AI is transforming how automotive and mobility organizations serve drivers, support members and customers, coordinate services, and operate across increasingly complex technology environments. But one question stands above the rest: Who controls the future of your customer and employee experiences, your organization or your technology vendors?

At Avaya, we believe the answer should be you. That is why we are embracing the open future of AI, building the Avaya Infinity® platform to support Model Context Protocol (MCP).

It is the right move for automotive manufacturers, mobility providers, roadside assistance organizations, rental and fleet operators, and other transportation businesses that need to innovate without abandoning trusted systems, sensitive customer data, established workflows, or the security and governance requirements that keep people moving.

Read the press release