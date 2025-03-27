Avaya Emerges from Bankruptcy Again, Gains $650 Million in Liquidity
The company is looking forward, promoting innovation in its cloud communications portfolio.
Avaya has come out of chapter 11 bankruptcy with approximately $650 million in liquidity. Company officials said Avaya emerges from bankruptcy focused on advancing innovation with their long-range product road map...
