Avaya and WEEE compliance
With the rapidly expanding use of electrical and electronic products globally, and the resulting growth in e-waste, more and more jurisdictions are enacting WEEE regulations. Avaya closely monitors such developing WEEE legislation and complies with applicable regulations. We also join approved compliance organizations to ensure our collection and recycling obligations are met.
What is WEEE?
WEEE is Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (also known as e-waste). WEEE regulations, typically passed at a country, state, or provincial level, promote the reuse and recycling of electrical and electronic equipment, reducing resource consumption and the amount of e-waste going to landfills. WEEE rules on treating waste electrical and electronic equipment contribute to sustainable production and consumption. Requirements of WEEE regulations include, among others, financing the collection, treatment, recovery, and environmentally sound disposal of WEEE.
WEEE compliance
Avaya has contracted with SIMS RECYCLING SOLUTIONS INC. (SIMS) and the European Advanced Recycling Network (EARN) to provide environmentally sound recycling to customers wanting to dispose of Avaya products that have reached their end of useful life.
Improving the collection, treatment and recycling of electrical and electronic equipment (EEE) at the end of their life can:
- Improve sustainable production and consumption
- Increase resource efficiency
- Contribute to the circular economy
Avaya’s general WEEE position statement.
Electrical and electronic equipment (EEE) and batteries contain materials, components, and substances that may be hazardous and present a risk to human health and the environment when waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE) and batteries are not handled correctly.
Avaya Batteries and Electronic Equipment are marked with the crossed-out wheelie bin. This symbol indicates that waste electrical and electronic or battery equipment should not be discarded together with unseparated municipal waste but instead must be collected separately.
The chemical symbols indicated on the batteries demonstrate that the chemical is present in that battery:
- Hg – Mercury
- Cd – Cadmium
- Pb – Lead
As a consumer, you have an important role in recycling electrical and electronic equipment and contributing to the protection of the environment by recycling product at end of life.
When providing products back to Avaya for end-of-life treatment, the end user is responsible for removing all personal data. Contact your Avaya representative or the region-specific representatives regarding eligibility for take-back and details on the process.
Avaya country-specific WEEE position statements, battery, & packaging registration numbers.
France
French registration numbers
Battery IDU: FR000356_06GQLP
WEEE IDU: FR000356_051VA9
Germany
German registration numbers
Avaya GmbH & Co. KG WEEE-Reg-Nr. DE 92850707
Avaya Deutschland GmbH WEEE-Reg-Nr. DE 94383479
Ireland
Irish registration number
Avaya International Sales Limited PRL Registration number IE 379WB
WEEE Ireland Compliance Scheme Certification
Poland
Polish registration number
Avaya Poland Sp. z o.o. BDO 000009653
Spain
Spanish registration numbers
Avaya Comunicacion España S.L. - Nº RII-AEE 729 RD 110/2015
Avaya Comunicacion España S.L. - Nº REI-RPA 554 RD 710/2015
UK
UK registration numbers
WEEE: WEEE/JF0124YS/PRO
Battery: BPRN00604
Other Countries
Contact your Avaya WEEE representative.
Please contact your Avaya representative or the following associates for region-specific information regarding eligibility for take-back and details on the process, as appropriate:
- Nabhomani (Nab) Aggarwal for North America Region (NAR): naggarwal@avaya.com
- Olaf Petermann for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA): opetermann@avaya.com
- Ricardo Luis Maiochi for Caribbean and Latin America (CALA): rmaiochi@avaya.com
- J W Lee for Asia Pacific (APAC): lee6@avaya.com