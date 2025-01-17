Empowering Secure and Seamless Communication with Avaya and Pexip

In today's rapidly evolving business landscape, effective communication using Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities and collaboration are key for success. It's important for businesses, government bodies, and regulated sectors to connect in a secure and efficient way. Avaya has partnered with Pexip to offer secure video conferencing solutions that work on-premises and are enhanced with AI, integrated with the Avaya Aura platform.

Avaya, a leader in communication and collaboration solutions, has joined forces with Pexip, a pioneer in secure video meeting technology. Together, they are helping customers change the way organizations conduct video conferences, particularly those with stringent compliance requirements. Let us delve into the details of what it means for businesses worldwide.

Meeting Compliance Needs Without Sacrificing Capabilities

In today's world, where regulations are tight, meeting compliance is critical for organizations, especially those in sensitive government and high-regulated industries. With Pexip's AI-infused on-premises video conferencing solution integrated into Avaya's communication and collaboration suite, business compliance needs are met without comprising on features or their meeting experiences. Pexip's unique on-premises video conferencing solution helps customers meet strict compliance requirements seamlessly, helping them focus on what matters most—productive collaboration.

A Seamless and Secure Communication Experience

What sets Pexip apart is its dedication to delivering secure video on-premises meeting solutions with functionalities like breakout rooms, on-premises AI capabilities, and SIP or H.323 device support. Pexip helps by providing its customers with full control over video conferencing and collaboration data. This level of control, combined with Avaya's robust communication ecosystem, delivers customers with a seamless and secure communication experience for their users.

Pexip's comprehensive approach to security includes encryption of all media by default and adherence to industry-specific certifications such as CCN-STIC (Spain), ANSSI / CSPN (France), JITC, FIPS 140-3, and HIPAA compliance for US Healthcare. By integrating seamlessly with Avaya Aura, Avaya Workplace, and a range of Avaya devices, Pexip empowers organizations to leverage their existing Avaya on-premises infrastructure .

Empowering Businesses to Create Unforgettable Experiences

At Avaya, empowering businesses to create unforgettable experiences is at the heart of what we do. By incorporating Pexip's Infinity secure video conferencing solutions into our on-premises portfolio, we are expanding our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that drive business momentum. Whether it is immersive and customized experiences or seamless collaboration among users, Avaya provides the freedom to choose your journey, with no limits to the experiences you can create.

Pexip shares this vision, making seamless video communication available to all organizations, regardless of technology platforms and security requirements. From business communication to ultra-secure government meetings, medical appointments, and legal proceedings, Pexip's video technology is transforming the way we connect and collaborate.

Join Us in Shaping the Future of Communication

Together Avaya and Pexip are helping to shape the future of on-premises communication, one secure meeting at a time. Whether you are in commercial, government, or regulated industries, now is the time to embrace the next generation of video conferencing solutions.

To learn more about how Avaya and Pexip are revolutionizing on-premises video conferencing, contact us here. Join us on this exciting journey as we redefine the way businesses communicate and collaborate.