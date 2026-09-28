|Launch engagement-workflow changes faster
Give authorized teams visual tools to update patient and professional engagement.
CHALLENGE
Approved program and inquiry-routing changes depend on specialist IT capacity.
WITH AVAYA INFINITY
Create and adjust approved workflows while IT retains governance and release control.
|Recognize the person and program context
Use current context to make patient and professional engagement more relevant.
CHALLENGE
Static routing misses changes in the customer’s situation.
WITH AVAYA INFINITY
Use authorized program, product, and interaction context to inform routing, guidance, and next-best actions.
|Adopt AI without locking yourself in
Connect AI and enterprise context without fixing one provider forever.
CHALLENGE
New AI capabilities can require separate integration projects.
WITH AVAYA INFINITY
Orchestrate approved models and tools through an open enterprise architecture.
Orchestrate every patient, professional, and product experience for the AI age
Avaya Infinity connects interactions, life sciences data, AI, employees, systems, and workflows to help pharmaceutical and life sciences organizations turn every patient, caregiver, healthcare professional, and partner interaction into coordinated action.
Life sciences engagement has outgrown the traditional contact center
In life sciences, interactions extend beyond basic questions to include support programs, medical requests, trial assistance, product inquiries, and adverse event routing. The necessary data, processes, and personnel are often scattered across CRM, medical, clinical, field, pharmacy, and third-party systems. Avaya Infinity provides a unified orchestration layer connecting interactions, data, AI, staff, and workflows in real time. This enables connected engagement, rapid expert access, robust operational control, and tailored experiences.
Unified
Patient, caregiver, healthcare professional, and partner interactions, enterprise systems, data, employees, AI, and workflows operate in one orchestrated environment across the contact center and the broader life sciences enterprise.
Contextual
AI and workflows use relevant interaction, product, program, relationship, and enterprise context, not isolated signals, to support inbound and outbound engagement.
Real-time
Understanding, routing, guidance, and authorized actions can happen during the interaction, helping employees move the engagement forward while the person is still connected.
Governed
AI, enterprise data, system access, and workflows operate within organization-defined policies, permissions, controls, and auditability.
Controlled
Maintain control over deployment, sensitive data, AI choices, integrations, human oversight, and the pace of modernization.
Avaya Infinity's next wave of innovation for life sciences
The latest Avaya Infinity advancements help pharmaceutical and life sciences organizations move from isolated AI experiments to measurable, governed execution across patient support, medical information, product inquiries, field support, clinical engagement, safety workflows, and inbound and outbound communications.
Measure AI by outcomes, not hype
AI Performance Index (APIx) helps life sciences organizations measure AI across outcomes, efficiency, cost, and automation so teams can track performance, identify improvements, and manage accountability over time.
Accelerate workflow discovery and reconstruction
Use AI to analyze existing Avaya workflows for patient support, medical-information routing, and product inquiries, document business logic, generate reviewable Avaya Infinity workflows, and validate outputs. Avaya experts and your teams remain in control of testing, governance, and rollout.
Coordinate AI and human expertise around every interaction
Tandem care helps AI and life sciences professionals work from shared context. AI can gather authorized information, summarize interactions, search approved knowledge, surface guidance, translate conversations, and coordinate routine work while trained employees focus on situations requiring scientific knowledge, clinical sensitivity, regulatory judgment, empathy, or specialized expertise.
Give AI and employees the context they need
Avaya Infinity, built with Databricks, activates approved program, product, case, and interaction data in real time through Delta Sharing. Give AI and life sciences engagement teams authorized enterprise context for patient support, medical information, and product inquiries, rather than relying only on information inside the contact center. Data access depends on authorized integrations and the selected deployment.
Turn understanding into governed action
Connect systems, data, AI, employees, and workflows in real time so organizations can identify, authenticate, route, notify, document, escalate, schedule, follow up, and advance authorized processes during the interaction.
Capture the power of intelligent orchestration for life sciences
Avaya Infinity, with support for Model Context Protocol (MCP), connects enterprise data, systems, AI, employees, and workflows to deliver more contextual and continuous experiences across life sciences journeys.
Get the advantages of cloud while maintaining the control life sciences requires
Modernize through a flexible architecture with cloud, hybrid, and on-premises options that can align with organizational security, data, operational, continuity, and governance requirements.
Infuse omnichannel life sciences conversations with AI-driven workflows
Connect voice, messaging, chat, SMS, video, and other channels with workflow and task automation across patient support, medical information, product inquiries, clinical engagement, field support, and other journeys.
Personalize experiences with appropriate context
Turn fragmented interaction and enterprise data into relevant context that helps employees and AI understand who needs assistance, why they are engaging, what has already happened, and what should happen next.
Connect and orchestrate without heavy-lift integrations
Connect existing life sciences applications and emerging technologies through APIs, MCP, orchestration, and low-code/no-code workflows without requiring the organization to rebuild its environment around another platform.
Rapidly adapt with AI-agnostic orchestration
Use multiple AI models according to the use case, balance performance and cost, apply organization-defined guardrails, and evolve as AI capabilities, scientific workflows, and regulatory expectations change.
Avaya Infinity AI-Powered Outbound Customer Engagement: From Dialing to OrchestrationRead the blog
Explore Avaya Infinity by your role and business outcome
Choose your perspective to see how Avaya Infinity can support patient and professional engagement, day-to-day operations, and the technology priorities behind them.
- Business leadership
- CX operations
- IT leadership
|Connect engagement and specialist teams
Move engagement requests toward completed follow-up.
CHALLENGE
Patient-support, medical-information, and specialist teams rely on manual handoffs.
WITH AVAYA INFINITY
Trigger and track authorized work across connected approved patient-support, medical-information, and case systems.
|Keep context across channels
Carry relevant history across interactions with patients, caregivers, and professionals.
CHALLENGE
People repeat program details and earlier inquiries after transfers.
WITH AVAYA INFINITY
Preserve authorized context so authorized specialists can continue the journey.
|Act on engagement bottlenecks sooner
Support supervisors during program and product inquiry peaks.
CHALLENGE
Historical reports reveal service problems after they happen.
WITH AVAYA INFINITY
Use real-time analytics and AI-assisted insights to inform coaching and operational decisions.
|Modernize with greater control
Introduce CX capabilities while managing cost and operational risk.
CHALLENGE
Existing program-specific workflows and documented escalation rules complicate change.
WITH AVAYA INFINITY
Phase modernization around program priorities, validation requirements, and market readiness.
|Reduce routine IT dependency
Delegate suitable information and inquiry-routing updates to authorized users.
CHALLENGE
Routine changes consume specialist development capacity.
WITH AVAYA INFINITY
Use governed visual tools while IT controls access, architecture, and release policies.
|Keep your AI strategy flexible
Connect AI and data without centering the architecture on one model.
CHALLENGE
New tools can add integration complexity and vendor dependencies.
WITH AVAYA INFINITY
Use open orchestration for approved AI, approved patient-support, medical-information, and case systems, and workflows.
Why organizations choose Avaya Infinity
For one large utility provider, Avaya Infinity helped increase automation, reduce reliance on live agents, and improve operating efficiency.
- 25% → 70% automation/self-service completion
- Nearly 70% fewer interactions requiring live agents
- 3× efficiency improvement with the first implemented automation use case
Complete interaction understanding
Bring together authorized interaction history, product context, program information, intent, sentiment, preferences, and other enterprise data to create a more complete real-time understanding of the person seeking assistance.
Intelligence that explains and improves
Understand not only what happened during an interaction, but why, helping organizations identify friction, improve patient and professional journeys, optimize operations, enhance employee effectiveness, and continuously improve engagement.
Bring your own, keep what works
Bring your own carrier, messaging, workforce management (WFM), and AI, and integrate preferred workforce engagement management (WEM) tools. Life sciences organizations can preserve selected provider relationships, agreements, and technology investments while modernizing patient and professional engagement.
Open, enterprise-ready architecture
Use MCP and open integration to connect AI models, life sciences systems, enterprise data, specialized technologies, and workflows without relying exclusively on brittle point-to-point integrations or one technology provider.
Enterprise control and governance
Maintain control over deployment, sensitive information, AI choices, access, governance, and auditability as life sciences engagement becomes more intelligent and connected.
Action with appropriate oversight
Help employees and AI coordinate authorized next steps across systems during an interaction while maintaining appropriate human involvement for scientific, clinical, safety-sensitive, or regulated processes.
Enterprise control, without the cloud-only tradeoff
Life sciences organizations navigate highly complex data, regulatory, scientific, and operational landscapes. Global pharmaceutical firms engage diverse stakeholders across hundreds of countries, where interaction needs vary widely for data access, documentation, escalation, human oversight, retention, and AI usage.
Avaya Infinity is designed for that reality:
- Flexible deployment: Cloud, hybrid, on-premises, and backward-compatible modernization paths
- Governed AI: Apply organization-defined controls to model selection, data access, tool access, workflows, and actions
- Governed operations: Role-based access control (RBAC), audit trails, retention controls, and bring your own key (BYOK), aligned to the selected deployment and organizational policies. Limit employee and AI access to the information appropriate to each workflow.
- Enterprise resilience at scale: Geo-redundancy, API gateway support, health dashboards, and hyperscaler infrastructure to support resilience, geographic reach, and scale within the chosen deployment design.
- Open integration: Connect established life sciences applications and specialized technologies while preserving existing investments
- AI choice: Evolve models and AI technologies without rebuilding regulated engagement workflows around a single provider
Get more from the investments you already have
Add new AI, data, and orchestration capabilities for patient and professional engagement without requiring wholesale replacement of the technology, provider agreements, and infrastructure already supporting your organization.
Build on what you have
Extend your existing Avaya environment and modernize patient support, medical information, and product inquiries in phases.
Keep valuable investments
Retain selected carrier agreements, messaging services, WEM/WFM platforms, and other technologies where they continue to make sense.
Invest where it creates value
Prioritize new capabilities around program priorities, validation requirements, and market readiness.
A flexible path forward for Avaya CC Elite customers
Your Avaya CC Elite setup likely manages critical, high-volume interactions across patient services, medical data, product support, field ops, and clinical programs, embedding years of vital routing, compliance, and workflow logic. In regulated sectors, this core knowledge is essential. Modernization doesn't mean replacing it—Avaya Infinity lets life sciences firms integrate real-time AI, digital engagement, automation, and data orchestration while retaining their trusted environment and processes.
Extend existing investments
Build on your current Avaya environment and life sciences systems while introducing new AI, automation, analytics, digital engagement, and orchestration capabilities.
Move in phases
Modernize individual programs, brands, markets, use cases, or workflows according to business priorities, validation requirements, regulatory considerations, technology roadmaps, and organizational readiness.
Accelerate workflow migration with AI
Use AI-assisted workflow modernization to help analyze existing Avaya workflows, document business logic, identify dependencies, generate reviewable Infinity artifacts, and accelerate modernization while keeping experts in control of validation and deployment.
Keep deployment control
Support cloud, hybrid, and on-premises requirements rather than forcing every life sciences workload into the same architecture.
"For us, moving to Avaya Infinity came down to trust—trust in the team, trust in the plan, and confidence that the right people would be there if anything came up."
Alex Williams Deputy CIO/CTO, NYC Public Schools, (largest school district in the U.S.)
See Avaya Infinity in action. Choose your demo:
- Product Tour
- Live demo series
- Custom demo
Take a self-guided tour
Experience Avaya Infinity from the perspective of a person seeking assistance, an employee, and an administrator. Explore connected voice and digital journeys, contextual employee support, intelligent routing, AI-enabled assistance, and low-code/no-code workflows at your own pace.
Register for our live demos
Explore how Avaya Infinity can help life sciences organizations introduce AI responsibly, connect enterprise data, orchestrate workflows, and modernize customer experience while building on existing investments.
Request a personalized demo
See Avaya Infinity applied to the engagement journeys that matter most to your organization. An Avaya specialist can tailor the demonstration around patient support, medical information, adverse event intake, product complaints, clinical trial engagement, field support, specialty therapies, proactive communications, or other life sciences workflows.
An open ecosystem for connected life sciences engagement
Your organization relies on key platforms for CRM, patient support, medical information, pharmacovigilance, clinical ops, field engagement, product info, analytics, WFM, data, and customer engagement. Avaya Infinity connects these systems by unifying AI models, enterprise data, Avaya capabilities, and partner tech into an open, real-time orchestration ecosystem. Using MCP, APIs, and open integration, life sciences organizations can activate context across journeys and evolve their AI strategy without standardizing on a single vendor.
Examples across the Avaya Infinity ecosystem
- CRM and agent experience: Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics 365, ServiceNow, Zendesk, and Microsoft Teams.
- Workforce engagement: Verint WEM, plus flexibility to integrate preferred WEM and WFM environments.
- Telecom and messaging: Bring-your-own carrier and messaging options designed to preserve existing provider relationships and commercial arrangements.
Select and validate integrations according to each program’s data access, quality, privacy, and human-review requirements.
The power of context when the interaction may matter far beyond the conversation
Context drives life sciences interactions. Healthcare professionals, support program patients, product inquiries, and clinical trial participants all require specific resources, protocols, and expertise. While AI agents need appropriate system access to help coordinate these journeys, their authority must remain controlled. MCP provides an open framework enabling AI to securely connect context with governed enterprise action.
AI-powered context unlocked by MCP delivers personalization at scale
The action-ready AI agent built with MCP
See how Avaya Infinity brings agentic AI and Model Context Protocol together to help life sciences organizations connect interaction context, approved information, enterprise systems, AI models, employees, and workflows.
Moments that make the connection
Avaya Infinity is built for moments when context, intelligence, human expertise, and governed action need to come together.
Do we already understand who is seeking assistance and why?
Bring together authorized identity, interaction history, program, product, intent, and enterprise context to create a more complete understanding before and during the interaction.
Does the person have to repeat information we already have?
Carry appropriate context across digital self-service, virtual agents, messaging, IVR, agentic AI, employees, and specialized resources so the journey can continue rather than restart.
Is this routine inquiry actually a safety-sensitive interaction?
Use appropriate workflows, AI assistance, employee guidance, and business rules to help identify interactions that may require escalation into adverse event, product complaint, medical information, or other specialized processes.
Can the right expert join without making the person start over?
Route interactions based on context and preserve relevant information as the journey moves from automation or a general employee to medical information, patient support, scientific, clinical, or other specialized resources.
Can AI help without overstepping its role?
Apply approved knowledge, defined permissions, data boundaries, workflow controls, monitoring, human review, and escalation rules so AI supports the process within the organization's governance framework.
Can we act while the person is still engaged?
Orchestrate authorized systems, workflows, employees, and AI so cases, referrals, documentation, scheduling, notifications, escalations, and other appropriate next steps can begin during the interaction.
Can we close the loop across organizational boundaries?
Coordinate appropriate workflows across patient support, medical information, safety, field teams, clinical operations, service providers, and other resources so follow-up does not disappear inside organizational silos.
Can our AI strategy evolve without rebuilding regulated workflows?
Support multiple AI models, open standards, specialized technologies, and flexible deployment approaches while preserving organizational control over how each workflow operates.
Frequently asked questions about Avaya Infinity for life sciences and pharmaceuticals
How is Avaya Infinity different from traditional CCaaS for life sciences organizations?
Traditional CCaaS platforms may require enterprises to move complex engagement environments into a standardized cloud architecture. Avaya Infinity takes a different approach. It connects interactions, AI, enterprise data, existing systems, employees, and workflows through a real-time orchestration layer.
That gives life sciences organizations a way to modernize engagement while building on existing CRM, patient support, medical information, safety, clinical, Avaya, data, and technology investments.
What enterprise CX leaders are really asking in AI platform demos
How does Avaya Infinity scale for large patient and professional engagement contact centers?
Avaya Infinity is designed for complex contact centers with thousands of agents. Cloud, hybrid, and on-premises options combine with geo-redundancy, API gateway support, health monitoring, and hyperscaler infrastructure. Capacity and deployment design are tailored to the environment’s requirements rather than treated as a single fixed configuration.
For life sciences organizations, deployment planning can account for program and product inquiry peaks, distributed teams, and existing service commitments.
Why does MCP matter for life sciences?
Model Context Protocol provides a standardized approach for connecting AI with enterprise systems, data, tools, and services. For life sciences organizations, MCP can help AI work with appropriate context from CRM, approved knowledge, patient support, medical information, case management, clinical, product, and other authorized systems. An open protocol can also reduce dependence on proprietary integrations tied to a single AI provider.
How does Avaya Infinity work with enterprise data platforms like Databricks?
Avaya Infinity uses the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform and unified Lakehouse to bring structured and unstructured contact center data into an AI-ready foundation with centralized governance and audit trails. Delta Sharing supports secure, zero-copy data sharing. Pre-built assets help business managers access insights, and automated AI Judges provide visibility into human and AI agent performance. Authorized enterprise data can inform interactions while access and oversight remain governed.
What is tandem care, and why does it matter in life sciences?
Tandem care combines AI and human employees into a coordinated operating model. AI can handle routine information gathering, summarize context, search authorized knowledge, and coordinate standard workflows. Life sciences professionals can focus on scientific questions, complex patient needs, safety-sensitive information, clinical matters, and situations where empathy or professional judgment is required.
The objective is to use AI to strengthen human expertise rather than remove it from the moments where it matters.
Why is orchestration particularly important in life sciences?
A life sciences interaction can quickly cross organizational and system boundaries. A seemingly routine product question could become a medical information request. A patient support interaction may require eligibility information and another service provider. An interaction may include information that requires a safety or product quality workflow.
Orchestration helps connect the interaction with the appropriate systems, information, employees, AI, and authorized next steps instead of treating each contact as an isolated conversation.
How can Avaya Infinity support proactive engagement?
Infinity brings inbound and outbound engagement into the same orchestration environment. Life sciences organizations can use authorized context and defined workflows to support appropriate communications around program milestones, appointments, educational information, follow-up, enrollment requirements, service updates, or other approved journeys.
Campaign management, governance, employee support, and operational reporting help organizations maintain greater control over engagement.
How can Avaya Infinity support patient services?
Patient support journeys may include program information, enrollment assistance, access support, education, scheduling, financial support resources, referrals, reminders, and follow-up. Infinity can connect voice and digital interactions with authorized patient program context, employees, AI, and workflows to create a more continuous experience. Organizations maintain control over the information, actions, and AI capabilities appropriate to each program.
Why should Avaya CC Elite life sciences customers consider Avaya Infinity?
Because modernization does not have to begin with replacement.
CC Elite may already support highly specialized and regulated engagement workflows with years of routing logic, integrations, applications, prompts, reporting, escalation rules, and business logic. Avaya Infinity provides a path to build on that foundation by adding real-time AI, digital engagement, connected enterprise data, workflow automation, and cross-system orchestration.
That allows life sciences organizations to modernize around the journeys that matter most while protecting the value and knowledge embedded in existing systems.
How can Avaya Infinity support healthcare professional inquiries?
Healthcare professionals may contact pharmaceutical companies for medical information, product support, availability, documentation, or other specialized needs.
Infinity can help identify the purpose of the interaction, access appropriate context, route the inquiry to relevant expertise, surface approved information, and coordinate follow-up. AI can assist employees with knowledge retrieval and interaction summarization while human experts remain available for questions requiring scientific or medical expertise.
How can Avaya Infinity support medical information operations?
Medical information teams frequently manage highly specialized questions across multiple channels, products, countries, and languages. Infinity can help connect interactions with approved knowledge, customer context, intelligent routing, AI-assisted employee guidance, documentation workflows, and specialized resources. The organization determines how AI is used and where expert review or human response is required.
Can Avaya Infinity help identify potential adverse event information?
AI and workflow automation can assist organizations in analyzing interaction context and identifying information that may require specialized handling. Infinity can help route or escalate an interaction into an organization's defined adverse event workflow when appropriate.
The organization's pharmacovigilance processes, trained personnel, validated systems, reporting obligations, and human oversight remain responsible for determining how safety information is assessed and handled.
How can Avaya Infinity support product quality complaint workflows?
A product inquiry may contain information suggesting a quality issue.
Infinity can help connect interaction context with organization-defined workflows so appropriate information can be collected, documented, routed, and escalated to the relevant quality or product team. When an interaction includes both product quality and safety information, workflows can help coordinate the appropriate organizational processes.
How can AI support regulated life sciences interactions responsibly?
AI can create value without becoming the final authority in every workflow. It can summarize interactions, retrieve approved information, assist with translation, identify intent, surface relevant guidance, automate routine documentation, and coordinate defined processes. Organizations can apply controls around which models are used, what data they access, which knowledge sources they use, what tools they can invoke, and when human review is required.
How can Avaya Infinity support specialty therapy programs?
Specialty therapies may involve complex journeys across patients, caregivers, healthcare professionals, specialty pharmacies, service providers, financial support programs, and other stakeholders.
Infinity can help connect interactions, authorized program data, employees, AI, and workflows so appropriate context can move through the journey.
This can help reduce fragmentation while allowing organizations to maintain program-specific governance and controls.
How can Avaya Infinity support clinical trial engagement?
Clinical programs may require participant recruitment support, scheduling, reminders, information services, site communications, follow-up, and other defined engagement workflows.
Infinity can connect appropriate interactions, systems, employees, AI, and workflows while supporting program-specific permissions and escalation rules.
Clinical decisions and protocol-specific activities remain governed by the appropriate clinical processes and personnel.
How can Avaya Infinity support multilingual global operations?
Global life sciences organizations may serve patients, professionals, employees, and partners across many countries and languages.
AI-powered multilingual capabilities can help reduce language barriers while intelligent routing can connect interactions with specialized language or subject-matter resources when needed.
Organizations can configure programs according to market, product, language, and operational requirements.
How can Avaya Infinity support field teams?
Field teams may need access to appropriate customer context, approved information, collaboration resources, and follow-up workflows.
Infinity can help connect customer engagement with field or specialized employee workflows so appropriate context and actions are coordinated across channels and organizational boundaries.
How can Avaya Infinity support outsourced patient and product services?
Many life sciences organizations use specialized BPOs for patient support, medical information, pharmacovigilance intake, technical support, and other engagement functions.
Infinity's open orchestration approach can help connect internal systems, outsourced employees, approved AI, data, and workflows while supporting program-specific controls and technology choices.
C3i Solutions provides a public example of Avaya supporting complex global engagement programs in life sciences.
How can Avaya Infinity support interaction recording and documentation?
Life sciences organizations may require recording, documentation, retention, retrieval, reporting, or other interaction controls depending on the workflow and jurisdiction. Avaya provides enterprise contact center capabilities that can support interaction management and recording requirements. Organizations should configure these capabilities according to their specific regulatory, legal, quality, privacy, and operational obligations.
How does Avaya support data privacy?
Avaya provides enterprise security, privacy, governance, and access-control capabilities across its portfolio. Life sciences organizations can combine those capabilities with their own data classification, consent, privacy, regulatory, and security policies. Specific requirements depend on the organization, data, jurisdiction, use case, integration, and deployment being evaluated.
Can different AI models be used for different life sciences workflows?
Yes. Avaya Infinity is designed around AI-agnostic orchestration.An organization can select different AI technologies according to use case, performance, governance, cost, data, and operational requirements rather than forcing every workflow onto one embedded model. A model suitable for employee summarization may not be the same model selected for translation, classification, or another specialized task.
How does Avaya Infinity help govern what AI can access?
Infinity is designed to give organizations control over enterprise data, system access, tools, workflows, permissions, and execution. Through an open orchestration architecture, organizations can define which information and tools are appropriate for individual AI-enabled workflows.
This becomes increasingly important as AI evolves from generating responses to interacting with enterprise systems. With support from technologies such as Databricks, teams can monitor how AI uses information, track performance, and maintain data oversight as adoption grows.
Can Avaya Infinity work with the carrier, messaging, WFM, and WEM investments we already have?
Yes. Avaya Infinity supports bring-your-own carrier, messaging, workforce management (WFM), and AI options, and can integrate preferred workforce engagement management (WEM) tools. This gives organizations a way to retain selected provider relationships, negotiated agreements, and technology investments while adding new capabilities.
Which CRM and collaboration environments can Avaya Infinity work with?
Avaya Infinity offers embedded agent experiences and integration options for Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics 365, ServiceNow, Zendesk, and Microsoft Teams. Depending on the integration, employees can use capabilities such as call controls, screen pops, click-to-call, directories, and collaboration within familiar workspaces. Available functions depend on the selected integration.
What workforce engagement capabilities are available with Avaya Infinity?
Avaya works with Verint to provide workforce engagement capabilities and also supports integration with preferred WEM and WFM environments. Organizations can build on selected workforce tools already in use instead of treating their replacement as a prerequisite for CX modernization.
How is Avaya Infinity priced?
Avaya Infinity uses a flexible per-seat commercial model. Packages, licensing, add-ons, and services depend on organizational requirements. Named and Concurrent licensing options, volume ranges, contract terms, and bring-your-own choices provide additional flexibility. A proposal should reflect the required capabilities and deployment.
How can Avaya Infinity help lower total cost of ownership?
Avaya Infinity can help reduce avoidable replacement and migration costs by extending existing technology investments. Organizations can retain selected infrastructure, carrier agreements, messaging services, and workforce tools while introducing new capabilities in phases. The resulting cost profile depends on the environment and modernization scope.
Can Avaya Infinity integrate with existing life sciences platforms?
Avaya Infinity is designed to connect enterprise systems and data through MCP, APIs, supported integrations, and workflow orchestration.
Life sciences organizations can therefore build on existing CRM, patient support, product, clinical, safety, data, knowledge, and specialized platforms rather than treating CX modernization as a requirement to replace them.
What deployment models are supported?
Avaya supports cloud, hybrid, and on-premises deployment approaches.
For life sciences organizations, this provides flexibility to modernize different programs and workloads according to security, privacy, regulatory, validation, operational, data, infrastructure, and business continuity requirements.
Modernization can happen in phases rather than through a single forced migration.
How can AI-assisted workflow modernization help life sciences organizations?
Existing Avaya workflows may contain years of business rules, routing, integrations, exception handling, prompts, documentation requirements, and other operational logic. Avaya's AI-assisted workflow modernization can help analyze those existing workflows, document their logic, generate reviewable Infinity workflow artifacts, and accelerate modernization.
Human experts remain responsible for review, validation, testing, governance, and deployment. This can be particularly valuable where reconstructing existing workflows manually would introduce significant cost, time, or operational risk.
Reimagine life sciences engagement with Avaya Infinity
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