hybrid system combining on-prem for voice, video banking, routing, and analytics with cloud for digital channels and chatbot integration, creating a unified customer engagement platform.

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By combining empathy with ease, Aflac raises the experience bar

Aflac deploys innovative Avaya technologies including AI agent assist to increase ease of interaction and decrease handling time for customers facing stressful life events and the Aflac employees working hard to support them.

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Johns Hopkins Healthcare System (JHHS) connects the patient experience

JHHS and Avaya join forces to unify enterprise siloes, integrating the JHHS Electronic Health Records system and enterprise communications in inventive ways that drive more personal, efficient and satisfying patient experiences.

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Florida State University (FSU) strengthens global university community

FSU taps Avaya’s flexible solutions to integrate and transition disparate, geographically distributed systems to the cloud, accelerating the university’s vision for a more unified, simple communications environment that better connects and serves its community.

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