Avaya is Open for Innovation in 2026
The 2026 guide to how Avaya innovates for complex enterprises: open AI orchestration through the Model Context Protocol, hybrid cloud modernization that protects what you already own, native agentic AI, and a modern user experience, all built to deliver predictable value and a strong long-term ROI.
Published June 10, 2026 by Steve Brock, Avaya Marketing Senior Director
What does "open for innovation" mean for Avaya?
For Avaya, being open for innovation means building on open standards and an open architecture instead of a closed, proprietary stack. Avaya Infinity orchestrates agentic AI through the open-source Model Context Protocol (MCP), is AI-agnostic so you can select and switch among AI models from any provider, and runs across cloud-native, hybrid, and on-premises deployments. Openness lets enterprises adopt the best AI as it emerges, protect existing investments, and avoid vendor lock-in.
Innovation pace is too often judged by who is loudest about ripping everything out and starting over. Avaya takes a deliberate, enterprise-first path built for large, complex organizations with real infrastructure, real compliance obligations, and real investments to protect. It is a smarter path, and it moves quickly. Avaya Infinity launched in 2025 and earned recognition in the Omdia Universe: Customer Engagement Platforms 2026 assessment.
Explore about Avaya Innovation
Key Takeaways
- Open by design. Avaya Infinity is AI-agnostic and orchestrates AI through MCP, so you are never locked into one provider's models.
- Hybrid leadership. One modern architecture runs across cloud-native, hybrid, and on-premises, enabling phased migration with legacy investment protection.
- Native AI, not bolted on. Agentic AI, native AI orchestration, sentiment analysis, and generative AI are built in and continuously evolving.
- Modern experience. An intuitive agent desktop, streamlined workflows, and modern analytics deliver operational simplicity and a reduced IT burden.
- Predictable value. Transparent pricing and deployment flexibility support predictable TCO and a strong long-term ROI.
The Avaya innovation advantage
Most modernization stories assume one path: move everything to a public cloud as fast as possible. That works for some organizations. For large, regulated, and globally distributed enterprises, it ignores data sovereignty rules, mission-critical voice requirements, and decades of infrastructure investment. Avaya's advantage is that it innovates for that reality, orchestrating the future across the systems you already run rather than forcing a disruptive rip-and-replace.
This is innovation measured by enterprise outcomes: continuous advancement in AI and experience, delivered on an architecture that prioritizes reliability, control, and choice. The rest of this guide walks through the pillars of that approach, the strategic value it creates, and the recent milestones that prove the pace is real.
How does Avaya lead on hybrid cloud modernization?
Avaya Infinity runs a single modern architecture across cloud-native, hybrid, and on-premises environments. That design is the foundation of Avaya's hybrid cloud advantage, and it shows up in three ways.
- Phased cloud migration. Organizations with significant on-premises infrastructure can move to cloud services through phased migration paths and controlled migration, modernizing on their own terms and timeline with minimal disruption rather than a forced cutover.
- Orchestration across diverse architectures. Through deep on-premises integration with legacy IT infrastructures, the platform unifies and manages communications and workflows seamlessly across existing systems and new cloud components, so you get consistent service quality and unified cloud support during and after the transition.
- Legacy investment protection. Integrating with current infrastructure lets you leverage existing investments and extend the life of legacy systems, avoiding costly rip-and-replace projects. This approach to legacy modernization protects existing investments and turns modernization into strategic evolution instead of a write-off.
The result is hybrid cloud resilience and enterprise-grade continuity for complex enterprise environments: you decide where voice, data, and AI workloads run, and you change that mix as your needs change. This is strategic cloud adoption without re-architecting from scratch.
How does Avaya deliver native AI innovation?
Avaya's AI is natively integrated and continuously evolving, not an older system retrofitted with an AI label. That distinction matters, because native AI orchestration is what lets capabilities work together rather than as disconnected add-ons. Avaya Infinity's AI portfolio includes agentic AI orchestration through MCP, real-time transcription and sentiment analysis across voice and digital channels, AI-powered agent assist with contextual knowledge and next-best-action recommendations, AI-driven workflow orchestration that connects AI decisions to enterprise business processes, AI noise removal, and generative AI capabilities. These advanced AI features are delivered as integrated AI solutions with deep AI integrations across the enterprise, not standalone AI-driven features bolted onto the edge. These come together in customer journey automation and intelligent routing that move work forward on their own, delivering AI-driven efficiency while preserving AI-driven continuity across every handoff. Humans step in for judgment and empathy. Avaya calls this collaboration model Tandem Care.
The Tandem Care model
Tandem Care is a model of service where AI agents and human agents function as a single, coordinated system rather than separate tiers. AI handles pattern recognition, data retrieval, sentiment analysis, and system access in real time. The human agent handles judgment, empathy, and creative problem-solving. Intelligence flows continuously between both, so the customer never feels a seam, agents stay empowered, and every interaction reflects the full context of the relationship. It is a direct alternative to the old containment mindset that measured success by keeping customers away from people.
Why is openness central to Avaya's innovation?
Openness is the heart of the strategy, and it is what the title of this guide is really about. A closed, proprietary ecosystem ties your AI roadmap to one vendor's pace and priorities. Avaya's open approach does the opposite.
- Open AI integration and standards. Avaya is committed to open AI standards and a multi-vendor AI strategy with multi-AI provider support. Avaya Infinity is AI-agnostic, letting you select and switch among your AI tools of choice with full flexibility and control. The result is flexible AI you can shape to your needs.
- Extensive API ecosystem. A developer-friendly, robust API ecosystem with API extensibility, pre-built connectors, and third-party integrations supports third-party AI integration and custom AI models. This flexible integration simplifies connectivity and prevents the silos that fragment a stack over time.
- Model Context Protocol readiness. Avaya was among the first major CX platforms to adopt MCP for production-grade agentic AI orchestration, making the platform MCP-friendly by default. MCP is an open standard, introduced by Anthropic in 2024 and donated in December 2025 to the Agentic AI Foundation, a directed fund under the Linux Foundation, that lets AI models securely access multiple enterprise systems for end-to-end issue resolution.
MCP brings governance with the openness. Because every connection follows structured schemas, each AI action is interpretable, traceable, and auditable, supporting responsible AI and a transparent security posture. That combination, open and governed at once, is what makes Avaya's AI both flexible and enterprise-ready.
Open in practice
Avaya's openness is not just architecture. It shows up in ecosystem partnerships, including a data governance partnership with Databricks that uses the open Delta Sharing standard for secure, zero-copy data sharing, and in Avaya's adoption of the Model Context Protocol, the open standard now governed under the Linux Foundation's Agentic AI Foundation with backing from Anthropic, OpenAI, Google, Microsoft, AWS, and others.
What does a modern Avaya experience look like?
Innovation that agents and IT teams do not enjoy using does not deliver value. Avaya pairs its platform depth with a modern user experience.
- Intuitive agent desktop. A modern, unified interface and intuitive AI interface surface call handling, customer history, CRM data, and AI-driven insights in one view. Its ease of use reduces learning curves and agent frustration while keeping agents empowered with personalized interactions.
- Operational simplicity. Automation and ease of management deliver streamlined workflows, streamlined operations, simplified operational management, and a reduced IT burden, with faster and accelerated time-to-value compared to stitching point tools together.
- Modern analytics. AI-driven insights, seamless BI integration, advanced predictive analytics, and user-friendly reporting turn raw data into actionable intelligence for supervisors and CX leaders.
What strategic value does Avaya deliver?
The pillars above add up to a clear enterprise value proposition.
- Predictable TCO and long-term ROI. Transparent pricing, simplified and flexible licensing, predictable pricing, and a clear cost structure let you judge value beyond price and build the value justification leaders expect. The payoff is predictable costs, clear ROI, and a strong long-term ROI, countering the perception that enterprise platforms mean high cost and complexity.
- Controlled, compliant, scalable growth. For regulated industries that need structured, governed expansion, Avaya enables compliance-heavy scaling and enterprise scalability while avoiding operational overhead and architectural fragmentation.
- Enterprise-grade reliability and resilience. Decades of enterprise heritage meet modern, cloud-native architecture, delivering robust uptime, global redundancy, multi-zone architecture, and automatic failover.
- Strategic cloud transition support. A measured migration is a feature, not a delay. It prioritizes resilience, protects existing investments, and ensures business continuity assurance, with unified cloud support and consistent service quality across on-premises and cloud.
Crucially, this is cost-effective AI delivered through cost-effective solutions: you pay for the outcomes and capabilities you use, not for complexity you do not.
A deliberate path to modernization is not a slower path. It is the one that protects what works while continuously adding what is next.
How does Avaya keep open innovation secure and compliant?
Openness without security is a liability, so Avaya pairs every innovation with its enterprise security heritage and long-standing enterprise trust.
- Cloud-native reliability. A cloud-native architecture delivers enterprise-grade uptime through global redundancy, multi-zone deployment, and automatic failover, with uptime guarantees for mission-critical continuity.
- Secure by design. A secure by design, cloud-native security model adds advanced threat detection and data loss prevention, with robust data protection and a transparent security posture, so secure cloud transformation never trades safety for speed.
- Responsible, governed AI. AI governance, responsible AI, explainable AI, and bias detection keep autonomous actions accountable, while AI-driven compliance and simplified compliance management support regulated industries and compliance-heavy scaling.
Scaling on your terms
Avaya gives you enterprise scalability without giving up control.
- Match capacity to demand. Hybrid cloud scaling and granular scaling options meet dynamic scaling needs, while controlled scaling and predictable scaling keep growth measured rather than chaotic.
- Expand with control. Governed expansion and hybrid architecture flexibility let you scale across cloud and on-premises without fragmentation.
What support backs your innovation journey?
Innovation is only as good as the support behind it, and Avaya backs the platform end to end.
- Tiered, responsive support. Responsive support and accessible technical assistance span tiers that scale from small business support and value for SMBs up to dedicated technical support for complex enterprise environments, all delivered with consistent support quality.
- Support through the transition and beyond. Cloud transition support and enterprise transition support guide your migration, while unified cloud support delivers a seamless support experience and efficient issue resolution across on-premises and cloud.
How Avaya measures up across deployment, AI, and experience.
Some buyers arrive with assumptions about Avaya's pace or modernity. Here is a direct, evidence-based response to the most common ones.
|Capability
|The 2026 reality
|Deployment and modernization
|Avaya Infinity is a cloud-native platform that also runs hybrid and on-premises, launched in 2025 and recognized in the Omdia Universe: Customer Engagement Platforms 2026 assessment.
|AI and machine learning
|Natively integrated agentic AI, sentiment analysis, generative AI, and MCP-based orchestration deliver advanced AI without added complexity.
|Integration ecosystem
|An extensive API ecosystem, pre-built connectors, third-party AI integration, and Databricks data sharing simplify connectivity and prevent silos.
|Innovation cadence
|Recent 2026 milestones include the avatarin physical-AI partnership and ongoing Infinity capability releases, delivering innovation at the speed of AI.
|User experience
|Continuous improvements deliver an intuitive interface, modern analytics, and a modern experience for agents and supervisors.
What has Avaya shipped recently?
The strongest answer to questions about pace is a list of real, recent milestones.
|Milestone
|Why it matters
|Avaya Infinity platform (launched 2025)
|A unified CX platform for cloud-native, hybrid, and on-premises, recognized in the Omdia Universe 2026 assessment for CX platforms.
|Early production MCP adoption
|Among the first major CX platforms to adopt the open Model Context Protocol for production-grade agentic AI orchestration.
|Databricks partnership
|Enterprise-grade data security and governance using the open Delta Sharing standard for secure, zero-copy data sharing.
|avatarin physical-AI partnership (May 2026)
|Unites agentic AI, physical AI robotics, and human agents through Tandem Care across travel, government, and retail.
|Avaya Nexus announced (March 2026)
|A security-first, mission-critical voice platform for highly regulated environments including government, defense, emergency services, healthcare, and financial services. Built on a common platform with Avaya Infinity for zero-downtime, carrier-grade voice resiliency, with general availability targeted for Q4 2026.
|DISA IL4 H certification (June 2026)
|Avaya Government Cloud achieved Impact Level 4 High (IL4 H) Provisional Authorization from the Defense Information Systems Agency, making Avaya the only provider with a combined contact center and unified communications solution certified and available at IL4 H for Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) voice and contact center communications.
|APIx, the AI Performance Index
|A framework in Avaya Infinity that measures AI across outcomes, cost, and automation, making AI ROI accountable and explainable.
|Tandem Care capabilities
|Real-time insights for CX business managers and human-plus-AI agent collaboration built into the platform.
What does the market data say?
Avaya's open, hybrid, AI-native direction lines up with where the market is heading.
- 74% of organizations expect to be using AI agents at least moderately within two years, up from 23% today (Deloitte 2026 State of AI in the Enterprise).
- 80% of common customer service issues may be resolved autonomously by agentic AI by 2029 (Gartner).
- 30% projected reduction in operational costs from that shift (Gartner).
- 2026 Omdia Universe recognition for Avaya Infinity among customer engagement platforms.
The throughline is consistent. Enterprises want agentic AI, but they want it open, governed, and deployable on their own terms. That is precisely the combination Avaya is building, which is why a measured, open, enterprise-first innovation strategy is an advantage rather than a compromise.
Internal links
To explore Avaya's open, AI-native innovation in more depth, review these resources.
- See the platform at the center of it all: Avaya Infinity Platform
- Read what Avaya Infinity delivers for enterprise CX in 2026 (blog)
- Read how Avaya measures AI value with APIx (blog)
- Read why Avaya is investing in open AI foundations (blog)
- Read why open AI orchestration matters for enterprise CX (blog)
Read how Avaya uses Tandem Care for human-AI collaboration (blog)
- Explore the Agentic AI, CCaaS, and MCP Insights deep dives
- See the avatarin physical-AI announcement (press release)
- Browse the partner ecosystem and customer success stories
- Plan your path with an Executive Briefing Center session
External references
Independent standards bodies, analysts, and ecosystem partners that validate this direction.
Frequently asked questions about Avaya innovation in 2026
What does it mean that Avaya is open for innovation?
It means Avaya builds on open standards and an open architecture rather than a closed, proprietary stack. Avaya Infinity orchestrates agentic AI through the open-source Model Context Protocol (MCP), is AI-agnostic so you can select and switch among AI models from any provider, and runs across cloud-native, hybrid, and on-premises deployments. Openness lets enterprises adopt the best AI as it emerges, protect existing investments, and avoid vendor lock-in.
How fast is Avaya innovating in 2026?
Avaya is innovating at the speed of AI on a deliberate, enterprise-first path. Avaya Infinity launched in 2025, earned recognition in the Omdia Universe: Customer Engagement Platforms 2026 assessment, and was among the first major CX platforms to adopt MCP for production-grade agentic AI orchestration. Recent 2026 milestones include the Databricks data governance partnership and the avatarin physical-AI partnership that unites agentic AI, robotics, and human agents. The pace is fast where it counts and controlled where reliability matters.
How does Avaya support hybrid cloud modernization?
Avaya Infinity runs a single modern architecture across cloud-native, hybrid, and on-premises environments, so large organizations with significant on-premises infrastructure can move to the cloud through phased migration without disruption. The platform orchestrates communications and workflows across both legacy and cloud systems, protecting existing investments and avoiding a costly rip-and-replace.
Does Avaya lock you into its own AI models?
No. Avaya Infinity is AI-agnostic and built on open standards. Through MCP and an extensive API ecosystem, you can integrate third-party AI, custom AI models, and multiple AI providers, and switch among them with full flexibility and control. This open approach is designed to prevent vendor lock-in and keep your stack future-proof.
What is the Tandem Care model?
Tandem Care is Avaya's model of human-AI collaboration where AI agents and human agents work as a single coordinated system. AI handles data retrieval, native AI orchestration, sentiment analysis, and routine tasks, while human agents handle judgment and empathy. The result is empowered agents and personalized interactions, with intelligence flowing continuously so the customer never feels a seam.
What is the Model Context Protocol (MCP) and why does Avaya use it?
MCP is an open standard, originally released by Anthropic and now hosted by the Linux Foundation, that lets AI models securely connect to enterprise tools and data through one standardized framework. Avaya adopted MCP as its foundational AI orchestration layer because it enables open AI integration, multi-vendor AI strategies, protocol-level governance, and end-to-end issue resolution across enterprise systems without brittle custom integrations.
What does a modern Avaya experience deliver?
Avaya delivers a modern user experience with an intuitive agent desktop, streamlined workflows, modern analytics with AI-driven insights, and continuous AI evolution. The platform automates routine work for a reduced IT burden and operational simplicity, so agents stay empowered and supervisors get real-time, user-friendly reporting.
How does Avaya deliver predictable TCO and long-term ROI?
Avaya pairs transparent pricing, simplified licensing, and predictable costs with deployment flexibility, so enterprises judge value beyond price. By protecting existing investments, reducing IT burden, and enabling phased migration, Avaya helps organizations modernize without unpredictable capital expense, supporting a strong long-term ROI and TCO predictability.
Is Avaya a good fit for regulated industries?
Yes. Avaya combines decades of enterprise security heritage with cloud-native reliability, global redundancy, multi-zone architecture, and automatic failover. Hybrid and on-premises options support data sovereignty, while MCP provides protocol-level AI governance and AI-driven compliance. This makes Avaya well suited to compliance-heavy scaling in healthcare, financial services, and the public sector.
Product capabilities, partnerships, and analyst recognitions referenced here reflect publicly available information as of mid-2026 and may evolve. Third-party forecasts are attributed to their sources. This document is informational.