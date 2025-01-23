How Teleperformance Thrives with Avaya's Flexible Solutions

Teleperformance, a global leader in the contact center and business process outsourcing (BPO) industry, has a more than 40-year reputation of consistently achieving growth by utilizing advanced technologies to help enable their digital transformation. Operating in over 100 countries and serving 170 markets, the company's commitment to delivering exceptional omnichannel customer experiences is supported by their robust technological infrastructure. At the heart of this success is Teleperformance’s long-standing relationship with Avaya, whose flexible and scalable solutions have empowered Teleperformance to expand its operations and meet the evolving demands of its clients.

For more than 25 years Teleperformance has trusted Avaya and Avaya Experience Platform (AXP), both of which have been pivotal in supporting the company’s global operations. AXP provides the stability, reliability, and flexibility needed to ensure seamless communication across different corners of the world. For an organization like Teleperformance, where handling high volumes of voice interactions is vital, the ability to maintain uninterrupted and high-quality connections is non-negotiable. Avaya's solutions not only meet these needs, but also offer the adaptability required to cater to unique client demands such as strict security and regulatory compliance directives.

A key factor in Teleperformance's sustained growth, Avaya Experience Platform allows the company to fully customize its environment for each client, offering tailor-made solutions that can be scaled as needed. Whether clients require on-premises, cloud, or hybrid deployments, Avaya’s solution supports them all, providing a model through which Teleperformance only activates the licenses or services it needs. This adaptability has been advantageous in helping the company keep pace with market demands, without the burden of unnecessary overhead or challenges meeting customer needs within the confines of the platform.