Hospitality has become increasingly digital. Guests can book rooms, check in, manage loyalty accounts, order services, message staff, and resolve routine requests through websites, mobile apps, kiosks, chat, and AI.

But voice still matters when a guest needs immediate assistance, a reservation becomes complicated, an operational issue requires coordination, or an emergency occurs. Behind the guest experience, communications also connect reservations, housekeeping, engineering, security, food and beverage, transportation, contact centers, and property operations.

Voice is increasingly connected to automation, analytics, notification, property systems, customer experience platforms, and AI-supported workflows. That makes reliability, security, integration, voice quality, and operational control more important than ever. Avaya Nexus is designed for these infrastructure-level requirements.