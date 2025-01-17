Avaya Collaborates with Zoom to Transform Employee Experience with Avaya Aura x Zoom Workplace

Avaya is introducing Avaya Aura x Zoom Workplace this week at Zoomtopia. Avaya Aura x Zoom Workplace allows users to retain their existing systems’ capabilities, features, and integrations while implementing additional innovation on top. Currently available for early adopters, this solution is designed to enhance communications and collaboration experiences across a variety of industries, enabling employees to supercharge their productivity with a single interface for Avaya’s voice, mobility, and business continuity capabilities with Zoom’s AI-powered collaboration capabilities from the cloud. This combines the scalability and power of Avaya Aura with the flexibility and simplicity of Zoom Workplaces—providing the best of both solutions.

Earlier this year, Avaya announced a strategic partnership with Zoom to enhance business communication and collaboration. Zoom Workplace, with its AI-powered features for meetings, team chats, scheduling, whiteboarding, and more, is designed to seamlessly integrate with Avaya’s Communication & Collaboration Suite. This partnership allows businesses to manage their communication environments and workflows more efficiently than before.

Our collaboration with Zoom allows Avaya customers to experience new AI capabilities while maximizing their existing communication infrastructure. By integrating Zoom’s user-friendly interface with Avaya’s solutions, we’re empowering enterprises to elevate their collaboration capabilities in today’s fast-paced digital world.

Here are some benefits of Avaya Aura x Zoom Workplace::

Keep the Features You Want: Customers can retain their existing Aura features and integrations, ensuring a smooth transition without losing any valuable functionality.

One-Stop Access: With a single desktop client, users can access voice and other unified communication (UC) modules, making for a more streamlined customer experience.

Voice Capabilities: Provides robust voice capabilities, allowing businesses to leverage their current infrastructure while embracing new technologies.

Business Continuity: Particularly in emergencies, by leveraging existing investments in communications. Customers can scale as necessary while retaining all customizations, compliance, and fundamental features like call detail records (CDRs), dial plans, and emergency access.

Enhanced Employee Experience: Employee productivity and team-building tools that foster collaboration and engagement.

Customers gain access to Zoom Workplace's modern collaboration tools including video meetings, team chat, and AI Companion—a feature that records, transcribes, and creates notes and meeting action items—which makes meetings and following up easy and fast, and maintains the reliability and familiar features of their Avaya Aura enterprise-grade system, complete with advanced call handling, voicemail integration, and customized features to ensure business continuity while enhancing functionality. This collaboration is about creating meaningful experiences for both customers and employees. By harnessing the power of AI, businesses can better understand and respond to the evolving needs of their customers, driving satisfaction and loyalty.

Users benefit from a consistent experience across devices, whether they're in the office or working remotely. Single sign-on (SSO) ensures seamless access to all features and integrated contact directories streamline communication and improve productivity.

Employees can easily escalate voice calls to video meetings, leverage Zoom's AI Companion for real-time insights and assistance, and use interactive whiteboards for creative brainstorming sessions. The solution also preserves critical business features such as call recording, detailed reporting, and compliance tools, ensuring that organizations can maintain their operational standards while embracing modern collaboration technologies. This future-ready communication platform enhances productivity, fosters innovation, and adapts to evolving work environments.

In celebration of this partnership, come join us at Zoomtopia, taking place today, where we are a platinum sponsor. Don’t miss the 20-minute on-demand breakout session we’ll be hosting that features Zeus Kerravala, Founder and Principal Analyst at ZK Research: “Continuity Meets Creativity: The Avaya-Zoom Synergy,” this session will explore how hybrid solutions can drive innovation without disruption.