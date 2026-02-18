In a world increasingly powered by AI, why does the phone still matter?

Direct Answer: The phone remains the most trusted channel for complex customer interactions. AI-powered voice strengthens speed and context, while human agents deliver empathy and judgment when it matters most.

Because when customers need real answers or real empathy, they still want to talk to someone who listens. And now, with the right AI architecture in place, voice isn’t a legacy cost center. It’s the emotional engine of the modern customer experience.

With platforms like Avaya Infinity, businesses can now use voice as the high-trust channel it was always meant to be, backed by data, powered by AI, and centered on human connection.

The Voice Paradox

What is the Voice Paradox? The Voice Paradox is the reality that as AI and automation handle more routine interactions, customer expectations rise, not fall. That makes voice even more critical for trust, empathy, and complex problem-solving.

As automation and AI handle more interactions, consumer expectations are rising, not falling. This creates what’s known as the Voice Paradox:

Dimension Consumer Expectation Operational Challenge Strategic Implication Human Imperative 83% want human access for complex issues 51% of contact centers struggle to enable real-time insights to improve interactions on the fly. (Forrester) Voice must serve as the “Trust Tier” Empathy vs. Speed 83% say it is extremely important to speak to a human when issues arise Pressure for 24/7 instant service Free agents from routine to focus on empathy Personalization 80% more likely to buy if personalized Only 12% of organizations have effectively eliminated data silos. (Forrester) Voice must be grounded in context Omnichannel Experience 96% expect no repetition across channels Consumers now navigate a fragmented mix of many distinct channels, led by Phone (80%), Email (67%), and Live Chat (47%) Voice must integrate seamlessly with digital

Voice in an AI world is no longer about volume. It’s about building a bridge between automation and empathy, context and care. It’s about value.

Why Voice Still Matters

The phone is still the #1 preferred channel for high-value interactions.

Despite AI advancements, 41% of consumers rank voice as their primary channel for addressing complex issues. Here’s why:

Comprehension Gap : 60% of consumers say human agents better understand their context and needs than bots.

: 60% of consumers say human agents better understand their context and needs than bots. Satisfaction Gap : 44% of consumers still explicitly prefer human contact over AI solutions, even if the AI is fast.

: 44% of consumers still explicitly prefer human contact over AI solutions, even if the AI is fast. Silent Abandonment : 74% of consumers have stopped doing business with a company without ever complaining.

: 74% of consumers have stopped doing business with a company without ever complaining. Churn Risk: 52% of consumers switch brands after a single poor digital experience.

Voice remains the most direct and emotionally resonant channel, especially in high-stakes or complex situations. Voice delivers what bots still can’t: nuance, emotion, improvisation, and empathy in real time.

From Contact to Connection: Reframing the Role of Voice

What is AI-powered voice?

AI-powered voice is a modern channel where AI assists agents, surfaces context, and enables smarter, faster, more empathetic conversations. Voice in an AI world doesn’t operate in isolation. It’s part of a broader evolution from transactional servicing to predictive connection.

For consumers, this shift looks like:

From interaction → engagement

→ From acquaintance → relationship

→ From unfamiliar → personal

For brands, it means:

From fragmented → unified

→ From decentralized → centralized

→ From servicing → caring

How AI Enhances Voice Without Replacing It

Today’s leading voice experiences are blended: AI handles the heavy lifting while humans bring the heart.

Here’s how Avaya Infinity realizes this synergy:

Avaya Infinity provides Persistent Context : AI summarizes past interactions and presents them to the agent before the call begins, eliminating repetition and frustration.

: AI summarizes past interactions and presents them to the agent before the call begins, eliminating repetition and frustration. Avaya Infinity enables Informed Greetings : Agents can open customer conversations with “I see you were reviewing your billing history,” and deliver proactive help with confidence.

: Agents can open customer conversations with “I see you were reviewing your billing history,” and deliver proactive help with confidence. Avaya Infinity supports Real-Time Sentiment Analysis : Detects frustration or confusion and empowers agents with live coaching or offers.

: Detects frustration or confusion and empowers agents with live coaching or offers. Avaya Infinity empowers Speech Analytics: Tracks tone and emotional cues to guide conversation flow and improve resolution rates.

The result? A hybrid model that delivers both efficiency and humanity, with agents acting as skilled problem solvers rather than script readers. Avaya calls this Tandem Care.

What is Tandem Care? Tandem Care is a hybrid operating model where AI delivers efficiency and insight, while human agents deliver empathy, judgment, and problem-solving in real time.

Voice in an AI world creates measurable impact across key business KPIs:

Employee Satisfaction

Agents feel empowered, not overburdened leading to better performance and retention.

Agents feel empowered, not overburdened leading to better performance and retention. Brand Preference

Customers who feel heard are more likely to choose your brand again.

Customers who feel heard are more likely to choose your brand again. Brand Loyalty

Empathy builds emotional connection, which becomes repeat business.

Empathy builds emotional connection, which becomes repeat business. Revenue ROI

Service excellence drives higher conversion rates, bigger orders, and lower churn.

High-Stakes Sectors Depend on Voice

In critical industries like finance and healthcare, voice remains the ultimate channel of trust. In banking, only 18% trust AI for large money transfers; most prefer a human voice. In healthcare, 74% prefer a human to explain test results, even when AI handles triage. These moments are not just about exchanging information. They’re about emotional reassurance, privacy, and dignity, areas where only voice can truly deliver.

Common high-stakes voice use cases:

Fraud concerns and account takeover

Billing disputes and unexpected charges

Care coordination and explaining test results

Urgent service restoration and outage escalation

Identity verification for sensitive requests

Complaints where retention is at risk

Core Fundamentals of Voice in an AI World

Four pillars guide the next-generation voice experience:

🔹 Promoting Choice

Support hybrid and cloud environments to meet customers wherever they are without tech sprawl.

🔹 Activating Intelligence

Give agents AI-powered tools that summarize, predict, and guide, freeing them to connect meaningfully.

🔹 Nurturing Relationships

Ground every interaction in history and context to personalize at scale.

🔹 Enriching the Journey

Ensure seamless transitions between digital and humans with no re-explaining, no frustration, just connection.

Avaya Infinity is Your Foundation for Voice in an AI World

Avaya Infinity brings everything together into one unified platform: One identity through a single app, AI-augmented intelligence, open integration, and flexible deployment that adapts to your enterprise’s needs.

We’ve entered a new era where digital tools handle the volume and voice delivers the value. The future of customer experience belongs to those who leverage AI to remove friction, enrich every moment with data, and use voice to deliver what matters most: empathy, trust, and connection.

With Avaya Infinity, your organization is ready to move from contact to connection at scale, with speed, and with heart.

Infinity is more than a communications platform. It’s a Connection Center where every call, message, or meeting becomes a chance to deepen loyalty and drive outcomes.

