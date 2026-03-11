The most expensive customer interaction your company will ever have is the one that happens twice.

Not because of agent time. Not because of call handling costs. Because of what it signals: a system so fragmented that a customer who already explained their problem, already shared their account number, already invested their time and emotional energy, must do it all over again. That repetition carries a price tag most enterprises never see on a balance sheet. Still, it shows up in every quarterly churn report, every declining NPS score, and every competitor's growing market share.

New data from the Avaya Connected Consumer Research Series quantifies the true economic impact of disconnected customer experiences, and the findings should fundamentally reshape how enterprise leaders think about their contact center investments. The survey of U.S. consumers reveals that the gap between what customers expect and what most businesses deliver is not narrowing. It is accelerating. And the organizations that close it first will capture a disproportionate share of loyalty, revenue, and competitive advantage.

The Fragmentation Tax: What Disconnection Actually Costs

Most enterprises do not have a technology problem. They have an orchestration problem. Their channels work. Their agents are trained. Their AI tools are deployed. But none of these elements communicate with each other the way customers assume they do.

Consider the data: 96% of consumers say it is important to switch between channels without repeating information. Seventy-one percent call it very important. Yet 70% of those same consumers report they have abandoned an interaction entirely because switching channels was too difficult. That is not a minor usability complaint. That is seven out of ten customers walking away, often permanently, because the architecture behind the experience failed them.

The math is brutal. If your contact center handles a million interactions a year and even a fraction of those involve channel-switching friction, you are hemorrhaging revenue through a structural flaw that no amount of agent coaching or chatbot optimization can fix.

And here is what makes it worse: these customers do not complain first. They simply leave. The research found that 74% of consumers have quietly stopped doing business with a company after a frustrating service experience, without ever raising the issue. Nearly four in ten say they have done this with multiple companies. Silence is not satisfaction. It is resignation.

What Customers Actually Want (And Why Most Companies Get It Wrong)

The industry has spent the last decade obsessing over channel proliferation. More channels, more touchpoints, more ways to reach us. The research suggests this emphasis is fundamentally misplaced.

When asked what matters most in a customer interaction, consumers ranked accuracy of information first at 39%, followed by speed of response at 24%. Access to a human came in at 18%, and politeness at 13%. Having multiple contact options? Dead last at 6%.

Read that again. Only 6% of consumers prioritize having multiple ways to reach a business. What they overwhelmingly want instead is to be helped correctly, quickly, and with context, regardless of which channel they happen to be using.

This distinction matters enormously for how enterprises allocate their CX budgets. Adding a new channel is relatively easy. Ensuring that every channel shares context, memory, and intelligence with every other channel is an architecture problem. It is the difference between adding more doors to a building and designing one in which every room already knows who just walked in.

Phone remains the most preferred channel by a wide margin, chosen by 41% of consumers, with live chat and email tied at 18% each. 80% of consumers have used a phone to contact a business in the past six months, while 67% used email and 47% used live chat. The pattern is clear: customers use many channels but prefer the ones that offer clarity, speed, and the reassurance of a human connection. Voice is not fading. It is evolving, and it demands the same intelligence and contextual awareness as digital touchpoints.

The Orchestration Imperative: Context as Competitive Advantage

The research paints a vivid picture of what an orchestrated experience means in practice. It means that when 94% of consumers say agents should already know their context when taking over from an AI assistant, the platform makes that seamless. It means that when 83% expect agents to know their history with a company, the system surfaces that history instantly. When 92% say real-time personalization is at least somewhat important, the architecture enables it without manual intervention.

These are not aspirational preferences. They are baseline expectations. And they collectively describe a system where every interaction, whether handled by a human agent, an AI assistant, or a fluid combination of both, draws on a persistent layer of customer context that follows the journey across channels, sessions, and time.

This is what Avaya calls the Connection Center: a fundamental reimagining of the contact center from a cost-driven transaction hub into a relationship-building engine where every touchpoint adds to the customer's story rather than starting it over.

Why the Old Playbook Fails: The Architecture Problem Behind the Experience Problem

Traditional contact center architectures were built for a world where interactions were discrete events. A customer called, an agent answered, and the ticket closed. The next call started fresh.

But customers no longer operate this way. Their journeys span weeks, involve multiple channels, and include interactions with both human agents and AI systems. The research shows that 69% of consumers always or usually notice when experiences feel personalized, and 86% expect companies to remember their preferences across interactions. Only 8% actively prefer not to be remembered.

Bolt-on solutions cannot solve this. Adding a chatbot to a legacy system does not create orchestration. Connecting a CRM to an IVR does not create memory. These integrations may improve individual touchpoints, but they leave the fundamental fragmentation intact. The customer still falls through the cracks between systems.

What is needed is a platform designed from the ground up for persistent context, dynamic routing, and intelligent handoffs across every mode of interaction. The economics of this approach are compelling: rather than paying the recurring costs of context-free interactions (longer handle times, repeated escalations, customer attrition), enterprises invest once in an orchestration layer that reduces friction across every subsequent interaction.

Avaya Infinity: The Architecture of Connection

The Avaya Infinity platform was purpose-built to address this orchestration gap. Built on a unified Kubernetes architecture and deployable across Azure, AWS, GCP, or on-premises environments, Infinity operates on four connecting principles that map directly to what the research tells us consumers demand:

Connecting Channels - bringing voice and digital channels together so communication flows seamlessly. When a customer moves from chat to phone, the conversation moves with them. When an AI assistant escalates to a human agent, the full interaction history, attempted resolutions, and customer sentiment transfer instantly. This is how you address the 70% who abandon interactions due to channel-switching friction: you eliminate the friction.

Connecting Insights - combining fragmented data sources into a unified view that illuminates customer behaviors and enables smarter decisions. This is how you deliver the real-time personalization that 92% of consumers expect: by aggregating CRM data, interaction history, behavioral signals, and contextual cues into one actionable intelligence layer, updated in the moment that matters.

Connecting Technologies - unifying AI, applications, and disparate systems into a single ecosystem. Avaya Infinity takes an AI-agnostic approach, supporting Model Context Protocol (MCP) to allow enterprises to plug in the AI models of their choice. This is not about choosing between vendors. It is about building an open orchestration engine that adapts as the AI landscape evolves, without rearchitecting workflows every time a better model emerges.

Connecting Workflows - integrating and orchestrating every workflow to deliver hyper-personalized experiences. Unlike legacy systems that route interactions based on static rules, Infinity's orchestration is dynamic and event-driven. Business users can design, automate, and evolve workflows using no-code/low-code tools, accelerating time to value without heavy IT involvement.

The result is a platform where every second of delay is replaced with an opportunity to connect, where every channel transition carries full context. Where AI and human agents operate from the same intelligence layer, creating experiences that feel both intelligent and deeply human.

The Partnership Model: Why AI Augmentation Wins

The most revealing finding in the entire research series is this: 69% of consumers say it is extremely or very important that AI and human agents work together, with technology helping people provide better service rather than replacing them.

This is not a marginal preference. It is a decisive rejection of the "AI replaces agents" narrative that has dominated industry discourse. Consumers want AI that makes human agents faster, smarter, and more informed. They want the best of both: the speed and consistency of automation with the empathy and judgment of a person.

The data reinforces this at every level. While 56% of consumers are satisfied with fast automated resolution when it works, 83% still say speaking with a human is very important when issues arise. And when it comes to sensitive financial matters like fraud or insurance claims, 97% prefer human interaction at least some of the time, with 67% choosing "always."

Avaya Infinity is architected around this principle. Its AI-powered agent-assist tools equip human agents with real-time insights, conversation summaries, next-best actions, and sentiment cues, so they can focus on what they do best: solving nuanced problems and building relationships. The AI handles the routine and repetitive, the human handles the complex and emotional, and the platform ensures seamless, contextual transitions between them.

Trust as a Business Metric

The research reveals something that should change how every C-suite executive thinks about their data strategy: 87% of consumers say trust in data protection is essential to their loyalty. Nearly half, 46%, say it is so essential that they will not stay loyal without it.

Trust is no longer a soft sentiment or a compliance checkbox. It is a measurable differentiator that directly impacts retention, preference, and revenue. In a world where 76% of consumers have chosen one brand over another based solely on service quality, the brands that deliver fast, personalized, and human experiences while maintaining data integrity will capture a structural advantage.

Avaya Infinity addresses this through enterprise-grade security, single-tenant architecture by default, and configurable data governance that balances personalization with privacy. Every instance provides the data sovereignty and control that highly regulated industries require, without sacrificing the agility and speed of innovation of cloud-native platforms.

The Connection Center Advantage: From Transactions to Relationships

The shift from contact center to connection center is not a rebrand. It is a fundamental change in what the customer-facing operation is designed to achieve.

A contact center measures handle time, first-call resolution, and cost per interaction. A connection center measures relationship depth, lifetime value, and trust. A contact center routes calls. A connection center orchestrates journeys. A contact center resolves tickets. A connection center builds loyalty.

The economic argument for this transition is straightforward. When 60% of consumers expect to reach a live agent within six minutes before frustration sets in, and your orchestration layer can intelligently prioritize, route, and equip that agent with full context before they even say hello, you have turned a cost center into a competitive weapon. When your platform can detect rising signs of frustration in real time and proactively intervene before a customer silently churns, you have moved from reactive support to predictive engagement.

The research confirms that consumers are ready for this shift. The question is whether enterprises will build the architecture to meet them there.

The Path Forward

The data from the Avaya Connected Consumer Research Series tells a consistent story: customers are not asking for more technology. They are asking for better connections. They want accuracy over channel proliferation, context over convenience, and partnership between AI and humans over replacement of either.

The cost of ignoring these signals is not abstract. It shows up in the 74% who leave without warning. In the 70% who abandon interactions when channels fail to connect. In the 87% who say data trust is essential or very important to their loyalty.

The cost of addressing them, on the other hand, decreases with every interaction. A well-orchestrated platform does not just handle today's customer calls better. It makes every subsequent interaction faster, smarter, and more connected because the context compounds, the intelligence deepens, and the relationship grows.

That is the economics of orchestration. The most expensive interaction is the one that starts from zero. The most valuable is the one that remembers everything that came before.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a connection center, and how does it differ from a traditional contact center?

A connection center evolves the traditional contact center model by shifting the focus from transactional interactions to orchestrated customer relationships. While a contact center routes calls and resolves tickets using siloed tools, a connection center unifies channels, data, AI, and human agents into a persistent experience layer. This means every interaction builds on the last, with full context carried across channels, sessions, and time. Avaya Infinity is designed to power this transition for large enterprises and government organizations.

What is customer experience orchestration, and why does it matter?

Customer experience orchestration is the real-time coordination of channels, data, AI systems, and human agents to deliver seamless, personalized interactions across every touchpoint. Research shows that 96% of consumers expect seamless channel switching without repeating information, and 92% want real-time personalization. Orchestration is the architectural capability that makes both possible, replacing static routing rules with dynamic, event-driven workflows that adapt to each customer's journey.

How does Avaya Infinity use AI alongside human agents?

Avaya Infinity follows an augmentation model rather than a replacement model - research shows that 69% of consumers say it is extremely or very important that AI and human agents work together. The platform's AI-powered agent assist provides real-time insights, interaction summaries, and next-best action recommendations to human agents. AI handles routine tasks while humans address complex, emotional, or high-stakes situations. Full context transfers seamlessly between AI and human agents, so customers never have to repeat themselves.

What deployment options does Avaya Infinity support?

Avaya Infinity is built on a unified Kubernetes architecture that runs the same stack across every deployment model. It can be deployed on Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud Platform, as well as on-premises using edge technologies like Azure Local, AWS Outposts, and Google Distributed Cloud. Every instance is single-tenant by default, providing the data sovereignty and security that regulated industries require while delivering cloud-native agility.

What is the Avaya Connected Consumer Research Series?

The Avaya Connected Consumer Research Series is an ongoing research initiative surveying U.S. consumers about their customer experience expectations, preferences, and behaviors. The first report, "Signals of Connection," surveyed 510 nationally representative U.S. consumers aged 18 to 60 in January 2026. The study achieved a 95% confidence level, with a margin of error of approximately 4.3 to 4.5 percent.

How can orchestration help reduce customer churn?

The research reveals that 74% of consumers have silently stopped doing business with a company after a frustrating experience. Orchestration addresses the root causes of this silent churn: broken channel transitions (70% have abandoned interactions due to this), a lack of context when transferred between agents or AI (94% expect agents to know their context already), and impersonal experiences (92% expect tailored support). By maintaining persistent context and enabling fluid transitions, orchestrated platforms can detect friction signals and intervene before customers disengage.

What role does personalization play in the connection center model?

Personalization is foundational to the connection center. Research shows 69% of consumers always or usually notice when experiences feel personalized, and 86% expect companies to remember their preferences. Avaya Infinity enables personalization through a cross-system intelligence layer that aggregates customer data from CRMs, interaction history, and behavioral cues into real-time, actionable insights. This powers everything from dynamic routing decisions to AI assistant responses to the guidance surfaced for human agents.

What is Model Context Protocol (MCP), and how does Avaya Infinity use it?

Model Context Protocol is an open standard that allows AI models to securely interact with external tools, data sources, APIs, and user context. Avaya Infinity's support for MCP enables enterprises to integrate their preferred large language models and agentic AI with plug-and-play ease, creating more flexible and personalized customer journeys without rearchitecting workflows. Combined with Avaya's partnership with Databricks, MCP support bridges the gap between raw enterprise data and applied intelligence.

Why does phone remain the most preferred customer service channel?

Despite the proliferation of digital channels, the phone is preferred by 41% of consumers, more than double the next options (live chat and email at 18% each). The research suggests this is because voice delivers the clarity, speed, and emotional reassurance that customers prioritize most. Avaya Infinity treats voice not as legacy infrastructure but as an evolving, AI-enhanced channel, pairing it with real-time speech analytics, intelligent routing, and full cross-channel context.

What is the business case for investing in a connection center platform?

The business case rests on quantifiable customer behavior. When 76% of consumers choose brands based on service quality, 87% tie loyalty directly to data trust, and 74% leave silently after bad experiences, the cost of fragmented customer experiences becomes a measurable drag on revenue and retention. Connection center platforms like Avaya Infinity reduce this cost by eliminating redundant interactions, accelerating resolution through context-rich orchestration, enabling proactive intervention before churn occurs, and turning every service interaction into a loyalty-building moment.