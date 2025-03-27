Nice inContact Named Key Players in Fast-Growing CCaaS Market
See who else made the list and how big CCaaS is expected to grow.
Avaya, Nice inContact and Microsoft are some of the companies impacted by a pending spike in the CCaaS market. Contact-center-as-a-service sales revenue should top $17.1 billion by 2030; that’s a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 18%. These are the findings from a new report by Grand View Research.
Read more on ChannelFutures.com.
