Building a Customer-Centric Banking Experience with Avaya

Customers expect banking experiences that are seamless and tailored across every channel. Meeting these expectations while navigating operational complexities can be a daunting challenge for financial institutions.

Avaya Experience Platform revolutionizes customer engagement with multichannel support, AI-driven virtual assistants, and smooth handoffs to live agents. From enhancing remote banking services to ensuring robust security and operational continuity, Avaya empowers banks to deliver frictionless interactions that build trust and loyalty.

The Challenges of Customer-Centric Banking

Financial institutions face unique challenges in delivering a superior customer experience while managing operational scale and complexity. For many banks, these challenges include:

Meeting the needs of growing customer bases across diverse geographies

Resolvings transactions and inquiries quickly and securely across all channels

Serving regions with varying levels of infrastructure development

Adopting new technologies while ensuring uninterrupted services

These challenges require innovative solutions that align operational efficiency with an enhanced customer experience. Avaya Experience Platform addresses these demands, helping banks modernize their customer engagement strategies and overcome barriers to growth.

Avaya Experience Platform for Modern Banking

Multichannel Support for Seamless Experiences

Modern banking demands that clients communicate using their channel of choice: voice, text, or seamless self-service. Avaya unifies these diverse touchpoints into a single platform, simplifying workflows and delivering a consistent customer experience. This unified approach allows banks to interact with customers wherever they are.

AI-Driven Virtual Assistants for Efficiency

AI-powered virtual assistants revolutionize customer interactions by managing routine tasks such as account inquiries, transaction authentication, and loan application updates. Available 24/7, these assistants minimize wait times, provide instant resolutions, and ensure consistent service across all channels.

And with advanced speech analytics and AI capabilities, financial institutions can extract valuable insights from past interactions, uncovering patterns and customer preferences to deliver more personalized and effective service.

Seamless Transitions to Live Agents

For more complex inquiries, Avaya’s AI capabilities ensure context-rich handoffs to live agents. Equipped with real-time insights, detailed customer histories, and sentiment analysis, agents are empowered to deliver personalized solutions. This integration not only enhances efficiency but ensures that every customer interaction feels meaningful and informed.

Proactive Engagement Through Predictive Analytics

The financial industry thrives on trust and proactive relationship-building. Avaya’s predictive analytics identify emerging trends and potential pain points, enabling banks to address issues before they escalate. By anticipating customer needs preemptively, financial institutions can build loyalty and strengthen their customer relationships.

Hyper-Personalization for Meaningful Connections

Avaya takes personalization to the next level by equipping agents with tools like real-time sentiment analysis and contextual insights. These capabilities enable agents to adapt their approach to meet individual customer needs. Features like video banking add an additional layer of hyper-personalization, for deeper connections with customers through secure and convenient face-to-face interactions.

Empowering Employees to Elevate CX

Customer satisfaction begins with an empowered and well-supported workforce. Avaya’s solutions integrate employee experience (EX) strategies into the customer engagement process, simplifying workflows no matter the channel and reducing the need for agents to switch between apps. When employees are equipped with the right tools and insights, they are better positioned to address customer pain points, ensuring a seamless and satisfying customer experience (CX).

AXP in Action: Access Bank's Transformation with Avaya

Access Bank, a leading commercial bank operating across three continents, partnered with Avaya to revolutionize its customer and employee experiences. Leveraging Avaya Experience Platform in a hybrid cloud model, Access Bank unified its voice and digital channels, introduced video banking, and integrated AI-driven tools like voice biometrics and conversational AI.

The results were transformative:

Improved response times : Voice response time dropped from over two minutes to just 30 seconds, while email response time was reduced from 144 hours to under seven hours.

: Voice response time dropped from over two minutes to just 30 seconds, while email response time was reduced from 144 hours to under seven hours. Enhanced customer satisfaction : Net promoter score (NPS) improved significantly, reflecting greater customer trust and loyalty.

: Net promoter score (NPS) improved significantly, reflecting greater customer trust and loyalty. Inclusive banking: Real-time language translation and sign-language support made banking more accessible to a diverse customer base.

"We are the third biggest bank in the world in terms of transaction volumes. Moving entirely to the cloud would risk disruption, so we’ve built a hybrid system. This way, we can turn features on and off without risking business continuity."

—Virginie Nowak, Chief Customer Experience Officer, Access Bank

Through its partnership with Avaya, Access Bank is on track to double its customer base to 125 million by 2027, demonstrating the power of Avaya’s tools to drive growth and innovation.

Empowering Financial Institutions to Drive Relationships, Not Just Transactions

A customer-centric banking experience is not just about transactions but meaningful connections and relationships. Avaya Experience Platform empowers financial institutions to deliver personalized service through multichannel support, AI-driven tools, and seamless collaboration. By integrating customer and employee experiences, Avaya provides the tools to scale operations, improve satisfaction, and future-proof the financial industry.

Learn how Avaya can transform your customer engagement strategies and build a banking experience that stands out.

