Unified

Customer interactions, automotive systems, vehicle data, dealers, employees, AI, and workflows operate in one orchestrated environment across digital channels, contact centers, dealerships, service operations, and mobility services.

Contextual

AI and workflows use relevant customer, vehicle, ownership, service, warranty, interaction, and journey context, not isolated signals, to support inbound and outbound engagement.

Real-time

Understanding, decisions, and authorized actions can happen during the interaction, helping employees and AI move the customer journey forward while the customer is still engaged.

Governed

AI, customer data, vehicle data, and workflows operate within organization-defined policies, permissions, security controls, and auditability.

Controlled

Maintain control over deployment, customer and vehicle data, AI choices, integrations, and the pace of modernization.