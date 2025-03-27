Avaya Celebrates Excellence in Customer Experience with Canadian Partner of the Year Awards
Winners Honored at Avaya ENGAGE®, the Premier Event for CX-Savvy Customers and Partners
MORRISTOWN, New Jersey – June 4, 2024 – Avaya, a global leader in enterprise CX, today announced the recipients of its Canadian Partner of the Year Awards, recognizing outstanding collaboration, contribution, and commitment to CX innovation. The awards celebrate leaders across five categories: Canada Partner of the Year, Canada Growth Partner of the Year, Canada Mid-market Partner of the Year, Canada Growth Mid-market Partner of the Year, and Canada Retention Partner of the Year.
These awards honor the ecosystem of partners who deliver exceptional CX solutions with innovation, ingenuity, and impactful results. Avaya partners are chosen based on their ability to provide value and expertise through complete solutions that enable organizations to deliver innovation without disruption.
“We are thrilled to recognize our Canadian partners who have consistently demonstrated excellence in delivering top-notch customer experiences,” said Ian Purdell-Lewis, Vice President, Avaya Canada Channel, Avaya. “Our partners leverage Avaya's flexible CX solutions to give customers the freedom to tailor their technology path—be it cloud-based, hybrid, or on-premises. Together, we are pushing the boundaries of innovation and setting new standards in customer engagement.”
Here is a list of the winners and category for which they were honored:
- Canada Partner of the Year: TELUS
- Canada Growth Partner of the Year: Netagen
- Canada Mid-market Partner of the Year: Network Telecom
- Canada Growth Mid-Market Partner of the Year: Minitel Communications
- Canada Retention Partner of the Year: Connex Telecommunications
This year’s winners of the Partner of the Year awards were recognized recently at Avaya ENGAGE®─ the premier event where CX-savvy customers converge to discover how Avaya and its global ecosystem of partners empower organizations to engage customers and employees for maximum value, offering diverse pathways to drive business momentum.
Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day, millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya. Organizations trust Avaya to provide innovative solutions for some of their most important ambitions and challenges, giving them the freedom to engage their customers and employees in ways that deliver the greatest business benefits. Avaya contact center and communications solutions power immersive, personalized, and unforgettable customer experiences that drive business momentum. With the freedom to choose their journey, there’s no limit to the experiences Avaya customers can create. Learn more at https://www.avaya.com.
