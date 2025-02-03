Avaya Aura: Transforming Enterprise Collaboration and Communication

With distributed teams, mobile workforces, and the growing demand for real-time collaboration, many businesses struggle to keep their communication infrastructure scalable and aligned with operational goals.

Avaya Aura is designed for enterprises that prioritize people-centric collaboration, Avaya Aura transforms fragmented communication systems into a cohesive platform that simplifies workflows and delivers exceptional employee and customer experiences.

The Challenges Enterprises Face

Enterprises today face several challenges in maintaining efficient communication:

1. Complex, Siloed Systems: Disconnected communication tools increase operational costs and hinder productivity.

2. Distributed Workforces: Remote and mobile employees require reliable tools to collaborate effectively.

3. Poor Experiences: Both customers and employees face delays and inefficiencies due to outdated systems.

4. Scaling with Growth: Expanding enterprises need communication systems that scale without disruption or high costs.

Why Avaya Aura

Avaya Aura is a comprehensive communication and collaboration platform that consolidates voice, video, messaging, and collaboration tools into one centralized system. With a session-based architecture, it unifies networks, devices, applications, and presence across an enterprise for a more powerful communication experience.

Key Differentiators:

Supports existing PBXs and third-party systems, reducing the need for a complete overhaul.

Combines openness, centralized administration, and granular control to meet enterprise-scale needs.

Provides an evolutionary path to integrate cloud-based innovations and hybrid configurations.

How Avaya Aura Supports These Challenges

Avaya Aura addresses the challenges of enterprise communication with innovative solutions that simplify systems and enable seamless scalability:

Unified Communication for Stronger Collaboration

Avaya Aura integrates voice, video, messaging, and conferencing into a single platform. Tools like Avaya IX Workplace ensure that employees can collaborate in real-time across any device, maintaining efficiency regardless of location.

Flexibility and Scalability

Expand with Cloud-Ready Pathways : Avaya Aura provides the flexibility to start on-premises and transition to hybrid or full cloud configurations when your business is ready.

SIP Migration : Improve the efficiency of your on-premises platform and lay the groundwork for future cloud migration through streamlined SIP migration.

Cloud-Based Apps : Add apps that work seamlessly alongside your on-premises solution to expand functionality without disruption.

Cost-Effective Integration



Avaya Aura leverages your existing PBX systems and third-party communication tools for an evolutionary path that modernizes your infrastructure. Integrations with leading platforms like Microsoft Teams, Salesforce, ServiceNow, and Zoom enable streamlined workflows and improved productivity.

For example, Avaya Aura x Zoom Workplace seamlessly combines the enterprise-grade reliability of Avaya Aura with Zoom’s modern collaboration tools, enabling businesses to enhance productivity while retaining their existing infrastructure. This integration ensures streamlined communication and collaboration through a single interface, offering advanced capabilities without sacrificing customizations or features.

Enhanced Customer and Employee Experiences

Compliance and Standards : Avaya Aura enhances compliance with critical standards like HIPAA and PCI, ensuring secure communication and data handling for regulated industries.

Advanced API Integration : Use the Avaya API exchange to integrate REST APIs, enabling you to add new user and security features with ease. These integrations personalize and optimize your communication services, ensuring they meet your organization’s unique needs.

Streamlined Administration



Avaya Aura’s centralized management console makes it easy to provision and administer users across your enterprise. Features like push notifications and multiple device connections ensure employees stay connected without additional administrative overhead.

Comprehensive Collaboration Tools



With Avaya Aura, users benefit from robust tools like Avaya Calling for Microsoft Teams, enabling click-to-dial capabilities, direct routing, and seamless access to contact information directly within the Teams interface.

Avaya Aura Real-World Impact: Ureblock Case Study

Challenge: Ureblock, a Mexican manufacturer with eight production plants, faced fragmented communication systems that resulted in dropped calls, inefficiencies, and high costs. Collaboration across locations was challenging, and customer service was negatively impacted.

Solution: Avaya Aura 8 was implemented, along with virtualized voice servers, videoconferencing tools, and centralized management. SIP migration reduced costs, while mobility solutions enabled communication for sales teams on the go.

Results:

Dropped calls decreased from 60% to 0%.

Customer complaints about communication issues were eliminated.

Video conferencing tools improved collaboration across plants, enabling faster issue resolution.

Cost savings were achieved through efficient call management and virtualized systems.

“Calls now reach our extensions and redirect to our cell phones seamlessly. We’re always in touch, using just one device. It’s been a game-changer for our business.” – Adrián Becerra Romero, Commercial Director, Ureblock

Transform Enterprise Communication with Avaya Aura

Avaya Aura is a transformative platform that simplifies enterprise communication and scales with your business needs. Its robust architecture, advanced features, and flexibility make it an indispensable tool for businesses navigating the complexities of digital transformation.

Ready to elevate your communications?

Discover how Avaya Aura can revolutionize your enterprise collaboration and communication. Contact us for a demo or consultation today.