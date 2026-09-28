Unified

Patient, caregiver, healthcare professional, and partner interactions, enterprise systems, data, employees, AI, and workflows operate in one orchestrated environment across the contact center and the broader life sciences enterprise.

Contextual

AI and workflows use relevant interaction, product, program, relationship, and enterprise context, not isolated signals, to support inbound and outbound engagement.

Real-time

Understanding, routing, guidance, and authorized actions can happen during the interaction, helping employees move the engagement forward while the person is still connected.

Governed

AI, enterprise data, system access, and workflows operate within organization-defined policies, permissions, controls, and auditability.

Controlled

Maintain control over deployment, sensitive data, AI choices, integrations, human oversight, and the pace of modernization.