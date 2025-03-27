Avaya Announces its Upcoming Presence at Customer Contact Week (CCW) 2024 in Las Vegas

Avaya serves as a premium sponsor for this year’s CCW event, and is set to moderate a fireside chat, host a client case study, and conduct booth demonstrations for its customer experience solutions

Morristown, NJ – May 28, 2024 – Avaya, the leader in enterprise CX, today announced its continued investment in wider industry conversations with its upcoming presence at this year’s Customer Contact Week 2024, part of the world’s largest customer contact event series, Customer Contact Week Executive Exchange™. The conference is scheduled from June 3-6 at Caesar’s Forum in Las Vegas, Nevada. This year’s program focuses on the issues and trends that have emerged over the past year, providing tools and solutions needed to finish 2024 strong and plan for 2025.

Avaya’s fireside chat will feature its customers in a panel-style conversation about agent wellness and the overall agent experience, providing tangible insights from real-world use cases. CCW attendees will walk away with a better understanding of an agent’s role in contact center customer experiences, and actionable strategies to improve agent experiences through innovation, the implementation of AI, and other emerging technologies. The fireside chat will take place on Wednesday, June 5 at 2:45 p.m. PDT. Additionally, Avaya is set to host a client case study on Thursday, June 6 at 1:45 p.m. PDT.

“Avaya aims to integrate customer experience (CX) and employee experience (EX) within a dynamic ecosystem engineered to easily scale as an organization grows. Our solutions achieve this, while empowering connected employees, enabling AI automation and orchestration, and driving innovation without disruption,” said Omar Javaid, CPO of Avaya. “Contact center agents play a critical role in delivering these experiences, and we are excited to join customers and industry leaders at CCW to unpack the nuances of the agent experience, and how organizations can improve all aspects of it for improved CX outputs and business growth.”

During the event, attendees can visit Avaya at its booth located at Pavillion 5, Caesar’s Forum, where their experts will host demonstrations on how AI technology is automating contact centers to elevate Customer Experience to the highest level yet. Demonstrations will cover the following:

Improve Agent Well-being: In this demo solution, AI monitors agent speech patterns and facial expressions, tracking over 40 traits to assess the agent's emotional wellness over time. The results are presented to the Supervisor monitoring a group of agents.

AI Case Automation: AI-driven case creation can be delivered by integrating Avaya Experience Platform capabilities with alliance partner technologies, enabling automatic, end-to-end logging of customer-journey interactions and agent notes.

Social Media Engagement: Adding generative AI to the customer journey expedites the customer requests for travel bookings in an efficient manner, while having an agent available at any time provides customers with a better experience, especially when dealing with other requests.

AI Authentication & Payment: AI handles initiation of complex financial transactions via integrations with key alliance partner technologies, automatically engaging live agents, loan officers and other roles from across the business as needed.

Microsoft Copilot Integration: Unified Insights delivers a view of voice and digital performance, while summarizing reports for easy understanding. By bringing them together, integrations and reporting enable easier call center decision-making by enabling users to ask direct questions and get clear answers about their business data, rather than guesses and estimations.

The CCW Executive Exchange Series is an exclusive series of gatherings for key decision-makers. Attendees are business leaders who influence CX and customer contact operations at the strategic level with an active need for solutions, and the unique event format fosters highly interactive sessions and true peer-level benchmarking opportunities for senior executives.

To register for attendance, visit CCW’s registration page and use promo code AVAYA_CCW to get 20% off your CCW PASS. Learn more and schedule one-on-one time with Avaya, and meet us at: Pavilion 5 Caesar’s Forum, Las Vegas during booth Hours: Wednesday, June 5 10:00 AM-7:00 PM and Thursday, June 6 10:00 AM-3:00 PM.

