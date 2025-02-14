How to Integrate Avaya and Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams has proven to be a popular tool for conferencing and messaging groups, but how do you integrate voice calling into that workflow? Watch Steve Forcum, Head of Solutions Marketing at Avaya, explain how Avaya provides the flexibility to call anyone from your office phone number without adding existing service to your Microsoft 365 subscription. Whether you use an Avaya on-premises solution or Avaya Cloud Office®, it’s worth learning how this feature can save your business time and cost.

Phones & Devices Unified Communications Collaboration Communication & Collaboration Innovation Without Disruption

