Senior Manager, Commercial Offers and Product Management, Avaya

Chris Peterson is Senior Manager of Commercial Offers and Product Management at Avaya, where he drives the development and enablement of Infinity Cloud, Avaya Subscription, and cutting-edge customer success solutions. He plays a vital role in supporting Avaya’s position as a premier technology partner for U.S. federal, state, and local governments.

A customer-centric leader with 35 years of dedicated telecom and IT experience, Chris's journey began in 1991 at a Western Electric fiber optic manufacturing plant. Throughout his tenure across AT&T, Lucent Technologies, and Avaya, he has built extensive expertise spanning services delivery and product management for both cloud and on-premises solutions. He is highly regarded for his ability to lead and collaborate across diverse teams to bring complex, results-oriented commercial offers to market.

Outside of work, Chris is a devoted family man who shares three children and two grandchildren with his wife of 18 years. Deeply active in their community, they teach a Sunday school class, lead a prison ministry, and participate in global mission work, recently traveling to Kenya. Chris is an avid outdoorsman and a proud, lifelong fan of his alma mater, the Georgia Bulldogs.