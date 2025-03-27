Meet Channel Futures’ Top 20 Communications & Collaboration Channel Leaders for 2022
Name: John Lindsley
Job Title: Vice president of channels at Avaya
Tenure in Role: Eleven months
Responsibilities: Leads North American channels organization, driving demand generation, partner engagement and participation, satisfaction and loyalty, market differentiation and overall brand ambassadorship.
Read more on ChannelFutures.com.
About Avaya
Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day, millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya. Organizations trust Avaya to provide innovative solutions for some of their most important ambitions and challenges, giving them the freedom to engage their customers and employees in ways that deliver the greatest business benefits. Avaya contact center and communications solutions power immersive, personalized, and unforgettable customer experiences that drive business momentum. With the freedom to choose their journey, there’s no limit to the experiences Avaya customers can create. Learn more at https://www.avaya.com.