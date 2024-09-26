Environmental sustainability
At Avaya, we believe it is our responsibility to make the world a better place, and together with our employees, communities, customers, partners, and suppliers, we are working to make that a reality. Avaya embeds sustainability into our day-to-day business, from our product design to supply chain management and employee giving.
Committed to reducing our carbon footprint.
Avaya’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions are a byproduct of everyday business operations such as heating, cooling, and powering our facilities, fleet operations, business travel, employee commuting, and transportation and distribution of our products.
Remaining steadfast in our commitment to combat climate change, we continue to identify opportunities to reduce our emissions and use energy more efficiently and we set near-term company-wide emissions reduction targets in line with climate science, which have been validated by SBTI.
Avaya supports the UNSDGs and is having a positive impact on climate action.
Emissions reduction targets and progress.
Avaya has set near-term company-wide emissions reduction targets in line with climate science. Our targets have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), which classified Avaya’s Scope 1 and 2 target ambition as in line with a 1.5°C trajectory.
Avaya commits to reduce absolute Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions 50% by FY2030 from a FY2020 base year. Avaya commits to reduce Scope 3 GHG emissions from use of sold products 55% per million USD gross profit within the same timeframe.
Working responsibly to save the environment.
Electrical and electronic equipment (EEE) and batteries contain substances that may be hazardous and present a risk to human health and the environment when not handled correctly. Consequences of improper disposal of e-waste, both in landfills and other, non-designated dumping sites, are extremely serious, ranging from creating public health problems to polluting ecosystems for generations to come.
Avaya supports end-of-life management of our own e-waste equipment on a global basis, and partners with other organizations to provide environmentally sound recycling to customers wanting to dispose of Avaya products that have reached the end of their useful life.
Avaya supports the UNSDGs and is having a positive impact on responsible consumption and production.
Sustainable decommissioning
Since January 2022, Avaya has been partnering with Green Standards, a global workplace decommissioning firm, to help us unlock the environmental and social value of our unwanted office furniture and equipment.
As we downsize and reduce our environmental footprint, the Green Standards team helps determine the best solution for items we no longer need. The sustainable decommissioning process includes charitable donation, resale, and recycling to keep workplace furniture and equipment out of the landfill while generating positive local community impact.
Stats reflect January 2022 – July 2024
52.55
Tons of material diverted from landfill.
149
Tons of CO2e emissions saved.
$921,428
In-kind charitable donations.
28,000
Donation of (end of sale) products, including cameras, audio/video hubs, and speakerphones.
Responsible product design.
Avaya recognizes that we live in an ever-changing world and that it is our responsibility to keep current in meeting new or changing environmental regulations. We monitor environmental regulations and standards to ensure compliance throughout our product life cycle. Our Design for Environment (DfE) program focuses on opportunities to reduce the environmental impact of our solutions and services. We express our commitment to responsible product design in our R&D Environmental Policy. Our process includes Guidelines and Requirements (G&R) and Checklists to help designers consider environmental attributes (positive and negative) associated with Avaya products and packaging throughout their life cycle, from raw materials extraction through end-of-life handling.
Equal access to technology and information
Investing in our planet:
Prague Hadník project
The Prague team asked, “What can we do for our planet?” and worked together to build a Hadník (nesting place for snakes). The construction of the Hadník proved that they are a well-built team that can also cooperate outside of the office environment. The result was plenty of joy for the team’s latest creation and fewer homeless snakes.
Plastics recycling project
In December 2021, Avaya’s office in Gurgaon, Haryana India, began collecting plastic water bottles and other recyclable plastics. They partnered with nonprofit Garbage Free India to have the plastics picked up for recycling. In the first five months of the program, employees collected 41.2 kilograms (90.8 pounds) of plastic waste for recycling.