Innovation in Education: Tara Pasalic’s Journey at McMaster University

Tara Pasalic has been an active contributor to the transformation of McMaster's digital landscape while maintaining a focus on continuity and user experience. As a Systems Integration Specialist at McMaster, Tara’s journey highlights the importance of balancing technological progress with operational stability, ensuring that innovations serve to enhance rather than disrupt the educational environment. By effectively managing this balance, Tara has helped position McMaster as a leader in showcasing the impact of dedicated and thoughtful integration of new technologies.

A Mission of Excellence

McMaster University has been on a strategic IT journey, and Tara’s leadership in the adoption of CCaaS (Contact Center as a Service) and exploring hybrid models with Avaya Experience Platform, has contributed to McMaster's commitment to innovation that enhances the student experience without risking resilience or operational disruption.

Embracing Innovative Strategies

One of the standout strategies at McMaster has been the implementation of a “Bring Your Own Carrier” (BYOC) hybrid proof of concept. The initiative aims to capitalize on Avaya Experience Platform for the university’s call center tenants while leveraging current on-premises infrastructure. The move is strategic, enabling McMaster to maximize existing investments while integrating new innovations such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and SMS messaging for international student engagement without overhauling their entire system.

Tara’s influence and commitment have been instrumental in driving these changes. Her extensive collaboration with the Avaya team has ensured that every technological advancement aligns with the university’s operational needs and goals. With Tara's support, McMaster mitigates the risk of disruption while enhancing the overall experience for students and staff alike.

Overcoming Challenges with Vision and Resilience

The journey to modernization has not been without its challenges. Transitioning from on-premises systems to cloud-based solutions required overcoming significant hurdles, particularly in maintaining the robust functionality that McMaster’s call centers relied upon. Tara’s determination and positive attitude were crucial in navigating these challenges. By working closely with Avaya’s development team, she was able to tweak and adapt solutions to meet the unique needs of McMaster’s diverse call centers.

Her commitment to ensuring a smooth transition was evident in her efforts to implement the BYOC project, which allows for direct extension transfers—a feature critical to the university’s operations. This project, which has been in the works for over a year, is now in its proof-of-concept phase and has great promise to enhance the student/user experience significantly.

Measuring Impact and Driving Results

The impact of these innovations is clear. For example, supervisors now have better control over the system with enhanced notification capabilities and the flexibility for agents to work remotely. This flexibility was particularly vital during the pandemic when remote work became a necessity. The university’s innovation approach not only better supports students and staff but also firmly positions McMaster as a forward-thinking institution ready to meet future demands.

Individual Leadership and Advocacy

Tara’s influence extends beyond McMaster University. As a chapter leader for the International Avaya User Group (IAUG) in Toronto and Ottawa, she actively champions Avaya’s solutions and shares her wealth of experiences with other institutions. Her role in IAUG highlights her commitment to fostering a community of innovation and continuous improvement. Through IAUG, Tara engages with peers, participates in discussions, and provides valuable insights gained from her hands-on experience with Avaya’s technologies.

Beyond her professional achievements, Tara’s dedication to her work is reflected in her personal interactions. She is known for her positive outlook and willingness to engage with colleagues and peers at social events, where she often shares insights about Avaya’s technologies. Her long-term association with McMaster and her active participation in IAUG underscore her deep commitment to the university’s success and the broader educational community.

Embracing Innovation for Enhanced Customer Experience

Looking ahead, Tara remains focused on enhancing the customer experience at McMaster. The ongoing BYOC project is a testament to her dedication to innovation without disruption and the clear benefits of this unique approach. By integrating new technologies seamlessly into existing systems, Tara and the entire McMaster IT community ensure the university continues to deliver exceptional service to its students and staff – reinforcing the university’s reputation as a leader in educational excellence.

Tara’s work at McMaster exemplifies the core principles of Avaya’s "innovation without disruption" philosophy. Her efforts are a true testament that every institution can successfully embrace digital transformation while maintaining operational integrity. As McMaster continues to innovate, Tara’s contributions will undoubtedly serve as a model for others in the education sector.

