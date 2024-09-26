Environmental sustainability

Avaya’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions are a byproduct of everyday business operations such as heating, cooling, and powering our facilities, fleet operations, business travel, employee commuting, and transportation and distribution of our products.

Remaining steadfast in our commitment to combat climate change, we continue to identify opportunities to reduce our emissions and use energy more efficiently and we set near-term company-wide emissions reduction targets in line with climate science, which have been validated by SBTI.

Avaya supports the UNSDGs and is having a positive impact on climate action.