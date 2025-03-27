Avaya’s John Lindsley Honored as a 2023 CRN Channel Chief

Raleigh-Durham, N.C.– February 9, 2023 – Avaya (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, named John Lindsley, VP of North America Channel Sales at Avaya, to its 2023 Channel Chiefs list. This annual list by CRN identifies top IT channel executives who continually demonstrate expertise, influence, and innovation in channel leadership.

John Lindsley leads the North America channel sales team and go-to-market channel strategy for Avaya. His channel team consists of dedicated resources supporting technology solution distributors, agents, Value Added Resellers (VARs), service providers, Direct Market Resellers (DMRs) and distributors focused on creating “Experiences that Matter” with Avaya’s customers. Under his direction, this team continues to drive growth and profitability for technology service distributors, distributors, and resellers. Lindsley and his team help to drive an outside-in approach through partner enablement, customer retention, new logo acquisition and modernization by continuously developing their partner relationship with a high-touch approach.

“Our partner ecosystem is an integral part of the journey for customers who create their own path to cloud technologies through Avaya solutions that deliver innovation without disruption,” said Lindsley. “I look forward to reaching new milestones this year with our channel partners. Being named a 2023 Channel Chief by CRN is an accolade I’m honored to receive on behalf of Avaya and the partners we serve.”

Avaya solutions enable partners to meet customers where they are on their cloud journey by simplifying their migration to the cloud, at their pace, and with the support they need—offering innovation without disruption. Whether selling Avaya’s public cloud, private cloud or trusted premise-based products, Avaya provides resellers the flexibility to position and sell the best solution for the customer. Our incentives are designed to help provide sustainable, predictable, and resilient cashflow in addition to customer scalability and stickiness based upon ongoing services customization.

“Once again, this year’s list gives well-deserved recognition to the IT Channel Chiefs who are dedicated to driving the channel agenda and advocating for the development of strong channel partnerships,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Under their exceptional leadership, influence, and innovation, the IT channel vendor community continues to deliver solutions and services that meet the rapidly evolving needs of their solution provider partners and their customers.”

Avaya’s global partner programs are purpose built for the specific partner communities we serve. More than 90 percent of the Fortune 100 companies and 144 million people worldwide rely on Avaya to power their mission-critical solutions every day. Our award-winning Partner Programs have everything you need to succeed whether the businesses being served with communications are built in the cloud, on premise, or as a hybrid.

The 2023 Channel Chiefs are influential leaders who continue to shape the IT channel through innovative strategies, programs, and partnerships in what has become an increasingly complex environment with shifting industry dynamics. Lindsley’s selection not only reinforces his leadership and achievements at Avaya and within the industry, but his commitment to deliver future growth for Avaya’s global partner community.

A panel of CRN editors selected the honorees for their record of business innovation and dedication to the partner community. CRN’s 2023 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2023 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com.

Find out more about Avaya’s Global Partner Programs and learn how Avaya can bring world class communication and collaboration solutions to your customers.