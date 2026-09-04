Orchestrate every customer journey from showroom to road
Avaya Infinity connects customer interactions, vehicle and mobility data, AI, employees, dealers, systems, and workflows to help automotive and mobility organizations turn every customer moment into coordinated action.
The automotive customer journey no longer begins or ends at the dealership
Customers view your organization as a single entity, expecting seamless support for vehicle research, test drives, financing, payments, service, repairs, roadside assistance, warranties, recalls, charging, and general issues. However, required information and staff are often fragmented across CRM, dealer management, connected vehicles, finance, warranty, roadside assistance, scheduling, parts, telematics, loyalty, and technical teams. Avaya Infinity unifies customer interactions, vehicle and mobility data, AI, staff, dealers, systems, and workflows in real time. This delivers connected ownership journeys, faster resolution, increased employee effectiveness, and lifelong customer relationships.
Unified
Customer interactions, automotive systems, vehicle data, dealers, employees, AI, and workflows operate in one orchestrated environment across digital channels, contact centers, dealerships, service operations, and mobility services.
Contextual
AI and workflows use relevant customer, vehicle, ownership, service, warranty, interaction, and journey context, not isolated signals, to support inbound and outbound engagement.
Real-time
Understanding, decisions, and authorized actions can happen during the interaction, helping employees and AI move the customer journey forward while the customer is still engaged.
Governed
AI, customer data, vehicle data, and workflows operate within organization-defined policies, permissions, security controls, and auditability.
Controlled
Maintain control over deployment, customer and vehicle data, AI choices, integrations, and the pace of modernization.
Avaya Infinity's next wave of innovation for automotive and mobility
The latest Avaya Infinity advancements help automotive and mobility organizations move from disconnected AI experiments to measurable execution across sales, service, roadside assistance, connected vehicles, financing, warranty, recalls, dealer support, and proactive engagement.
Measure AI by customer and business outcomes, not hype
AI Performance Index (APIx) helps automotive organizations evaluate AI across outcomes, efficiency, cost, automation, and experience so leaders can understand where AI is creating measurable value and where customer journeys, technology, or human expertise can be improved.
Coordinate AI and automotive expertise around every customer
Tandem care helps AI and employees work from shared context. AI can gather information, summarize ownership history, search product knowledge, surface vehicle or service context, and coordinate routine work while employees focus on complex technical issues, stranded motorists, high-value purchases, service recovery, and situations requiring expertise, empathy, or judgment.
Give AI and employees real-time customer and vehicle context
Activate relevant information from CRM, dealer systems, connected vehicle platforms, service history, warranty, roadside assistance, finance, parts, telematics, and other authorized systems so interactions reflect what is actually happening across the ownership journey.
Turn vehicle and customer intelligence into action
Connect systems, automotive data, AI, employees, dealers, and workflows in real time so teams can authenticate, diagnose, route, schedule, notify, document, automate, escalate, and advance authorized processes while the customer is still engaged.
Capture the power of intelligent orchestration for automotive and mobility
Avaya Infinity, with support for Model Context Protocol (MCP), connects customer data, automotive systems, vehicle intelligence, AI, employees, dealers, and workflows to deliver contextual, continuous customer journeys.
Get the advantages of cloud while maintaining the control complex automotive environments require
Modernize through a flexible architecture while maintaining options for cloud, hybrid, and on-premises workloads, customer and vehicle data, existing infrastructure, security, resilience, and operational requirements.
Infuse omnichannel automotive conversations with AI-driven workflows
Connect voice and digital interactions with workflow and task automation across sales, service, roadside assistance, warranty, recalls, finance, payments, connected vehicle support, subscriptions, and other mobility journeys.
Hyper-personalize customer and employee experiences
Turn fragmented interaction, vehicle, purchase, service, ownership, and account data into actionable context that helps employees and AI understand who the customer is, what vehicle they own or are considering, what has already happened, and what should happen next.
Connect and orchestrate without heavy-lift integrations
Connect existing automotive systems and emerging technologies through open integration, orchestration, MCP, and low-code/no-code workflows without requiring the organization to rebuild its technology environment around a new platform.
Rapidly adapt with AI-agnostic orchestration
Use AI models that fit your automotive strategy, balance experience, performance, and cost, apply enterprise guardrails, and evolve as AI, connected vehicle, mobility, and autonomous technologies change.
Avaya Infinity AI-Powered Outbound Customer Engagement: From Dialing to OrchestrationRead the blog
Why automotive and mobility organizations choose Avaya
Avaya is trusted across the automotive and mobility ecosystem, from global vehicle manufacturers to dealerships and automobile membership organizations.
- CAA Club Group, part of the Canadian Automobile Association relies on Avaya enterprise solutions to power its communication infrastructure and customer contact centers.
- Avaya automotive solutions span dealership operations, maintenance scheduling, warranty workflows, secure payments, customer care, and journey orchestration
Complete customer and vehicle understanding
Bring together authorized interaction history, vehicle information, purchase and finance context, connected services, warranty, service history, intent, and other automotive data to create a more complete real-time understanding of the customer.
Intelligence that explains and improves
Understand not only what happened during an interaction, but why, helping automotive leaders identify journey friction, improve service, strengthen dealer relationships, reduce avoidable contacts, and continuously improve the ownership experience.
Open, enterprise-ready architecture
Use MCP and open integration to connect AI, automotive systems, customer data, vehicle intelligence, dealer systems, and workflows without depending exclusively on brittle point-to-point integrations or a single technology provider.
Enterprise control and governance
Maintain control over architecture, customer data, vehicle information, AI choices, system access, governance, and auditability as automotive experiences become more intelligent and connected.
Action in the moment
Help employees and AI guide decisions, automate authorized steps, and advance work across systems during the interaction, whether a customer is scheduling service, reporting a roadside emergency, checking a repair, responding to a recall, making a payment, or asking about a vehicle feature.
Enterprise control, without the one-platform tradeoff
Automotive customer experience spans one of the most complex technology ecosystems of any industry. A global automotive organization may operate consumer websites, dealer networks, connected vehicle platforms, telematics, finance businesses, roadside assistance operations, contact centers, mobile applications, warranty systems, parts networks, service operations, manufacturing environments, and technology investments built over decades. The future adds even more complexity through EV charging, software-defined vehicles, mobility services, vehicle subscriptions, physical AI, and increasingly autonomous systems.
Avaya Infinity is designed for that automotive reality:
- Flexible deployment: Cloud, hybrid, on-premises, and backward-compatible modernization paths
- Open AI architecture: Orchestrate multiple AI models and specialized technologies without committing every customer journey to one provider
- Connected vehicle context: Bring appropriate vehicle, service, customer, and interaction information into customer workflows
- Governed operations: Apply role-based access, permissions, data controls, and enterprise-defined governance
- Enterprise resilience: Support customer operations where communications availability can affect safety, mobility, revenue, and customer trust
- Extensible ecosystem: Connect CRM, dealer, finance, telematics, service, AI, data, workforce, payment, and other technologies
A flexible path forward for Avaya CC Elite automotive customers
Your Avaya CC Elite environment already supports critical automotive journeys with tailored routing, integrations, and business rules. Modernization doesn't require total replacement. Avaya Infinity lets you add real-time AI, digital engagement, data, and automation on top of your trusted foundation.
Extend existing investment
Build on your current Avaya environment and automotive systems while introducing new AI, automation, analytics, digital engagement, and orchestration capabilities.
Move in phases
Modernize specific brands, regions, dealerships, mobility services, customer journeys, or capabilities according to business priorities, technology roadmaps, product cycles, and operational readiness.
Keep architecture control
Support cloud, hybrid, and on-premises requirements rather than forcing every automotive workload into the same architecture.
Bring AI into the ownership journey
Connect AI with customer, dealer, vehicle, and enterprise systems while maintaining organization-defined control over model choice, data access, permissions, execution, and human involvement.
Modernize without disrupting the road ahead
Introduce new customer experience capabilities while preserving the communications, integrations, business logic, and operational processes already supporting customers and dealers.
"We've been able to build a sense of trust with Avaya and then also with the users that I am supporting."
Alex Williams Deputy CIO/CTO, New York City Public Schools
See Avaya Infinity in action. Choose your demo:
- Product Tour
- Live demo series
- Custom demo
Take a self-guided tour
Experience Avaya Infinity from the perspective of a customer, automotive employee, and administrator. Explore connected voice and digital journeys, contextual service, AI-enabled assistance, intelligent orchestration, and low-code/no-code workflows at your own pace.
Register for our live demos
Explore the next generation of enterprise customer experience and see how Avaya Infinity can help automotive and mobility organizations introduce AI, orchestration, connected data, and digital capabilities while building on existing customer experience investments.
Request a personalized demo
See Avaya Infinity applied to the journeys that matter most to your customers and your business. An Avaya specialist can tailor the experience around vehicle sales, dealer support, roadside assistance, maintenance, connected vehicles, warranty, recalls, finance, EV services, proactive engagement, or other automotive and mobility workflows.
An open ecosystem for connected mobility
Your organization already depends on critical platforms for CRM, dealer management, connected vehicles, telematics, finance, warranty, roadside assistance, service scheduling, parts, payments, customer data, workforce management, analytics, and customer engagement. Those technologies will continue changing as vehicles become increasingly software-defined, connected, electrified, and intelligent.
Avaya Infinity is designed to connect with that reality.
Infinity brings together AI models, authorized customer and vehicle data, Avaya capabilities, and partner technologies in an open ecosystem designed for real-time orchestration. With MCP and open integration, automotive organizations can activate appropriate context across customer journeys and evolve their AI strategy without having to standardize every dealer, vehicle platform, business unit, and customer workflow around a single technology provider.
The power of context across the ownership journey
Automotive CX depends on context. Service advisors, roadside assistance, connected vehicle users, and recall teams require connected customer, vehicle, and dealer data. Beyond basic Q&A, AI agents need enterprise systems, APIs, and tools. MCP provides an open model for AI to convert customer and vehicle data into coordinated action.
AI-powered context unlocked by MCP delivers personalization at scale
The action-ready AI agent built with MCP
Avaya Infinity combines agentic AI and Model Context Protocol to unify customer, vehicle, dealer, enterprise, and workflow context for automotive organizations. AI advances beyond simple Q&A to execute real-time actions under organizational governance, security, and human oversight.
Moments that keep customers moving
Avaya Infinity is built for the moments that define the automotive relationship, when customer context, vehicle intelligence, AI, employees, dealers, service networks, and enterprise systems need to work together.
Do we already know the customer and the vehicle?
Bring together authorized customer, vehicle, ownership, interaction, service, warranty, and connected-service context to create a more complete understanding before and during the interaction.
Does the customer have to explain the problem again?
Carry appropriate context across web, mobile, in-vehicle experiences, virtual agents, IVR, agentic AI, contact center employees, dealerships, roadside teams, and technical experts so the journey can continue rather than restart.
Can the vehicle tell us what may be wrong before the customer calls?
Where authorized connected vehicle data and integrations are available, use relevant vehicle events and diagnostic context to help AI and employees better understand the situation and trigger appropriate workflows.
Can we reach the driver before a problem becomes a roadside emergency?
Use authorized vehicle, service, maintenance, recall, subscription, and customer events to trigger timely communications and appropriate next steps.
Should AI handle this or should an automotive expert step in?
Coordinate AI and human expertise based on complexity, safety, urgency, customer needs, vehicle context, and the moments where technical judgment, empathy, or specialized knowledge matters most.
Can we get help to a stranded customer without making them navigate the organization?
Orchestrate authorized membership, customer, location, vehicle, roadside provider, dispatch, notification, and employee workflows so assistance can move forward while the customer is still engaged.
Can we connect a roadside problem to the next service appointment?
Carry appropriate context from roadside assistance into dealership or service workflows so the next resource understands what happened, what assistance was provided, and what the vehicle may need.
Can our AI strategy evolve as vehicles become more intelligent?
Support multiple AI models, open standards, partner technologies, APIs, and flexible orchestration so customer experience can evolve alongside connected, software-defined, electric, and increasingly autonomous vehicles.
Frequently asked questions about Avaya Infinity for automotive and mobility
How is Avaya Infinity different from traditional CCaaS for automotive companies?
Traditional CCaaS platforms may require automotive organizations to move complex customer operations into a standardized cloud architecture.
Avaya Infinity takes a different approach by connecting interactions, AI, customer and vehicle data, existing automotive systems, employees, dealers, and workflows through a real-time orchestration layer.
That gives automotive companies a way to modernize customer experience while building on existing dealer systems, connected vehicle platforms, CRM, Avaya infrastructure, finance systems, service applications, integrations, and technology investments.
What enterprise CX leaders are really asking in AI platform demos
Why is orchestration particularly important in automotive?
Automotive customer journeys cross many systems and organizations. A single service issue might involve the customer, vehicle, manufacturer, dealership, roadside assistance provider, warranty system, parts inventory, financing relationship, and field or technical resources.
Answering the customer's question is only one part of the experience.
Orchestration connects the systems, data, employees, AI, and actions required to help deliver the actual customer outcome.
Why does MCP matter for automotive and mobility?
Model Context Protocol provides a standardized way for AI to connect with enterprise systems, data, tools, and APIs.
For automotive organizations, MCP can help AI work with appropriate context from CRM, connected vehicle systems, dealer applications, warranty, finance, roadside assistance, service, knowledge, and other authorized sources instead of operating as a disconnected assistant.
An open protocol also gives automotive companies greater flexibility to evolve AI technologies without creating proprietary integrations for every model, vehicle platform, and enterprise application.
What is tandem care, and why does it matter in automotive?
Tandem care combines AI and human employees into a coordinated operating model.
AI can gather information, summarize ownership history, search knowledge, assist with routine scheduling, provide status information, and coordinate workflows.
Automotive professionals can focus on complex technical issues, stranded customers, high-value purchases, safety-sensitive situations, service recovery, and moments requiring expertise or empathy.
The objective is not to remove people from the ownership journey. It is to make human expertise more effective when the customer needs it most.
How can Avaya Infinity improve roadside assistance?
Roadside assistance is one of the clearest examples of why context and orchestration matter.
A stranded driver may need membership or entitlement verification, location confirmation, vehicle information, an understanding of the problem, a service provider, dispatch, arrival updates, and follow-up.
Infinity can connect the customer interaction with authorized systems, AI, employees, and workflows so the experience can move from "I need help" toward coordinated action.
Can AI help determine what kind of roadside assistance is needed?
AI can help gather information from the customer, interpret the situation, access authorized knowledge and customer context, and help classify the type of assistance required.
Where integrations and policies permit, other vehicle or diagnostic context could also contribute to the workflow.
Safety-sensitive situations or uncertain cases can be routed to appropriate human employees.
How can Avaya Infinity improve dealer customer experience?
The dealer remains one of the most important human touchpoints in automotive.
Infinity can help connect digital and contact center journeys with dealer workflows so relevant context can move with the customer.
A customer who researches a vehicle, schedules a test drive, asks a financing question, books service, or reports a technical issue should not have to recreate the journey each time they reach another part of the organization.
How can Avaya Infinity support service scheduling?
A service appointment may depend on customer preferences, vehicle information, dealership location, technician or bay availability, warranty status, parts, previous service activity, and the reason for the appointment.
Infinity can orchestrate appropriate data and workflows across connected systems to help AI and employees identify options and advance authorized scheduling processes during the interaction.
Can Avaya Infinity use connected vehicle data?
Where integrations, customer permissions, data policies, and applicable requirements permit, connected vehicle information can provide useful context during customer interactions.
This might include relevant vehicle events, service information, software context, or diagnostic signals.
Infinity can help make appropriate data available to AI and employees when the customer journey requires it rather than creating another disconnected vehicle-data silo.
How can Avaya Infinity support proactive maintenance?
Customer service does not always have to begin when the driver calls.
Authorized vehicle, mileage, service, maintenance, warranty, or other events can trigger workflows that notify customers, provide relevant information, recommend appropriate next steps, or help schedule service.
This can help automotive organizations move from reactive support toward proactive ownership care.
How can Avaya support vehicle recall communications?
Avaya provides proactive customer care capabilities that include automated safety recall notifications and response tracking.
Manufacturers can connect authorized vehicle and customer information with outbound engagement and workflows to help identify affected customers, communicate appropriate information, track response, and escalate situations requiring additional support.
This turns recall communication into a coordinated customer journey rather than an isolated campaign.
How can Avaya Infinity improve warranty experiences?
Warranty interactions can cross customer information, vehicle identification, ownership, repair history, entitlement, parts, dealer systems, approvals, and service scheduling.
Infinity can help orchestrate those systems and workflows so AI and employees have appropriate context and can move the process forward without requiring the customer to navigate the organization.
How can Avaya Infinity support automotive finance journeys?
Automotive relationships may also include lending, leasing, payments, account service, end-of-lease processes, and vehicle replacement.
Infinity can connect authorized finance and customer context with voice, digital engagement, AI, employees, and workflows to create more continuous experiences.
Financial information and transactions remain subject to the organization's security, regulatory, data, and access requirements.
How can Avaya support secure payments?
Avaya can orchestrate specialized payment technologies as part of the customer journey.
This can allow a customer to move from conversation or AI assistance into an appropriate secure payment process and then continue the interaction afterward without unnecessarily restarting the experience.
Specific payment capabilities and compliance requirements depend on the service and technologies being deployed.
How can Avaya Infinity support EV customer journeys?
Electric vehicles introduce additional customer experiences around charging, range, software, battery performance, service, infrastructure, and new ownership behaviors.
Infinity can connect appropriate customer, vehicle, charging, knowledge, service, and enterprise context to help AI and employees better understand the customer's situation.
As EV technologies continue evolving, open orchestration can help automotive organizations add new systems and capabilities without rebuilding the entire customer experience.
How can Avaya Infinity support mobility subscription services?
Mobility relationships increasingly extend beyond a traditional vehicle purchase.
Subscriptions may involve vehicles, connected services, software features, charging, roadside support, insurance, maintenance, or other mobility services.
Infinity can connect interactions with authorized subscription, account, vehicle, payment, and service context to help organizations coordinate onboarding, support, renewal, upgrade, and cancellation journeys.
How can Avaya Infinity support software-defined vehicles?
As vehicles become more software-defined, customer questions increasingly involve software versions, features, subscriptions, updates, connectivity, and digital services.
Infinity can connect the customer interaction with appropriate vehicle, software, account, knowledge, and technical support context so AI and employees can provide more relevant assistance.
The customer experience can therefore evolve along with the vehicle rather than remaining centered only on traditional mechanical service.
How can Avaya Infinity help during a connected vehicle service incident?
A connected service incident can rapidly generate customer questions across voice, digital channels, dealerships, and support organizations.
Infinity can connect current incident context with self-service, AI, intelligent routing, proactive engagement, employee guidance, and workflows.
This can help provide more consistent information and reduce unnecessary customer effort while the incident is being resolved.
How can Avaya support multilingual automotive operations?
Global automotive organizations serve customers, dealers, and employees across languages, countries, and regions.
AI-powered multilingual capabilities can help reduce language barriers across customer interactions while intelligent routing can connect customers to specialized employees when necessary.
This is particularly valuable for global roadside, connected vehicle, premium support, and customer care operations.
How can Avaya Infinity support loyalty and vehicle repurchase?
The automotive relationship can last for years.
Service history, vehicle ownership, interaction history, connected services, finance, loyalty, and other authorized context can help organizations better understand the relationship as customers approach future purchase or lease decisions.
Infinity can help orchestrate proactive engagement and appropriate employee involvement around moments that may influence retention and repurchase.
How can Avaya help automotive organizations increase revenue?
Customer experience can contribute directly to revenue through vehicle sales, financing, service, parts, accessories, subscriptions, connected services, upgrades, and repeat purchases.
Infinity can connect customer context with appropriate recommendations, proactive engagement, workflows, and human expertise to help identify opportunities while keeping the experience relevant to the customer's needs.
How does Avaya Infinity support AI governance?
Avaya Infinity is designed to give organizations control over AI model selection, enterprise data, vehicle and customer information, system and tool access, workflows, permissions, and execution.
Automotive organizations can define which AI models are allowed to access specific information and which actions those models may perform.
This becomes increasingly important as automotive AI moves from answering questions to interacting with connected vehicles and enterprise systems.
What deployment models are supported?
Avaya supports cloud, hybrid, and on-premises deployment approaches.
For automotive organizations, this provides flexibility to modernize different workloads according to architecture strategy, security requirements, customer and vehicle data policies, existing systems, dealer environments, operational dependencies, and business continuity requirements.
Modernization can happen in phases rather than through a single forced migration.
Why should Avaya CC Elite automotive customers consider Avaya Infinity?
Because modernization does not have to begin with replacement.
CC Elite may already support high-volume automotive customer care, dealer, finance, service, roadside, and connected vehicle operations with years of customized routing, integrations, workflows, and business logic.
Avaya Infinity provides a path to build on that foundation by adding real-time AI, digital engagement, connected customer and vehicle data, workflow automation, and cross-system orchestration.
That allows automotive organizations to modernize the journeys that matter most while protecting the value of existing investments.
Reimagine automotive and mobility experience with Avaya Infinity
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