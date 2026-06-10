Avaya is Open for Innovation in 2026

For Avaya, being open for innovation means building on open standards and an open architecture instead of a closed, proprietary stack. Avaya Infinity orchestrates agentic AI through the open-source Model Context Protocol (MCP), is AI-agnostic so you can select and switch among AI models from any provider, and runs across cloud-native, hybrid, and on-premises deployments. Openness lets enterprises adopt the best AI as it emerges, protect existing investments, and avoid vendor lock-in.

Innovation pace is too often judged by who is loudest about ripping everything out and starting over. Avaya takes a deliberate, enterprise-first path built for large, complex organizations with real infrastructure, real compliance obligations, and real investments to protect. It is a smarter path, and it moves quickly. Avaya Infinity launched in 2025 and earned recognition in the Omdia Universe: Customer Engagement Platforms 2026 assessment.