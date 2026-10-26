Critical communications infrastructure for hospitality
Avaya Nexus provides a secure, resilient voice foundation for hotels, resorts, cruise lines, casinos, and hospitality groups where communication downtime can disrupt guest service, reservations, property operations, emergency response, and revenue.
Mission-critical voice for hospitality
Across reservations, guest services, front desks, hotel rooms, security operations, engineering teams, contact centers, and distributed properties, voice remains essential to delivering exceptional experiences and keeping operations running.
Avaya Nexus modernizes enterprise voice without forcing a disruptive rip-and-replace, preserving operational control and existing infrastructure investments while introducing a cloud-native, zero-downtime architecture designed for complex and high-stakes environments.
The hospitality communications landscape has shifted
Hospitality has become increasingly digital. Guests can book rooms, check in, manage loyalty accounts, order services, message staff, and resolve routine requests through websites, mobile apps, kiosks, chat, and AI.
But voice still matters when a guest needs immediate assistance, a reservation becomes complicated, an operational issue requires coordination, or an emergency occurs. Behind the guest experience, communications also connect reservations, housekeeping, engineering, security, food and beverage, transportation, contact centers, and property operations.
Voice is increasingly connected to automation, analytics, notification, property systems, customer experience platforms, and AI-supported workflows. That makes reliability, security, integration, voice quality, and operational control more important than ever. Avaya Nexus is designed for these infrastructure-level requirements.
"We live and die by the call center. Customers have to be able to reach us to book cruises."
Barbara Tucker Manager, Telecommunications at Norwegian Cruise Line
What is critical communications infrastructure in hospitality?
As hospitality digitalizes, a resilient voice foundation becomes vital. Critical communications infrastructure modernizes enterprise voice for environments where failures harm service, operations, safety, or revenue.
It is designed to support:
- Zero-downtime communications for critical hospitality operations
- High availability during peak demand, severe weather, and infrastructure disruption
- Resilient communications across properties, departments, and geographic locations
- Security, identity governance, and operational accountability
- Integration with notification, workflow, property, collaboration, and customer experience systems
- Cloud-native scalability without unnecessarily disrupting existing infrastructure investments
For hospitality organizations, voice is more than a channel. It is part of the guest experience infrastructure.
The standard for hospitality critical communications
Avaya Nexus combines four foundational capabilities for critical hospitality communications: high resiliency, hardened security and compliance capabilities, deployment flexibility, and integration readiness.
For hospitality environments where communications cannot fail
Avaya Nexus is designed for complex environments such as:
- Hotels and resorts
- Global hotel groups
- Reservation and guest service contact centers
- Cruise lines
- Casinos and integrated resorts
- Convention and conference properties
- Security and emergency operations
- Large multi-building hospitality campuses
These environments require more than bundled telephony. They require resilient infrastructure. Critical hospitality communications must be engineered with reliability, governance, integration, security, and operational control as foundational principles.
A routine guest request and an emergency call may originate from the same property, but they do not carry the same consequences.
The architectural foundations of critical hospitality communications
Hospitality communications infrastructure must deliver across three essential dimensions: reliability, governance, and controlled modernization. Avaya Nexus is engineered around those requirements through a modern, zero-downtime architecture.
Hospitality runs 24/7. System maintenance, upgrades, and emergencies occur alongside constant guest check-ins and incoming reservations.
Avaya Nexus is architected for zero-downtime operations, incorporating:
- Dual-availability zone deployment models
- Nodal failover and branch survivability
- Redundant session handling and service isolation
- Continuous service during maintenance and upgrades
Because in mission-critical environments, the call cannot fail.
Hospitality calls include reservations, guest identity, payments, loyalty data, service requests, emergencies, and operations. As voice feeds transcription, analytics, automation, and AI workflows, communications integrity is vital.
Avaya Nexus prioritizes controlled, high-quality voice capture supported by:
- Encrypted signaling and media (TLS / SRTP)
- Centralized identity and access management (Keycloak-based IAM, SSO, MFA)
- Role-based access controlsCertificate lifecycle management
- Audit-ready logging and monitoring
Voice is increasingly more than communication. It can become an input into the broader guest and operational experience.
Large hospitality organizations often rely on legacy communications systems spanning thousands of endpoints, gateways, applications, and specialized integrations. Upgrading every system at once creates unnecessary expense, operational disruption, and guest risk.
The reference architecture incorporates:
- Kubernetes-based container orchestration
- Kamailio high-performance SIP routing
- Session Services feature orchestration
- MariaDB resilient, high-availability data tier
- API-driven interoperability across collaboration, notification, radio, and workflow systems
Avaya Nexus is designed as an evolution for Avaya Aura, preserving key components and infrastructure investments while introducing a modern architectural foundation.
Read the White Paper: Modernizing Mission-Critical Communications with Avaya Nexus
What is aging voice infrastructure costing your hospitality organization?
Outdated voice systems create risks beyond maintenance expenses, including security vulnerabilities, higher support costs, component shortages, complexity, outages, and failed guest interactions. For hospitality providers, downtime impacts reservations, revenue, satisfaction, emergency response, operations, and reputation. Use the Voice Infrastructure Impact Model to assess your environment and support your modernization case.
Security, compliance, and governance for hospitality communications
Avaya Nexus is designed to support the rigorous security and operational requirements of large, distributed hospitality environments.
Encryption
TLS-encrypted signaling and SRTP-secured media
Identity & access management
Single Sign-On (SSO), Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), role-based access controls
Certificate management
Centralized certificate lifecycle management and governance
Audit & monitoring
Logging, monitoring, and audit-ready operational controls
Deployment security
Support for data sovereignty and controlled deployment environments
Operational resilience
Zero-downtime architecture with redundancy and failover design
For hospitality Avaya Aura environments
Avaya Aura has long provided resilient enterprise voice for complex hospitality organizations.
Avaya Nexus enhances hospitality communications by adding a modern, containerized cloud-native architecture without discarding existing investments. Key components—Avaya Aura Communication Manager, Avaya Enablement Services, and Avaya Session Border Controller—remain integral, providing hotels, resorts, and cruise lines zero-downtime resiliency, enhanced security, and infrastructure flexibility.
“Unified communications: Not all seats are the same”
Corporate collaboration calls differ vastly from emergency responses by security officers or high-value bookings by reservation specialists. Critical hospitality communications demand infrastructure built specifically around the severity of system failure.
Frequently asked questions about Avaya Nexus for hospitality
What is critical communications infrastructure in hospitality?
Critical communications infrastructure is the secure, resilient communications foundation supporting hospitality activities where availability, security, integration, and operational control are essential.
Examples can include:
- Reservations
- Guest services
- Front desk operations
- Security
- Emergency communications
- Engineering and facilities
- Hotel contact centers
- Cruise operations
- Property operations
- VIP services
- Loyalty support
- Multi-property coordination
Unlike general-purpose unified communications platforms, critical communications infrastructure is designed for environments where communication failure can create immediate guest experience, safety, operational, or revenue consequences.
How is Avaya Nexus different from a traditional unified communications platform?
Traditional unified communications platforms are generally optimized for employee productivity, meetings, messaging, and collaboration. Avaya Nexus is architected for environments requiring:
- Zero-downtime reliability
- Controlled deployment
- Strong identity governance
- Encrypted communications
- Operational monitoring
- Integration with critical systems
- Continued operation during maintenance or disruption
- Infrastructure control
This enables hospitality organizations to use collaboration platforms where appropriate while maintaining resilient voice infrastructure for communications requiring greater reliability and operational control.
Is Avaya Nexus a hotel property management system?
No. Avaya Nexus is critical voice infrastructure.
Property management systems manage hospitality processes such as reservations, room status, guest profiles, check-in, check-out, billing, and other property operations.
Avaya Nexus provides the resilient communications foundation that can operate alongside property management, customer experience, contact center, notification, collaboration, and operational systems. Specific integrations depend on the applications, interfaces, architecture, and implementation involved.
Can Avaya communications integrate with hotel property management systems?
Avaya has a long history of supporting hospitality communications environments in which telephony and property management systems work together.
Depending on the solution and implementation, hospitality workflows can include capabilities related to guest-room communications, check-in and check-out, room status, service operations, and other property functions.
Organizations evaluating Avaya Nexus should validate the requirements and integration path for their specific property management system and existing hospitality environment.
Can Avaya Nexus support zero-downtime hotel operations?
Avaya Nexus is architected for zero-downtime operations through redundancy, failover, dual-availability-zone deployment models, service isolation, and continuous operation during maintenance and upgrades.
These capabilities can be particularly important for hospitality environments that operate 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
Hotels do not have a convenient maintenance window in which guest communications simply stop mattering.
Can Avaya Nexus support cruise lines?
Yes. Cruise organizations have complex communications requirements spanning reservation centers, corporate offices, customer support, travel advisors, distributed employees, ports, and broader guest operations.
Avaya Nexus can provide resilient enterprise voice infrastructure within this broader communications ecosystem. Specific shipboard communications requirements and integrations should be evaluated based on the cruise line's architecture and operational environment.
Can Avaya Nexus support hotel reservation contact centers?
Yes. Avaya Nexus can provide the resilient voice foundation beneath reservation and guest service contact centers.
Hospitality organizations can combine that infrastructure with customer experience platforms, intelligent routing, digital channels, workforce tools, analytics, AI, and automation. This allows the guest experience layer to evolve while the critical voice foundation remains resilient.
Can Avaya Nexus support PCI DSS requirements?
Hospitality organizations frequently accept payment card information for reservations, deposits, food and beverage purchases, event bookings, and other transactions. PCI DSS establishes requirements for environments that store, process, or transmit payment card account data.
Avaya Nexus provides communications security and governance capabilities such as encryption, identity management, role-based controls, certificate management, logging, and monitoring.
No communications platform by itself makes a hospitality organization PCI DSS compliant. Organizations should assess their complete cardholder data environment, payment workflows, applications, recording practices, and implementation against applicable PCI DSS requirements.
Can Avaya Nexus help protect guest information?
Avaya Nexus includes communications security capabilities such as:
- TLS-encrypted signaling
- SRTP-secured media
- Centralized identity management
- Multi-Factor Authentication
- Role-based access controls
- Certificate lifecycle management
- Logging and monitoring
- Controlled deployment
These capabilities can support a hospitality organization's broader cybersecurity and privacy strategy. Protection of guest information depends on the complete environment, including property systems, loyalty platforms, payment systems, CRM, applications, policies, processes, and third-party services.
What deployment options does Avaya Nexus support?
Avaya Nexus supports flexible deployment models, including dedicated cloud and on-premises configurations using supported hyperscaler environments such as Azure, Google Cloud, AWS, and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.
This flexibility enables hospitality organizations to modernize critical communications while addressing infrastructure, security, operational control, and data residency requirements. The Health Status Dashboard provides enhanced visibility into platform condition and service health, supporting proactive infrastructure oversight.
Can Avaya Nexus help hospitality organizations modernize legacy communications?
Yes. Hospitality properties often contain communications infrastructure developed over many technology generations.
Avaya Nexus provides a modernization path that introduces cloud-native architecture, resiliency, security, integration, and deployment flexibility while preserving important Avaya Aura components and infrastructure investments where appropriate. This enables organizations to modernize incrementally rather than treating transformation as an all-or-nothing replacement.
How does Avaya Nexus support existing Avaya Aura hospitality customers?
Avaya Nexus provides a modernization path for Avaya Aura environments seeking cloud-native architecture, greater agility, enhanced resilience, and flexible infrastructure deployment.
Avaya Aura Communication Manager, Avaya Enablement Services, and Avaya Session Border Controller remain integral to the solution while Avaya Nexus introduces a modern, containerized architectural foundation.
For hospitality organizations with extensive communications infrastructure across many properties, this approach can help reduce unnecessary disruption and protect existing investments.
What role does AI play with Avaya Nexus in hospitality?
Avaya Nexus provides the resilient communications foundation required by AI-supported capabilities such as:
- Transcription
- Translation
- Summarization
- Speech analytics
- Keyword detection
- Automated workflows
- Agent assistance
- Guest intent recognition
As hospitality organizations introduce AI into reservations, guest services, contact centers, and operational workflows, the quality, continuity, and governance of voice communications become increasingly important.
Can hospitality organizations integrate their own AI technologies?
Avaya Nexus is designed around open, API-driven interoperability. The broader Avaya architecture can support integration with AI, workflow, analytics, property, contact center, collaboration, and other technologies.
Specific integrations depend on the organization's architecture, approved technology providers, interfaces, data governance requirements, and use case. This enables hospitality companies to pursue AI innovation while maintaining choice and control.
Resources for regulated industries
Report
Avaya Nexus Consumer Survey Report
Blog
What makes communications mission-critical?
Blog
The pathway from Avaya Aura to mission-critical voice
White Paper
The new imperative for critical communications
White Paper
Modernizing mission-critical communications with Avaya Nexus
When communications underpin guest safety, property operations, reservations, service, and brand trust, they cannot be treated as optional layers.
Avaya Nexus is built for hospitality environments where communications must simply work.