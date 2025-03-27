Avaya Highlights India as Key Growth Market
Avaya CEO highlights accelerating market momentum in India fueled by interest in AI-powered customer experience innovations
Morristown, NJ & New Delhi, India – November 7, 2023: Avaya, a global leader in customer experience solutions, today announced that it is witnessing an accelerated momentum for its solutions in India, particularly among enterprises looking to infuse artificial intelligence into customer experience.
On his first visit to India since taking over as Avaya CEO, Alan Masarek said India is a key growth engine for Avaya worldwide with significant demand coming from domestic clients and Avaya partners. Avaya counts Airtel, State Bank of India (SBI), and the Government of India among its key customers in India. Its contact center solutions are used for the National Emergency Response Services (100, 112) and India’s Aadhaar system.
During the visit, Masarek reported that Avaya has a significant share in both government and private sector enterprises, spanning public services, healthcare, BFSI, telecoms, and business process outsourcing. He also highlighted the AI-focused innovations being driven by Avaya’s R&D teams based in Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad, and Gurugram. A third of Avaya’s 1,700 engineers are based in India.
“Our R&D teams in India are a key source of innovation for Avaya worldwide, especially as enterprises embrace AI-powered innovations that can help them redefine customer experiences,” said Alan Masarek, CEO of Avaya. “Our momentum in this market further drives Avaya’s global growth as Indian businesses and government agencies continue to rely on Avaya as their trusted customer experience and communications technology partner.”
Generative AI Top Driver of Customer Experience Innovation
Masarek noted that Indian enterprises, like their global counterparts, are increasingly seeing their contact centers as enablers for driving differentiating experiences for their end-customers. As more customers are looking to ChatGPT and other generative AI technologies, they are seeking an integrator to bring it all together, and Avaya is well-positioned to play that role especially as the contact center incumbent.
Further, Indian enterprises are drawn to Avaya because of the company's unique approach that allows businesses to access cloud “innovation without disruption” enabling customers to deploy cloud-based innovation on top of current communications investments. The Avaya Experience Platform, which provides an AI-powered contact center as a service platform, has strong momentum with customers as they embrace the Avaya approach of enabling companies to innovate at their own pace as their unique needs require.
“I’m proud to say that Avaya is rock-solid. I’ve seen systems with 13 years of uptime without a reboot. Avaya helps people succeed by providing them with the tools they need to manage their goals and hit their targets. The core strength of Avaya is the reporting, super stability. If we can extend those benefits to CCaaS, that’s the dream,” said Andrew Sundareson, Senior Vice President – Technology, at [24]7.ai.
Avaya recently released Avaya Experience Platform Connect, which empowers organizations to leverage their existing on-premises infrastructure for voice routing, call handling, and more, while accessing omnichannel voice and digital channels, as well as AI capabilities, from the cloud.
Investments in Skill Training
Masarek noted that Avaya’s commitment to India goes beyond serving its local customers to investing in community development – enhancing the quality of education, utilizing technology to improve access to health and education, building livelihood capacity and providing humanitarian relief.
Consistent with that focus on community development and recognizing that we must equip youth with skills that will enhance their employability and enable them to adapt to the ever-evolving job market, Masarek announced a new partnership with the Magic Bus India Foundation, one of the top five NGOs in the education space in India. Avaya has committed over 5 million rupees to support the development of a youth skilling center in Hyderabad. That, combined with Avaya’s expertise in the local customer experience space, will help to train 200 adolescents from underprivileged backgrounds as part of a ‘CX Academy’, helping them to get their start in the industry.
# # #
Avaya PR
corpcommsteam@avaya.com
About Avaya
Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day, millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya. Organizations trust Avaya to provide innovative solutions for some of their most important ambitions and challenges, giving them the freedom to engage their customers and employees in ways that deliver the greatest business benefits. Avaya contact center and communications solutions power immersive, personalized, and unforgettable customer experiences that drive business momentum. With the freedom to choose their journey, there’s no limit to the experiences Avaya customers can create. Learn more at https://www.avaya.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements discussed in this release as well as in other reports, materials and oral statements that the Company releases from time to time to the public constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “PSLRA”). Generally, words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “could,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “target,” “forecast” and similar expressions or the negative thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect management’s current expectations, strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated economic performance and financial condition and other similar matters. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected by the management of the Company. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or results may differ significantly from these statements. Actual events or results are subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. It should be understood that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Given these risks, investors and analysts should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. These statements constitute the Company’s cautionary statements under the PSLRA.
All trademarks identified by ®, TM, or SM are registered marks, trademarks, and service marks, respectively, of Avaya Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
Source: Avaya Newsroom