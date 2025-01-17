How Avaya Helped Utility Company Edenor Meet the Heightened Expectations of 3 Million Customers

Utility companies have a customer base just like any consumer-facing organization. But due to the essential nature of their products, expectations for these companies are higher than usual. If a Bluetooth speaker fails, it is an annoyance – but an electrical outage is a far more paralyzing problem.

That logic carries through to the experiences that are provided by utility firms versus ‘standard’ consumer-focused companies. Consumers expect to have access to the brands they are buying from anytime, anywhere, and across a variety of channels, devices, and platforms. Utility consumers want that too, but they have deeper expectations for instant engagement, particularly in the event of a service issue.

That is a point that Edenor, Argentina’s largest electricity distributor, is especially aware of. The company serves over 3 million customers across 20 municipalities in Buenos Aires, impacting more than 9 million lives. With an annual influx of 5.5 million calls, 200,000 social media messages, 100,000 SMSs, and more than 80,000 emails, Edenor recognizes that around-the-clock support is non-negotiable.

Providing a great experience through every one of those interactions is an ongoing challenge, and Edenor is always looking to stay ahead of its customer expectation curve.

“Edenor's objective is to make more channels available to customers and convert the most frequent contact reasons to be resolved through self-service channels, and thus leave personalized contacts for the cases that do require it.” Diego Poggetti, Director of Information Technology and Telecommunications at Edenor.

Most recently, Edenor worked in partnership with Avaya to provide customers with a 360-degree view of their interactions, evolving its call center into an omnichannel contact center. Leveraging Avaya Experience Platform™ On-Premises (AXP On-Prem), Edenor revolutionized its customer service approach.

The AXP On-Prem platform created a robust but flexible CX environment that supports various deployment models, along with third-party API and SDK integrations and cloud-powered innovations that blend voice, digital, and AI capabilities—perfectly suited for Edenor’s needs.

AXP On-Prem enables Edenor to continue adopting new technology and enhances its customer service capabilities by incorporating generative AI features to spur greater automation across its digital channels. Looking to the future, more capabilities – such as automation of personalized call campaigns, speech and text analytics to improve service quality, and data analysis to provide responses highly tailored to customers’ needs – are all on the horizon.

In the meantime, the Avaya Experience Platform has already enabled scalable operations for Edenor during peak periods and incorporated new channels to meet evolving customer preferences, all without disrupting ongoing business processes or accessibility. Edenor’s voice and digital channels are now augmented by robust reporting capabilities for 384 voice agents and integrated outbound campaigns.

“For the customer, this integration represents a qualitative leap in their experience with Edenor. Avaya helped us improve segmentation, so that calls land the right operator without the need for transfers or additional waiting time; it also helped us lower the average handle time and was a key contributor to the 19-percent point increase in self-managed services,” said Hernán González, Modernization and Customer Experience Manager at Edenor.

Edenor's achievements prove that delivering great CX and consumer engagement in the utility sector is, like the essential services it offers, essential.

