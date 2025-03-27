Avaya Recognized Leaders in CX Innovation with U.S. Partner of the Year Awards
Recipients were Honored at Avaya ENGAGE®, the Premier Event for CX-Savvy Customers and Partners
MORRISTOWN, New Jersey – May 30, 2024 – Avaya, a leader in enterprise CX, today announced 11 U.S. partners who have been honored for their outstanding collaboration, contribution, and commitment to customer experience (CX) innovation. Avaya’s Partner of the Year Awards celebrate leaders across 11 categories (Distributor, Enterprise, Mid-market, Cloud, Service Provider, Federal, SLED, Transformational Change, Growth, Innovation without Disruption, and Customer Retention).
These awards aim to recognize the ecosystem of partners who deliver CX solutions with excellence. Avaya partners are chosen based upon innovation, ingenuity and results. By providing value and expertise with complete solutions, they help organizations deliver innovation without disruption.
“We celebrate our partners who continue to raise the bar delivering exceptional results and an unparalleled customer experience,” said Pete Brant, Senior Vice President of America Sales, Avaya. “With Avaya’s adaptable CX solutions, partners ensure customers have the freedom to choose their technology journey—whether in the cloud, a hybrid approach, or on-premises.” He added, “Let’s continue to deliver innovation without disruption and elevate customer experiences together.”
Here is a list of the winners and category for which they were honored:
- Distributor of the Year: Jenne
- Enterprise Partner of the Year: ConvergeOne (C1)
- Mid-market Partner of the Year: intlx Solutions, LLC
- Cloud Partner of the Year and Service Provider of the Year: AT&T
- Federal Partner of the Year: TYTO Athene
- SLED Partner of the Year: Hayes
- Transformational Change Partners of the Year: Gage Technologies and Advent Communication Systems
- Growth Partner of the Year: Ancom Communication
- Innovations without Disruption of the Year: NWM Carousel
- Customer Retention of the Year: Waterfield Tech
This year’s winners of the Partner of the Year awards were recognized recently at Avaya ENGAGE®─ the premier event where CX-savvy customers converge to discover how Avaya and its global ecosystem of partners empower organizations to engage customers and employees for maximum value, offering diverse pathways to drive business momentum.
