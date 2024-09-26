WEEE is Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (also known as e-waste). WEEE regulations, typically passed at a country, state, or provincial level, promote the reuse and recycling of electrical and electronic equipment, reducing resource consumption and the amount of e-waste going to landfills. WEEE rules on treating waste electrical and electronic equipment contribute to sustainable production and consumption. Requirements of WEEE regulations include, among others, financing the collection, treatment, recovery, and environmentally sound disposal of WEEE.