Avaya OneCloud Partners with Microsoft to Deliver OneCloud Solutions on Microsoft Azure
The new partnership builds on Avaya’s longstanding relationship with Microsoft.
An expanding partnership between Avaya and Microsoft promises to increase organizational productivity and customer engagement. It pairs the Avaya OneCloud collaboration services portfolio with Microsoft Azure.
Avaya says its customers will be able to deploy in a hybrid, public or private cloud environment. The partnership builds on the success of Avaya OneCloud Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) delivered on Azure.
